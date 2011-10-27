My understanding is that it's a package manager that installs applications in their own isolated Linux sandbox, meaning you can install/distribute them on any distribution.. right?
Does that mean software like node.js or nginx/apache will be available via Snap?
reply
Dropbox built out their own environment [1]. As did Twitter [2]. And Facebook [3]. And GitLab [4] (too soon?) As well as Mixpanel [5]. Even Twilio is multi-cloud (last time I checked it was split between AWS and Rackspace; this was several years ago during an interview, so maybe its changed). Sure, start in Google, or AWS, but at some point you will either need to use multiple compute/storage providers (redundancy) or go to your own gear (redundancy and cost) [6].
EDIT:
simonebrunozzi: Forgive me, but when you're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars in spend, "easy" is relative. It is much easier when you're not relying on underlying primitives that are difficult to reproduce on your own at another provider (witness how terrible Open Stack is; no one wants to do that if they don't have to).
Am I minimizing the effort involved for this discussion? For sure. But the money involved...it solves most problems you would have migrating between providers.
> It seems to me that you have no serious experience in the real world.
You are entitled to your opinion. I have seen the pain, and it is relative. Its easier when someone says, "Here is the budget, just fix the problem", and your vendor's (AWS/Google) margins are 20-40% (depending on utilization); that's a lot of money you can put back in your own (or your shareholders') pockets.
If you we're spending $2 billion dollars, and told you I could save you $400 million by spending $100 million, wouldn't you take that deal? Even at $200 million, its a bargain!
[1] https://www.wired.com/2016/03/epic-story-dropboxs-exodus-ama...
[2] https://blog.twitter.com/2016/overview-of-the-twitter-cloud-...
[3] https://code.facebook.com/hardware/ | http://www.zdnet.com/pictures/facebooks-data-centers-worldwi...
[4] https://about.gitlab.com/2016/11/10/why-choose-bare-metal/
[5] https://code.mixpanel.com/2011/10/27/why-we-moved-off-the-cl...
[6] http://www.thewhir.com/blog/moving-away-from-aws-cloud-dropb...
https://cloud.google.com/container-engine/
Also them starting the project along with the knowledge they have internally scaling containers helps.
Moving from one cloud to another, even with containers, is never easy at large scale.
(source: I have worked at AWS for 6 years, at VMware for 2, and I've seen hundreds of clients go through this exercise)
We have committed to spend $2 billion with Google Cloud over the next five years
In reality, it's probably more like $200M, $300M, $400M, $500M, $600M
> On January 30, 2017, we entered into the Google Cloud Platform License Agreement. Under the agreement, we were granted a license to access and use certain cloud services. The agreement has an initial term of five years and we are required to purchase at least $400.0 million of cloud services in each year of the agreement, though for each of the first four years, up to 15% of this amount may be moved to a subsequent year. If we fail to meet the minimum purchase commitment during any year, we are required to pay the difference.
The amount of hardware and services one would get for that bill is insane. Snapchat doesn't need that much computing power and storage.
$33M a month is the right magnitude. I'd believe it.
I thought they didn't store pictures/videos forever? That would be black and night for storage.
Anyway, that's a vicious scaling point. That's the scale at which optimizations make sense but the returns might be too small to afford my services. Too bad but I'll take a look at their interview process for future references.
From the article...
"Google doesn’t break out revenues from its cloud infrastructure, choosing to lump it in with other non-advertising businesses like hardware and Google Play sales. But that segment totaled $3.4 billion in sales in the most recent quarter."
Assuming that all $3.4 billion is for cloud revenue last quarter, that is still less than 10% for last quarter ($400m/4 = $100m).
Isn't Snapchat supposed to delete data after 30s or whatever?
Why this insanely high cost? Can somebody shed some light.
2. Like Whatsapp, server has to store the message until the receiver is online again (until they open the app).
3. Whatever systems they use for advertising, tracking, profiling, and analytics is probably a significant chunk of their backend.
The server actually has to store it for a maximum of 30 days [0]. Snaps get deleted after 30 days (even if they're unopened). They're deleted immediately once the Snapchat servers get confirmation they've been viewed.
[0]: https://www.snap.com/en-US/news/post/how-snaps-are-stored-an...
My understanding is that it's a package manager that installs applications in their own isolated Linux sandbox, meaning you can install/distribute them on any distribution.. right?
Does that mean software like node.js or nginx/apache will be available via Snap?
reply