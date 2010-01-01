Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Electric car battery prices fell by 80% in the last 7 years (hardavenue.com)
73 points by basitmakine 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





This looks like blogspam, probably best to link to the actual McKinsey page: http://www.mckinsey.com/industries/automotive-and-assembly/o...

Let's talk about performance capabilities.

Primarily galvanic battery chemistry gains?

These have not been on the rise and would need to be for batteries to ever take any meaningful marketshare from Coal.

A nice thing about this trend is that it means if you buy an EV today and replace the battery in, say, five years, the new battery will probably cost much less and also have much greater range. So you will have a car that gets better as it gets older, at least in some important ways.

Unless, of course, the car manufacturers get the bright idea to make EV batteries "irreplaceable", too - you know, for "better efficiency" or to make the cars "leaner" or whatever their excuse would be.

Or if they do the opposite (planned obsolescence).

According to the research result, we can see that the same batteries can be produced at 227 kWh per kWh in 2010... and that by 2020 there will be $ 190 per kWh and $ 20 per kWh less than $ 100 per kWh.

What

Definitely sloppy. From the report (PDF: http://www.mckinsey.com/~/media/McKinsey/Industries/Automoti... )

From 2010 to 2016, battery pack prices fell roughly 80% from ~$1,000/kWh to ~$227/kWh

Current projections put EV battery pack prices below $190/kWh by the end of the decade, and suggest the potential for pack prices to fall below $100/kWh by 2030

Up-vote for the better explanation - but you basically stated what I did as well (but mine was a guess - a correct educated guess, but still a guess)...

I think your's wins!

For later viewers who won't understand the down votes, because comments have relative times after an hour: this is a content-free quibble over who deserves credit, the grandparent, who linked an original source with a perfectly pulled quote, or the parent, who "guessed" 4 minutes later.

It's a machine written blogspam article, and probably shouldn't be on HN.

Based on the rest of the article, I think this should read:

> According to the research result, we can see that the same batteries can be produced at $227 per kWh in 2010... and that by 2020 it will fall to $190 per kWh and...

...and that's where it lost me - but something about it falling to $100 per kWh (maybe by 2030?)...

I feel like I' on a poorly written simple english wikipedia page...

The details can be debated, but the trend is real and has tremendous real world implications.

Clean air, enables 100% solar, 2.4 sec zero to sixty, and so on.

So... how long these batteries last? What about enviromental effect related to their recycling? That information is interesting.

They last. I have a 2-year-old electric Ford Focus and have noticed nearly zero battery degradation; the range has been consistent since day 1. Recycling the batteries is undoubtably less of an impact than even the recycling of engine oil from an ICE car over the same timespan.

Not questioning the accuracy of the predictions, but this article is so full of typos that it makes it hard to read and get the relevant information.

What is the environmental impact of EV car batteries? Making them and recycling them? When we have a billion EV's and batteries in every home with solar, will we have a problem?

Well that will depend on what are the materials they are being built with when that happens.

The materials being used presently won't scale to such big numbers as you purpose, so it will all depend on the alternative materials being used by then.

I am quickly coming up to my next car purchase and I am debating the one last hurrah of another convertible or to swap over to an EV. I am still not convinced of the value of the current generation of EVs (200+ mile range only) and don't consider any of the sub 200 viable automobiles.

This might be the first time I consider a lease. I have seen what happens to current and previous generation EVs and unless you just plan to keep it you will get soaked. I also would like to see more movement on availability of charging outside of home.

About a year ago I leased a Nissan Leaf base model which has a rated range a little under 100 miles. I got a pretty good deal, but it was still a new car purchased from a dealership.

Total cost of ownership per month of the lease is $136. This is not counting KWHs or insurance, but includes all dealer costs, maintenance, and taxes. That's really hard to beat, other than buying some used vehicles. Lots of people spend more than that on fuel. These things are becoming affordable fast.

In my case, it's a 2nd car as my wife has a longer-range vehicle, so I'm fine that I can only use it for commutes and short trips.

Leases are definitely looking more attractive. You could also consider that the battery is an expendable component that you'll be able to upgrade separately to the chassis once the tech improves anyway.

Personally I think software upgradability is the most important criteria, which means either Tesla or lease and let someone else deal with rapid obsolescence.

Except that if I recall correctly Tesla has also stated that they expect to upgrading the hardware yearly as well (e.g. sensors). So an apt analogy may be an iPhone. iOS still get updates (which is great) but eventually you are going to need to get a new phone (/car).

I agree regarding leases being attractive. I feel like between EVs and self-driving cars the auto industry is in a very rapid period of innovation.

Of course the price of leases may factor that in.

Why don't you do both buy a used Tesla Roadster. You'll get one last hurrah with a convertible, and take advantage of the electric car depreciation you seem to be convinced exists.

Except they've managed to hold their value pretty well... Still, and attractive option, especially with the 3.0 battery upgrade available!

