I'm not disputing the factual content of the article, nor do I have reason to believe he's paid off to do hit pieces, but it's important to realize he almost constantly has a chip on his shoulder with respect to SpaceX.
Another thing to keep in mind: SpaceX produces more liquid rocket engines than any other domestic provider by a VERY large margin.
Imagine a person who you know to have a large bias against something. Now imagine they tell you a narrative about that thing. You, being a reasonable person, would use greater scrutiny about that narrative than someone who you know to be uninterested or even marginally interested in the subject.
I agree that the public has an interest in finding out about issues in the rockets its government purchases. The above commenter isn't saying "disregard, it's the anti-SpaceX guy!" It's just more information. Gathering information has a cost; and we can't all fully research every opinion.
I didn't downvote you; it's a reasonable argument to make, and I don't mind giving the counter-opinion in the least.
SpaceX said it has "qualified our engines to be robust to turbine wheel cracks. However, we are modifying the design to avoid them altogether,” said spokesman John Taylor. http://uk.reuters.com/article/us-space-spacex-idUKKBN15H307
>The crack-prone parts are considered a potentially major threat to rocket safety, the industry officials said, and may require redesign of what are commonly called the Falcon 9’s turbopumps.
>A SpaceX spokesman said “we have qualified our engines to be robust” to such cracks but are “modifying the design to avoid them altogether.” The pending changes “will be part of the final design” for the Falcon 9, he added, “in partnership with NASA to qualify engines for manned spaceflight.”
>For Boeing, these officials said, GAO investigators—among other items—raised questions about the status of tests to determine the reliability of its parachute systems designed to help returning manned capsules land safely.
>The GAO also has determined that both companies face an uphill struggle to meet NASA’s statistical goal of no more than one projected astronaut fatality in 270 flights, industry officials said.
Must have been good enough for government work.
