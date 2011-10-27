Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Snap commits $2B over 5 years for Google Cloud infrastructure (techcrunch.com)
Can I get someone's opinion on Snap? Is it worth paying attention to?

My understanding is that it's a package manager that installs applications in their own isolated Linux sandbox, meaning you can install/distribute them on any distribution.. right?

Does that mean software like node.js or nginx/apache will be available via Snap?

I can't tell if you're joking but Snap is Snapchat. So not a package manager at all.

If I could do it all over again I would probably opt for Google. The Kubernetes support is wonderful and the overall user experience blows AWS out of the water.

Why opt for Google if you're going to use containers in Kubernetes? You then become cloud agnostic. You can even move to your own datacenter easily (which, despite the willies this gives pure devs and the HN crowd, is drastically cheaper once you're at scale).

Dropbox built out their own environment [1]. As did Twitter [2]. And Facebook [3]. And GitLab [4] (too soon?) As well as Mixpanel [5]. Even Twilio is multi-cloud (last time I checked it was split between AWS and Rackspace; this was several years ago during an interview, so maybe its changed). Sure, start in Google, or AWS, but at some point you will either need to use multiple compute/storage providers (redundancy) or go to your own gear (redundancy and cost) [6].

EDIT:

simonebrunozzi: Forgive me, but when you're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars in spend, "easy" is relative. It is much easier when you're not relying on underlying primitives that are difficult to reproduce on your own at another provider (witness how terrible Open Stack is; no one wants to do that if they don't have to).

Am I minimizing the effort involved for this discussion? For sure. But the money involved...it solves most problems you would have migrating between providers.

> It seems to me that you have no serious experience in the real world.

You are entitled to your opinion. I have seen the pain, and it is relative. Its easier when someone says, "Here is the budget, just fix the problem", and your vendor's (AWS/Google) margins are 20-40% (depending on utilization); that's a lot of money you can put back in your own (or your shareholders') pockets.

If you we're spending $2 billion dollars, and told you I could save you $400 million by spending $100 million, wouldn't you take that deal? Even at $200 million, its a bargain!

[1] https://www.wired.com/2016/03/epic-story-dropboxs-exodus-ama...

[2] https://blog.twitter.com/2016/overview-of-the-twitter-cloud-...

[3] https://code.facebook.com/hardware/ | http://www.zdnet.com/pictures/facebooks-data-centers-worldwi...

[4] https://about.gitlab.com/2016/11/10/why-choose-bare-metal/

[5] https://code.mixpanel.com/2011/10/27/why-we-moved-off-the-cl...

[6] http://www.thewhir.com/blog/moving-away-from-aws-cloud-dropb...

Because of google container engine (hosted kubernetes).

https://cloud.google.com/container-engine/

Also them starting the project along with the knowledge they have internally scaling containers helps.

Easily move? It seems to me that you have no serious experience in the real world. There's something called "data gravity", and the non-secondary issue of how to migrate a "live" system (in production) from one cloud to another over the course of typically several weeks.

Moving from one cloud to another, even with containers, is never easy at large scale.

(source: I have worked at AWS for 6 years, at VMware for 2, and I've seen hundreds of clients go through this exercise)

But that is one of the outs that Kube gives you. Start on Kube/GCE and then if needing, you can migrate to colo boxes, and dynamically even. The beauty of a Kube based cloud platform is you can literally start anywhere, go anywhere.

reply


So they hit $400m of revenue in 2016 and have committed to spend at least that much on infrastructure each year for the next 5 years? After all the costs for staffing and everything else they better I hope they achieve amazing growth if they ever intend to profit.

I think Techcrunch read:

  We have committed to spend $2 billion with Google Cloud over the next five years
and decided "that's $2B/5=$400M per year."

In reality, it's probably more like $200M, $300M, $400M, $500M, $600M

The filing says:

> On January 30, 2017, we entered into the Google Cloud Platform License Agreement. Under the agreement, we were granted a license to access and use certain cloud services. The agreement has an initial term of five years and we are required to purchase at least $400.0 million of cloud services in each year of the agreement, though for each of the first four years, up to 15% of this amount may be moved to a subsequent year. If we fail to meet the minimum purchase commitment during any year, we are required to pay the difference.

reply


Will Snap exist in 5 years?

I would invest in Snapchat at any valuation that is below Facebook's. Sounds crazy but the first time I opened the app (on a friend's phone) and it landed me on a camera screen (almost forcing to contribute content to use the product) I felt like the guys were going to win whatever space they were in.

