Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Quits Donald Trump's Business Advisory Council
As an Uber employee and an immigrant, I'm super-disappointed. I think he should have waited until actually talking at the the meeting before making up his mind.

By leaving now, all he is doing is justifying the protesters who think disengaging from people you don't agree with is the right answer. It's not; it's childish and immature. Real adults have open dialogues. If, of course, Trump isn't willing to listen (high probability) then leaving would be the best move, but only after meeting with him. Leaving now just means he bent to reactionary protesters, which is never a winning strategy.

I understand why people feel this way. But the premise of this concern is that the Trump administration could be meaningfully influenced by these clubs. In really no administration is this the case. Kalanick's real role on the "Business Advisory Council" is as an endorser of Trump and his policies.

Kalanick faced pressure not just from consumers #DeletingUber, but from his own team. Uber is locked in bitter competition for talent with a bunch of smart, well-funded Silicon Valley companies all of whom offer fun challenges and comparable compensation packages. Talent in the valley is overwhelmingly concerned by Trump and in opposition to racist immigration bans, war in Asia, and pretty much the rest of the Trump issue portfolio.

I'm glad to see Kalanick distancing himself from Trump. But we should look at things like this not as a hopeful sign that Silicon Valley leadership is growing a conscience, but that it's ultimately responsive to the focused desires of its rank-and-file employees, without which none of these companies can accomplish anything.

If we're looking to create change, we should keep laser-focused on what we can do as the real engines of growth that tech companies depend on. We should look at things like Kalanick buckling as an indication that the pressure we can bring to bear works. And we should look for more ways to focus that pressure uncomfortably on our employers to ensure that none of us end up looking back 10 years from now and realizing we were culpable for something horrible that we could have avoided.

It'd be neat if there were a website where you can put in any company you might do business with, and it'd give you a "Crooked President" rating, for how likely it is to be one which enriches the President in some way. Particularly by being a subsidiary or partly-owned etc. (Obviously there are limits to how accurate you can get when it comes to those Cayman island accounts and things.)

While it's no excuse for his complete lack of ethics, Trumps' refusal to divest and Congress' lack of action means it may be up to individuals to ensure they don't inadvertently encourage in government corruption...

I assume Travis saw his "Digg moment" coming from Lyft and this is purely damage control. I envision he said something like "Sorry Donald, our share is tanking, I can't stay visible with you, I have to leave the council, even if it costs me some insider information and state-driven business in the future", and then went off to write a memo with a spin to make Uber Look Great Again ;-)

This is pretty astonishing considering the Uber exec's personality is not exactly held in highest esteem, that even he thought it was unpopular to be affiliated with Trump. I guess the power and potential wealth isn't enough to balance out the abuse. With Donald Trump's confrontational demeanor, he might push a lot of big egos away, and some that he would have to contend with.

Too bad. I think that the more tech insiders remain at arms length from Trump, the better. But Kalanick reports that he was pressured to resign from this position not from Trump or his cabinet, but by those that felt it was an endorsement of Trump.

I think that we need more of the Valley close to Trump, not avoiding him. They might be the ones he ends up listening to.

> I think that the more tech insiders remain at arms length from Trump, the better.

> I think that we need more of the Valley close to Trump, not avoiding him.

Eh?

In any case, I think "stay close to Trump so he'll listen to you" is an idea that has been proven wrong over and over and over again since the second he became President. And you're going to be contending with his trusted advisor Steve Bannon, who thinks there are too many Asians in Silicon Valley. So...

I'd love to be proven wrong, though.

Arm's length here means close in his/her original statement.

That's not what "arm's length" typically means. Of course, OP might not be a native English speaker.

'at arms length' vs 'within arms reach'. The phrases are similar, but different. It's an easy mistake to make.

This inevitably has the effect of normalizing his behavior. At some point, you have to decide if his behavior is so far outside the bounds of acceptable that the only option left is to disengage from it.

There is nobody, anywhere along the political spectrum, that decided Trump was good because Kalanick was an advisor, and nobody that will now change their mind because he quit.

"Normalization" is the angry mob's buzzword. It has no basis in reality, only in "you're either with us or against us" hysteria.

Hard to change his mind when that mind is manipulated by Stephen Bannon. If Bannon leaves then I suspect he would fall more in line with a typical Republican President.

If you read anything besides the headlines, you'd realize he's more of a Democrat than a Republican. Most of the policies he supports are more traditional Democrat views, except for the anti-Muslim ones.

Oh my god. Please list the traditional Democratic views he holds, starting with abortion, health care, gun rights, separation of church and state, and undocumented immigrants. Please list the cabinet nominations he's made that would be typical for a Democrat. Please list the Supreme Court justices he's considered that would be typical for a Democrat. Please list the interactions with foreign leaders he's had that would be typical for a Democrat.

> If Bannon leaves then I suspect he would fall more in line with a typical Republican President.

How so? This was the same guy who ran on a platform that was the antithesis to the Republican establishment.

As an Uber employee and an immigrant I am very happy to see this. It's a good day.

Right call. Though I understand that being on the council is not an endorsement, it does normalize Trump and set back the resistance movement.

Your "resistance movement" is going to be incredibly embarrassed at some point in the future. I guarantee you will all end up coming to look like complete morons.

This is good for the left, but bad for America. He made his choice clear.

