Ask HN: Who uses Azure ML?

I was checking out this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZ04LnSjWek) on Azure Machine Learning the other day and I was very impressed. Basically you can click-and-drag all sorts of components together to create a model, test it, compare algorithms, visualize data sets and results and then publish the model as a working web service. With this tool you can set up a fairly complex machine learning model in just one hour, including 'implementing' different algorithms and comparing their results. Especially for building a proof of concept and for experimenting, I think it's extremely powerful. I never heard anyone here about using it, so I was wondering why not? Bad experiences? Nobody knows about it? Can anyone tell me about their experiences?