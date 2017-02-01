We're seeing thousands protest over travel restrictions from 9 countries, meanwhile the US under Obama has has an international no-fly list with very little over-sight for years. Obama and Clinton wanted to use the no-fly list as a basis for banning people from owning a firearm. that means they wanted to have a list that they can put people on to take away their rights without due process.
No one cared when Obama did it and when they get another liberal in the white house they'll let them continue endless global waring, mass spying, and eroding of our liberties. Sounds like America is basically fucked to me.
