iPhone 8 Concept Design
(
carbonmade.com
)
by
Inconel
4 hours ago
agd
13 minutes ago
Looks pretty but not quite realistic. Expect the iPhone 8 to be very similar to the Galaxy S8 in design. i.e. no physical home button, curved screen and no bezels at sides but keeping small bezels top and bottom.
nkkollaw
4 minutes ago
That's exactly what we need: a touch bar on the iPhone, too. /s
