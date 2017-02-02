Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why I replaced MIT with copyleft license for Nodemailer (rant) (nodemailer.com)
12 points by andris9 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Spoiler: Money.

I am not sure how this is supposed to start making him money. Doesn't the sticky nature of GPL-like licenses only apply if you redistribute the GPL licensed software alongside your own package or make a derivative?

So why not just close it and sell it then?

Using a license to extort money from commercial entities who he seems to say use it without paying a dime for it and operating under the guise of open source is... warped in my pov.

I don't begrudge him making phat loot. But if that's the goal open source is not the right avenue imo.

Let the flame war begin but I don't see the point in open sourcing code if you don't want people to use it however they want.

YMMV and probably does.

Under a copyleft license you CAN use it however you want. You just are obliged to open source any modification you make to it.

I'm not sure how the "derived works" clause applies to node.js projects using this project.

andris9, you mentioned that the EUPL was more European Union friendly, similar to how GPL is more USA friendly.

Do you mind elaborating what you mean by this?

IANAL but as EU citizen doing stuff in EU I don't really care about the implications of US patent system. What I do care about is a license that is in a local language, designed specifically for the EU jurisdiction so every court would understand what its exactly about. In general though I don't think there's a huge difference as it's hard to believe that I would actually ever go to court based on some license terms.

