Ask HN: Failed startup, lost $110K need some advice

My company/startup ended on the 90% side, about $110 in debt. Was trying to make it without VC money, but the company fell victim to our inexperience. Learned how hard it is to find help. Debates went on but no decisions were made. No proper wireframe we were winging the process with only one dev. What do I do now? Any one else on same boat? or have expreinced failure ? TL.DR; Failed startup, guy loses $110K need some sage advice