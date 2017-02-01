Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Let's stop bashing C# (codeaddiction.net)
If the author wants credibility about bashing C# perhaps they should not generalize other languages within their argument. Can C# not stand on its own merits? As someone who has been using Python for nesrly two decades --How is the author defining 'hipster' languages?

I never heard anyone bashing about C# and I'm writing C# code for 10 years now. There are just plenty of people favouring other languages which is fine. If you're looking for people bashing about it you'll sure find some.. same goes with basically everything.

Even if C# would be the most technical superior language ever made with every feature you could think of, a lot of developers still don't like it because:

- C# smells corporate, being used in many large scale business application.

- C# is developed by Microsoft, a billion dollar company itself

- The .NET platform is only partial open source

So facts don't matter much, it's about smell :)

Is that true anymore? I was under the impression that .NET is fully open source: https://dotnetfoundation.org/

Besides that though, C# is much nicer than Java and fills a similar niche.

> I was under the impression that .NET is fully open source: https://dotnetfoundation.org/

That's not of much worth if the design process remains firmly in corporate hands.

Microsoft is currently, slowly, opening the process to the community, but even then I expect corporate will continue driving most of the roadmap and keep veto on everything, very much like Swift — which is much much much further on that track than C# is, Microsoft having only created a C# design/evolutions mailing list and repository literally days ago, the ML was created on January 30th[0] and the repository was created and announced on February 1[1], the "community input" doesn't actually exit yet.

[0] https://lists.dot.net/pipermail/csharplang/2017-January/thre...

[1] https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/dotnet/2017/02/01/the-net-l...

I was just about to reply to this thread with "Who's bashing C#? It's one of the few things from Microsoft that I've never seen bashed", but I guess you just did. I am not sure if those are your view points or what you observe from others. I don't think they have a lot of merit, but obviously choosing language is a highly opinion-based decision so smells are important if you think they are.

It doesn't smell corporate. It is a language for corporates.

The link is broken. yeah, let's stop bashing.

Works fine for me.

