|Ask HN: Any Bay Area Startup Needing Help?
|I am a programmer/entrepreneur from Brazil, and I will be spending some time in San Francisco. I am looking to expand my network here and make some friends, and I figured a good way to do that is to work for a startup.
I am willing to work for free as long as I have fun doing it, and I have a lot of experience with:
- SEO/Content Marketing
- Email marketing
- AdWords, Facebook Ads, Display ads
- Programming (pretty much anything from Assembly to JavaScript)
You can reach me here: danielscocco@gmail.com
Personal blog: http://danielscocco.com
