Ask HN: Why is Paypal's 2FA so poorly implemtented?

While trying to enable 2FA for my Paypal account I couldn't find the option in my settings page. This couldn't be true so I googled it. I found a Paypal page which mentions 2FA via text message and a 3rd party website mentions Symantec's VIP. For both options you'd have to dig into the Paypal site to enable them.

How can it be that a payment gateway of this size makes it this difficult to enable 2FA?

I read that they've had their issues with 2FA but still, this should have been solveed by now.