- Snappy
- FlatPak
- AppImage
- Nix
Snappy is an Ubuntu/Canonical project and FlatPak is a Fedora/RedHat/FreeDesktop project. Snappy and FlatPak are remarkably similar and kind of mirror the DEB/RPM spit. Nix and AppImage are independent.
AppImages resemble macOS's app bundles in that they can be run directly without installation. Snappy, FlatPak, and Nix need to install to a root directory, /snap, /var/lib/flatpak/, and /nix respectively. FlatPak and Snappy need a runtime daemon but Nix and AppImage don't.
AppImage, Snappy, and FlatPak includes all of the dependencies in one package. Nix packages just include hash names and install as needed.
- Loadable versions. We use lmod (https://www.tacc.utexas.edu/research-development/tacc-projec...), so we can provide multiple versions of software for end users to leverage (they run a command like 'module load sas/4'). The user's environment then gets modified appropriately. Can snap do something like that?
- Driver dependencies are annoying. For example, TensorFlow requiring a specific CUDA, the packages for which require a specific version of the nvidia driver.
If Snap could help with those issues, that would be great!
Snaps might be good for deploying big complex things. But in case of smaller "apps" like some featured in their site (VLC, Blender, Krita...) this seems like a lazy solution. Lazy because we loose control over knowing which libraries are running in our system.
For example, if there's a security issue with libssl, I can quickly patch my libssl instances with apt, pacman or whatever my system uses. But with snap?
I think the way forward is the nix way [1]. It's a bit harder, but it pays off. Some big HPCs use it already, and it seems to work quite well.
[1] https://nixos.org/
From my understanding it is, in fact, a cross distro/cross version package manager.
