Node v7.5.0 Released
59 points
by
nikolay
3 hours ago
dorianm
14 minutes ago
So, at the end of the end, the CA Root Certificates Store is just strings stored in a file:
https://github.com/nodejs/node/blob/master/src/node_root_cer...
From Mozilla apparently:
https://hg.mozilla.org/mozilla-central/raw-file/tip/security...
hobozilla
35 minutes ago
It's a shame the v8 5.5 backport (
https://github.com/nodejs/node/pull/11029
) didn't make it in but it looks like it won't be long.
SpencerWood
6 minutes ago
Can't wait... need me some async await without babel.
SeanDav
15 minutes ago
There is a lot to like about Node. I had a look a couple of years ago but lack of a definitive library to handle callback hell put me off. How is the situation these days?
coldtea
13 minutes ago
These days you can use: Promises, generators and even async.
kozhevnikov
5 minutes ago
Add --harmony flag to enable stable ES7 features (or transpile with Babel) and use async/await, it's marvellous.
forgottenacc57
12 minutes ago
AWS Lambda is so far behind......
