Ask HN: Any Bay Area Startup Needing Help?
1 point by Envec83 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I am a programmer/entrepreneur from Brazil, and I will be spending some time in San Francisco. I am looking to expand my network here and make some friends, and I figured a good way to do that is to work for a startup.

I am willing to work for free as long as I have fun doing it, and I have a lot of experience with:

- SEO/Content Marketing - Email marketing - AdWords, Facebook Ads, Display ads - Programming (pretty much anything from Assembly to JavaScript)

You can reach me here: danielscocco@gmail.com Personal blog: http://danielscocco.com






