Incorporating a limited company in Germany (skowron.biz)
32 points by timmy-turner 5 hours ago | 11 comments





Infinitely easier in the UK: you don't need capital, the forms are simple, it costs virtually nothing and you'll be done in less than a day.

https://www.gov.uk/limited-company-formation/register-your-c...

I guess that's the reason a lot of companies work in the UK. I remember a lot of recruiters doing business from there because looks like it's easy to start.

Probably after brexit this will be still a competitive advantage of the UK against other markets.

There is missing ("Gewerbeamt") and partially wrong information there (the 17.500 VAT thing), so use with caution!

My best advice: get a tax-guy. They do all this crap and more and while they come with a price (German tax laws are no laughing matters) it's money well spent and also acts as security because said tax-guy shoulders a lot of accountability (pun intended).

> German tax laws are no laughing matters

Which are?

Estonia, simple forms, simple tax system (even a layman can understand it and can do their own taxes or small biz taxes). No need to visit to open a company or bank account if you have an e-resident card. E-residency cards are available to citizens of most nations.

The only way for Estonia to get rich :-) keep it up!

Germany is probably bad option within EU. I would recommend Bulgaria: flat tax rate 10% on corporate income and capital gains. Considerably cheaper office and accounting cost.

The same story in Switzerland, perhaps even worse. Any company here generally requires a full-time administrator to handle the paperwork (and salaries here are huge). Or you can outsource it to the agency, but it will cost at least $10k/year, even for the smallest operations (cheaper than hiring a full-time administrator, however, agencies tend to miss things).

Although designed for investors, rather than founders, this is an interesting (English-language) primer on different corporate structures available under German business law, and the regulations that pertain to each: http://www.fr-lawfirm.de/fileadmin/user_upload/Aufsaetze/Doi...

I really love this quote: "only available in German, but don’t worry most Germans don’t understand it either, because it contains a million juristic and fiscal terms".

I guess this applies to any human language ;-)

Try Singapore!