Facebook is worth $377B today. Could you explain why Snapchat is or will be worth that much?

reply


It's a crazy world we live in that's for sure.

There is surely a way to turn that into "accounting debt" that will cancel lots of taxes and save a lot of money one way or another.

reply


That's... just normal expenses. This is how things operate.

It always boggles my mind how often I come across people that don't understand how our tax system works...

reply


Ha! Assuming we're discussing the US, I'm consistently amazed at how complicated it is. The number of tax accountants and wide success of TurboTax lend credence to the idea that it's more complicated than a lot of people want to deal with.

I guess I should have been more specific. Really I mean the basics like how tax brackets and deductions work.


Even deductions can get pretty hairy, in my experience. And frankly, if you have to say "just the basics", you're talking about a system that has more than just the basics. :)


I don't know what you mean by "accounting debt" but yes companies only pay taxes on profits. In addition, present day losses can cancel out future profits. There is nothing nefarious about this.

This makes no sense. One cannot spend $33M a month on Google Cloud. (Remember that it's half the price of AWS, and given a contract of that magnitude it's possible that they negotiated yet another half off).

The amount of hardware and services one would get for that bill is insane. Snapchat doesn't need that much computing power and storage.

I guess that speaks about the scale at which they are operating in Google Cloud. Diane Green mentioned in a recent conference that one of their healthcare customers collect about 2 PB / user. Lot of companies struggle with managing / extracting value from data. Thats where the bottle neck is usually. If they have capability to handle more data, overtime their services evolve to collect, store and process more data. Once Big Data became reality, many companies started collecting orders of magnitude more data. With Google Cloud its easy to handle petabytes of data. That enables large scale computing companies on Google Cloud. (Think of driverless cars / genomics / large scale machine learning / social networks / ... )

reply


Maybe $400M/year unlocks Google customer support?

reply


The support is ~ 10% of the bill, just like AWS.

Its the support level where APIs you use are no longer randomly deprecated

reply


I'm not so sure. $33M would buy 412PB of egress alone. At 160M daily active users, that's roughly 2GB per user. In just bandwidth. That's high, and they've probably negotiated some deals to lower their bills, but also consider instances, storage (photos and videos), 10% of their bill is easily support...

$33M a month is the right magnitude. I'd believe it.

reply


They need a good CDN, which is certainly not AWS/Google. That will put the bandwidth orders of magnitude cheaper.

I thought they didn't store pictures/videos forever? That would be black and night for storage.

Anyway, that's a vicious scaling point. That's the scale at which optimizations make sense but the returns might be too small to afford my services. Too bad but I'll take a look at their interview process for future references.

Yeah, that seems really high. $400m a year? They're 10% of Google's yearly cloud revenue on their own? That said it's definitely what the s-1 filing claims: "Any transition of the cloud services currently provided by Google Cloud to another cloud provider would be difficult to implement and will cause us to incur significant time and expense. We have committed to spend $2 billion with Google Cloud over the next five years and have built our software and computer systems to use computing, storage capabilities, bandwidth, and other services provided by Google, some of which do not have an alternative in the market."

reply


Where do you get that 10% from?

From the article...

"Google doesn’t break out revenues from its cloud infrastructure, choosing to lump it in with other non-advertising businesses like hardware and Google Play sales. But that segment totaled $3.4 billion in sales in the most recent quarter."

Assuming that all $3.4 billion is for cloud revenue last quarter, that is still less than 10% for last quarter ($400m/4 = $100m).

reply


reply


Maybe Snap is also including the engineering effort on its end required to maintain the Google stack in the $2B?

reply


As someone who works for a billion dollar tech company moving to aws, I totally believe that level of spending.

Nice Snapchat files to IPO so they can pay Google bill. Wonder who wins in this long game...

reply


I'm confused by this high cost, sure you might need lots of compute, but storage tends to dominate over the long term.

Isn't Snapchat supposed to delete data after 30s or whatever?

Why this insanely high cost? Can somebody shed some light.

1. There are also stories (last 24 hours). These are often video clips.

2. Like Whatsapp, server has to store the message until the receiver is online again (until they open the app).

3. Whatever systems they use for advertising, tracking, profiling, and analytics is probably a significant chunk of their backend.

reply


> 2. Like Whatsapp, server has to store the message until the receiver is online again (until they open the app).

The server actually has to store it for a maximum of 30 days [0]. Snaps get deleted after 30 days (even if they're unopened). They're deleted immediately once the Snapchat servers get confirmation they've been viewed.

[0]: https://www.snap.com/en-US/news/post/how-snaps-are-stored-an...

reply


I imagine bandwidth is a major cost center.

