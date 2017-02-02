By leaving now, all he is doing is justifying the protesters who think disengaging from people you don't agree with is the right answer. It's not; it's childish and immature. Real adults have open dialogues. If, of course, Trump isn't willing to listen (high probability) then leaving would be the best move, but only after meeting with him. Leaving now just means he bent to reactionary protesters, which is never a winning strategy.
reply
I'm glad to see Kalanick distancing himself from Trump. But we should look at things like this not as a hopeful sign that Silicon Valley leadership is growing a conscience, but that it's ultimately responsive to the focused desires of its rank-and-file employees, without which none of these companies can accomplish anything.
If we're looking to create change, we should keep laser-focused on what we can do as the real engines of growth that tech companies depend on. We should look at things like Kalanick buckling as an indication that the pressure we can bring to bear works. And we should look for more ways to focus that pressure uncomfortably on our employers to ensure that none of us end up looking back 10 years from now and realizing we were culpable for something horrible that we could have avoided.
While it's no excuse for his complete lack of ethics, Trumps' refusal to divest and Congress' lack of action means it may be up to individuals to ensure they don't inadvertently encourage in government corruption...
I think that we need more of the Valley close to Trump, not avoiding him. They might be the ones he ends up listening to.
> I think that we need more of the Valley close to Trump, not avoiding him.
Eh?
In any case, I think "stay close to Trump so he'll listen to you" is an idea that has been proven wrong over and over and over again since the second he became President. And you're going to be contending with his trusted advisor Steve Bannon, who thinks there are too many Asians in Silicon Valley. So...
I'd love to be proven wrong, though.
"Normalization" is the angry mob's buzzword. It has no basis in reality, only in "you're either with us or against us" hysteria.
How so? This was the same guy who ran on a platform that was the antithesis to the Republican establishment.
By leaving now, all he is doing is justifying the protesters who think disengaging from people you don't agree with is the right answer. It's not; it's childish and immature. Real adults have open dialogues. If, of course, Trump isn't willing to listen (high probability) then leaving would be the best move, but only after meeting with him. Leaving now just means he bent to reactionary protesters, which is never a winning strategy.
reply