- C# smells corporate, being used in many large scale business application.
- C# is developed by Microsoft, a billion dollar company itself
- The .NET platform is only partial open source
So facts don't matter much, it's about smell :)
Besides that though, C# is much nicer than Java and fills a similar niche.
That's not of much worth if the design process remains firmly in corporate hands.
Microsoft is currently, slowly, opening the process to the community, but even then I expect corporate will continue driving most of the roadmap and keep veto on everything, very much like Swift — which is much much much further on that track than C# is, Microsoft having only created a C# design/evolutions mailing list and repository literally days ago, the ML was created on January 30th[0] and the repository was created and announced on February 1[1], the "community input" doesn't actually exit yet.
[0] https://lists.dot.net/pipermail/csharplang/2017-January/thre...
[1] https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/dotnet/2017/02/01/the-net-l...
