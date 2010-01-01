reply
Primarily galvanic battery chemistry gains?
These have not been on the rise and would need to be for batteries to ever take any meaningful marketshare from Coal.
From 2010 to 2016, battery pack prices fell roughly 80% from ~$1,000/kWh to ~$227/kWh
Current projections put EV battery pack prices below $190/kWh by the end of the decade, and suggest the potential for pack prices to fall below $100/kWh by 2030
I think your's wins!
Clean air, enables 100% solar, 2.4 sec zero to sixty, and so on.
The materials being used presently won't scale to such big numbers as you purpose, so it will all depend on the alternative materials being used by then.
This might be the first time I consider a lease. I have seen what happens to current and previous generation EVs and unless you just plan to keep it you will get soaked. I also would like to see more movement on availability of charging outside of home.
Total cost of ownership per month of the lease is $136. This is not counting KWHs or insurance, but includes all dealer costs, maintenance, and taxes. That's really hard to beat, other than buying some used vehicles. Lots of people spend more than that on fuel. These things are becoming affordable fast.
In my case, it's a 2nd car as my wife has a longer-range vehicle, so I'm fine that I can only use it for commutes and short trips.
Personally I think software upgradability is the most important criteria, which means either Tesla or lease and let someone else deal with rapid obsolescence.
Of course the price of leases may factor that in.
Except they've managed to hold their value pretty well... Still, and attractive option, especially with the 3.0 battery upgrade available!
