|
|Ask HN: Why is Paypal's 2FA so poorly implemtented?
|
1 point by maartendb 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|First of all, I'm not a security expert so I'm talking about the end-user experience.
While trying to enable 2FA for my Paypal account I couldn't find the option in my settings page. This couldn't be true so I googled it.
I found a Paypal page which mentions 2FA via text message and a 3rd party website mentions Symantec's VIP. For both options you'd have to dig into the Paypal site to enable them.
How can it be that a payment gateway of this size makes it this difficult to enable 2FA?
I read that they've had their issues with 2FA but still, this should have been solveed by now.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact