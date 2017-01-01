Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
My Farewell to Twitter
(
passionatereason.com
)
4 points
by
user_235711
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
facetube
1 minute ago
Here's a previous HN post along the same lines – the foreboding letter to the future, if you will, from an ex-Google design ethicist:
https://medium.com/swlh/how-technology-hijacks-peoples-minds...
.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply