Congressional Investigators Warn of SpaceX Rocket Defects (wsj.com)
21 points by fmihaila 2 hours ago | 13 comments





Realize the article is written by Andy Pasztor. If there is ever a negative SpaceX angle, he'll find it.

I'm not disputing the factual content of the article, nor do I have reason to believe he's paid off to do hit pieces, but it's important to realize he almost constantly has a chip on his shoulder with respect to SpaceX.

Another thing to keep in mind: SpaceX produces more liquid rocket engines than any other domestic provider by a VERY large margin.

It's good to have someone who's skeptical and willing to travel beyond the spacex fever the tech press is infected with to report on things with a critical eye. This seems like a totally valid article, and as long as the facts are correct as reported it doesn't really matter who the author is.

Agreed - the criticisms here are pure ad hominem. If there is a problem with SpaceX components, then that is surely more important and relevant than who wrote the article publicising it.

Except that the journalistic track record of an author is additional information.

Imagine a person who you know to have a large bias against something. Now imagine they tell you a narrative about that thing. You, being a reasonable person, would use greater scrutiny about that narrative than someone who you know to be uninterested or even marginally interested in the subject.

I agree that the public has an interest in finding out about issues in the rockets its government purchases. The above commenter isn't saying "disregard, it's the anti-SpaceX guy!" It's just more information. Gathering information has a cost; and we can't all fully research every opinion.

I didn't downvote you; it's a reasonable argument to make, and I don't mind giving the counter-opinion in the least.

Pointing out an author's bias isn't fallacious. Using that bias to disregard facts is.

Well said. This smells like a hatchet piece put together by the gray hairs at StratCom who've continued to be incredulous that a private enterprise can put things in orbit and have hoped for SpaceX to fail from the outset.

SpaceX addressed the issue with the turbine cracks today in an email Reuters:

SpaceX said it has "qualified our engines to be robust to turbine wheel cracks. However, we are modifying the design to avoid them altogether,” said spokesman John Taylor. http://uk.reuters.com/article/us-space-spacex-idUKKBN15H307

>The Government Accountability Office’s preliminary findings reveal a pattern of problems with turbine blades that pump fuel into rocket engines

>The crack-prone parts are considered a potentially major threat to rocket safety, the industry officials said, and may require redesign of what are commonly called the Falcon 9’s turbopumps.

>A SpaceX spokesman said “we have qualified our engines to be robust” to such cracks but are “modifying the design to avoid them altogether.” The pending changes “will be part of the final design” for the Falcon 9, he added, “in partnership with NASA to qualify engines for manned spaceflight.”

Another interesting bit:

>For Boeing, these officials said, GAO investigators—among other items—raised questions about the status of tests to determine the reliability of its parachute systems designed to help returning manned capsules land safely.

>The GAO also has determined that both companies face an uphill struggle to meet NASA’s statistical goal of no more than one projected astronaut fatality in 270 flights, industry officials said.

Wasn't NASA's record with the space shuttle more like 1 in 2.5 fatalities per flight? 14 fatalities in 135 launches?

Must have been good enough for government work.

That's a weirdly specific, yet round number.

Perhaps this is somewhere where Trumps less regulation stance will benefit Musk.

In what way does SpaceX benefit from permission to launch unreliable rockets into space?

