Node v7.5.0 Released (github.com)
59 points by nikolay 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments





So, at the end of the end, the CA Root Certificates Store is just strings stored in a file: https://github.com/nodejs/node/blob/master/src/node_root_cer...

From Mozilla apparently: https://hg.mozilla.org/mozilla-central/raw-file/tip/security...

It's a shame the v8 5.5 backport (https://github.com/nodejs/node/pull/11029) didn't make it in but it looks like it won't be long.

Can't wait... need me some async await without babel.

There is a lot to like about Node. I had a look a couple of years ago but lack of a definitive library to handle callback hell put me off. How is the situation these days?

These days you can use: Promises, generators and even async.

Add --harmony flag to enable stable ES7 features (or transpile with Babel) and use async/await, it's marvellous.

AWS Lambda is so far behind......

