Copper is key in burning fat
(
sciencebulletin.org
)
19 points
by
upen
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
glibgil
6 minutes ago
> Copper is not something the body can make, so we need to get it through our diet
Does the body make any elements?
virtuexru
6 minutes ago
Gonna start eating pennies for breakfast.
LyndsySimon
1 minute ago
Better go with pre-1983 pennies. Pennies minted 1983 to present are 97.5% zinc.
