Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to use Deep Learning when you have Limited Data (medium.com)
9 points by sarthakjain 39 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Another idea is one-shot learning using deep generative models. DeepMind had a paper on this last year: https://arxiv.org/abs/1603.05106

reply


Machine Learning and AI seem to be in vogue but become tough to implement unless you have boatloads of data. We've personally had multiple frustrating experiences over the last ~7 years of trying to solve problems using ML. In almost all the cases we failed to ship due to lack of data. Transfer Learning is a major breakthrough in ML where companies with little data can also build state of the art models. Unfortunately not enough people know about it. We are trying to do our part to make it easier to use Transfer Learning as well as increase awareness about it.

Using Transfer Learning we can build a model to identify cats and dogs in images with a few (<100) images as compared to the few thousands it would take before.

To make Transfer Learning easy we are building https://nanonets.ai that has multiple pretrained models that can be augmented with your data to create state of the art models. We are currently in the process of building our first few models. Image Labeling and Object Detection (in Images) work with a few Text based models coming up in the next few weeks.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: