"We have committed to spend $2 billion with Google Cloud over the next five years and have built our software and computer systems to use computing, storage capabilities, bandwidth, and other services provided by Google, some of which do not have an alternative in the market."

There's some numbers for you that Google wouldn't have provided (as far as I have seen).

Is it not possible to build your own "alternative in the market" for $2 billion?

This, and related topics, always makes me laugh a bit. Mostly because people and companies will defend either move, with terms such as "focusing on the core business" or, opposite that statement, as "vertical integration".

From my mostly uninformed POV, a company can do whatever they want with respect to this and be on good ground, making it an arbitrary decision with little basis in actual objectivity.

That both directions can seem like a good idea to a speculating outsider doesn't mean the decision is an arbitrary one. It means the deciding factors aren't something we're privy to.

Why take the chance when you're about to have a lot of IPO cash? Go with Google for a few years until you (hopefully) become FB. Right now they'll focus on features, signing advertisers and users.

It is absolutely possible to build a stellar internal alternative to Google's offerings in 5 years with 2 billion dollars.

edit: I should point out that this doesn't account for ramp-up. It would obviously take awhile before things would be to a point where it would be even comparable.

Just to clarify your answer, here is another thing Google won't tell you: once you build yourself in their cloud you will have to find something else to do with all the time you used to spend on latency.

But by the time you matched them, they likely would have moved way beyond, with all kinds of new features...

Maybe it is, but this is a path-dependent phenomenon. GAE allowed Snap to reach this point in their growth. If they had earlier focused on internalizing their operations they might have failed to get here. Now that they are here, it apparently makes sense for them to commit to GAE for at least several more years.

Of course it is. But you need to operate the service while you're building the replacement. What that says to me is that there is an order of magnitude improvement in their operational costs available to them. Depending on how long it takes to build their own infrastructure, that could imply a big boost to margins 1, 2 or maybe 3 years down the road.

The cost of moving software that relies on app engine frameworks is probably the bigger unstated one. Unless you can port those frameworks to your shiny new datacenter with automated deploys, etc, you'd be running two versions of the same code for a while.

There is also the opportunity cost of investing in hardware

I find the "do not have an alternative in the market" comment interesting - is there really anything which AWS does not have the GCE does?

> Is there really anything which AWS does not have the GCE does?

Firebase is the killer here. AWS and Azure don't have it. If they do, please tell me about it because I'd love to know about it.

There's a fairly exhaustive comparison between their compute services here: https://cloud.google.com/docs/compare/aws/compute

But without anymore context into what Snapchat is saying, it's too easy to read just about anything into that comment.

If you're already tied into GAE, Google's other offerings in cloud become really easy to tie in, from adding buckets in GCS to adding extra stuff in GCE. With the soonish coming of Google Pub/Sub, it takes a lot of effort to switch to AWS.

There isn't an alternative inasmuch as there isn't a drop-in replacement. Thus, there are switching costs, which thus represent financial (and counterparty!) risks.

Compare this situation to Dell v. Lenovo v. HP commodity x86 servers: if one goes out of business, you can go to the others (and proactively use this as leverage when negotiating). EDIT: Or more realistically, you don't need to do much/any work to run your service on a Dell v. an IBM.

Snap runs on Google App Engine, not on GCE (or perhaps they use both).

reply


reply


I also wonder if this is a ploy to make it sound like they have a lot of traffic?

Wow, single cloud lock-in filed with the SEC. Isn't 400m/y a bit steep for storage and compute power?

$400 million annually represents a monthly cost per user of $0.21 at 158 million daily active users. Which seems high at scale when looking at storage + bandwidth alone, I would think, but I'm also not a big Snapchat user so I'm not sure what is going on in terms of long term storage of video on an account level.

reply


I would think their bandwidth costs are astronomical. Since 19/3/16 Snapchat has used 14.8GB of mobile data on my iPhone alone - not including WiFi.

reply


Bandwidth is kinda cheap these days though, if you avoid GC and AWS. Anyone have recent numbers at this scale of commitment?

reply


I would also assume they have factored in some growth over the next 5 years... If they don't have many multiples of 158M DAU by 2022 they are screwed regardless of their hosting bill.

reply


> Although other U.S.-based companies have publicly traded classes of non-voting stock, to our knowledge, no other company has completed an initial public offering of non-voting stock on a U.S. stock exchange. We cannot predict whether this structure and the concentrated control it affords Mr. Spiegel and Mr. Murphy will result in a lower trading price or greater fluctuations in the trading price of our Class A common stock as compared to the trading price if the Class A common stock had voting rights. Nor can we predict whether this structure will result in adverse publicity or other adverse consequences.

How does this differ from what Facebook and Google did? Did they offer stock that technically had voting power but in practice was massively outweighed by the founders' voting power? Whereas Snapchat is dispensing with such technicalities and just outright stating the founders control it?

reply


Facebook and Google both later offered non-voting stock, but not when they IPOed. Not sure if it really makes a difference overall, but unlike Facebook and Google there is no public Snap Inc. voting stock.

reply


There is no non-voting FB stock yet. It's still tied up in a shareholder lawsuit.

reply


> We anticipate that our Daily Active Users growth rate will decline over time if the size of our active user base increases or we achieve higher market penetration rates. If our Daily Active Users growth rate slows, our financial performance will increasingly depend on our ability to elevate user engagement or increase our monetization of users.

> In addition, because our products typically require high bandwidth data capabilities, the majority of our users live in countries with high-end mobile device penetration and high bandwidth capacity cellular networks with large coverage areas. We therefore do not expect to experience rapid user growth or engagement in countries with low smartphone penetration even if such countries have well-established and high bandwidth capacity cellular networks. We may also not experience rapid user growth or engagement in countries where, even though smartphone penetration is high, due to the lack of sufficient cellular based data networks, consumers rely heavily on Wi-Fi and may not access our products regularly.

> Snapchat is free and easy to join, the barrier to entry for new entrants is low, and the switching costs to another platform are also low. Moreover, the majority of our users are 18-34 years old.

> This demographic may be less brand loyal and more likely to follow trends than other demographics.

> For example, users 25 and older visited Snapchat approximately 12 times and spent approximately 20 minutes on Snapchat every day on average in the quarter ended December 31, 2016, while users younger than 25 visited Snapchat over 20 times and spent over 30 minutes on Snapchat every day on average during the same period.

> Our Daily Active Users may not continue to grow. For example, although Daily Active Users grew by 7% from 143 million Daily Active Users for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 to 153 million Daily Active Users for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, the growth in Daily Active Users was relatively flat in the latter part of the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Worse still, Instagram is on a collision course with SnapChat [1].

> Mark Zuckerberg talked about the long-term strategy for Instagram’s growth, and the fact that in a few months, the company created a new product identical to Snapchat’s Stories that already has more than the 110 million users as Snapchat’s entire app is reported to have:

>> Over the next five years, we’re going to keep building ecosystems around our apps that a lot of people are already using. Growth and engagement on Instagram have been strong. We announced in December that Instagram now has over 600 million monthly actives and recently passed 400 million daily actives. Instagram Stories reached 150 million daily actives just five months after the launch, and we’ve added new features like Boomerang and Live into Stories and I’m excited to see that continue to grow.

While the numbers are impressive, it seems they may already have plateaued. Nothing wrong with that--if the addressable market is limited, it limits them too. However, the problem with a plateau is that everyone starts eating into your stagnant market share. Adding premium services results in higher churn. Adding advertising results in higher churn.

Remains to be seen if they can double down with the IPO capital injection but so far we haven't seen much beyond the gimmicky SnapChat Spectacles.

  [1] https://qz.com/901289/facebooks-fb-earnings-call-revealed-zuckerbergs-plan-for-taking-down-snapchat-before-its-ipo/

Wasn't twitter also measuring success in number of users and growth, marginalizing their losses?

For now it seems like they're still only a picture-sharing app that's popular right now. Obviously they're doing a lot to secure this position, but I wonder if they'll be able to maintain user's engagement for a longer period of time.

reply


"We have incurred operating losses in the past, expect to incur operating losses in the future, and may never achieve or maintain profitability." haha

This is boilerplate S1 language.

reply


Unless I mean, you're profitable

I know 'burn the heretic' haha its just a concept

reply


reply


I imagine it's a legal disclaimer. Same reason every investing prospectus in existence says "Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns"

reply


Are there legal implications if you use language like "we _hope_ to get to a profitable stage within one year"?


It's not like they could claim anything else. No company can guarantee that it will remain profitable.

"There's a sucker born every minute" didn't enter the American lexicon by accident, mind you.

reply


SEE ALSO: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greater_fool_theory :troll:

reply


Much greater losses than Twitter's S1. Snap's revenue is 27% higher but 548% greater net losses.

Twitter s1: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000119312513...

I'm wondering where the loss is coming from. I'm skeptical that it's all coming out of the cost of infrastructure and workforce. I know they've had some company acquisitions in the past, so I wonder how that is coming into play.

reply


...and TWTR isn't doing so well

reply


Which could in part be because of Snapchat, if we're being honest.

reply


> We face significant competition in almost every aspect of our business both domestically and internationally. This includes larger, more established companies such as Apple, Facebook (including Instagram and WhatsApp), Google (including YouTube), Twitter, Kakao, LINE, Naver (including Snow), and Tencent, which provide their users with a variety of products, services, content, and online advertising offerings, and smaller companies that offer products and services that may compete with specific Snapchat features.

> For example, Instagram, a subsidiary of Facebook, recently introduced a “stories” feature that largely mimics our Stories feature and may be directly competitive. We may also lose users to small companies that offer products and services that compete with specific Snapchat features because of the low cost for our users to switch to a different product or service.

> Many of our current and potential competitors have significantly greater resources and broader global recognition and occupy better competitive positions in certain markets than we do. These factors may allow our competitors to respond to new or emerging technologies and changes in market requirements better than we can.

> Our competitors may also develop products, features, or services that are similar to ours or that achieve greater market acceptance. These products, features, and services may undertake more far-reaching and successful product development efforts or marketing campaigns, or may adopt more aggressive pricing policies.

reply


reply


Could be equilibrium reached - market saturation. All those who will use it are now on it, and the only way to go is down as the Primary Users, err, grow up and their time and interests are spent elsewhere. I mean, it might sound terribly reductive but I kind of figure there's only so many teenagers at any one given moment, and growing rapidly into a dominant market share is wonderful until it isn't.

reply


Anecdotally I have seen a lot of people AND brands/public figures stop using Snapchat in favour of Instagram stories. Stories on each platform don't cross-post well (Snapchat for example puts a massive white border around posts from the camera roll) so it makes sense to commit to one.

Personally the thing that makes me use Snapchat less is the 'discover' stuff. 9/10 the stuff their promoting to me is top 10 type articles for teenage girls. I enjoy the Economist story but apart from that the rest is garbage. They could have a really nice media consumption platform their but they seem to be wasting it.

reply


> We have incurred operating losses in the past, expect to incur operating losses in the future, and may never achieve or maintain profitability.

Also having only 158 million daily active users up from 150 million in June is definitely interesting and a lot smaller growth jump than I had expected.

Revenue up from $58MM in 2015 to $405MM despite a loss of $515MM last year. Wishing them best of luck, but I wonder how much their competition is hurting their growth (Instagram stories for example)?

Also: > We are not aware of any other company that has completed an initial public offering of non-voting stock on a U.S. stock exchange. We therefore cannot predict the impact our capital structure and the concentrated control by our founders may have on our stock price or our business.

Hmmm... will be interesting...

reply


reply


Is anyone else seeing these numbers? How are they pushing for such a high valuation with those kind of losses?

I suspect that Snap is merely capitalizing on traditional advertising metrics (engagement, CTR) which don't translate over on their app, and the advertisers just haven't caught on yet. People play with filters because they're funny/amusing, but those impressions don't convert into purchases in the same way other types of ads would.

Earlier last year Snapchat temporarily featured X-Men filters exclusively ahead of the movie release - I interacted with those for the novelty (and mainly because they disabled all the other filters so there were no other options) but I did not see the movie.

Again, I'm not sure if they follow something similar to a CPC model or what, but I bet it's expensive. If the advertisers decide it's ineffective their newfound revenue growth certainly won't be sustainable.

I would disagree about the value they are offering to advertisers. Offering a platform where targeted users actually engage with the ad is huge. I'm no advertiser, but that sounds kind of like the holy grail - the user is not only engaging with the ad, they are then sharing that ad + engagement with their friends.

reply


They spent $890,339 on security for Evan Spiegel in 2016? Why does he need that much security? Who is trying to hurt him?

"When Spiegel travels between his company's scattered outposts, he normally has a Range Rover with a private driver transport him from building to building. The former employee described it like the president arriving: a black car would pull up and Spiegel would hurriedly pop out with his security detail."

http://www.businessinsider.com/what-its-like-to-work-at-snap...

reply


According to Wikipedia, he has $2b in wealth [0]. I have no idea whether $900,000 / year is high or low for someone of that net worth.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evan_Spiegel#Personal_life

reply


http://files.shareholder.com/downloads/AAPL/3444424458x0x921...

reply


Johnny Depp spends "Over $150,000/month on full-time security for his children" according to current revelations. So $900K/year for someone who's not very famous isn't unreasonable I suppose.

reply


Johnny Depp is also in a huge financial hole for irresponsible spending... Not a comparison.

reply


$890k seems high in that for the previous year it was only $328k. I guess they had to triple everything for BCP.

If Snap Inc. IPOs at their expected 25B value, Spiegel will be valued at nearly 5 billion (21% ownership), so ~1 million in security per year is not too far-fetched.

reply


Why not just kidnapping insurance?

reply


A lot of people want to punch that dude.

reply


reply


ego

reply


Ego can be a problem. I heard that "querulous", on HN, has no ego though.

reply


It's great to see both founders ( Evan and Bobby ) ended out with equal shares, both at 21.8% of Common A Stock. The history is pretty interesting, and as always there is a possible 3rd founder. https://techcrunch.com/2013/07/31/spiegel-murphy-say-alleged...

reply


reply


I'll never complain about writing a SOW ever again.

reply


> For the year ended December 31, 2016, we recorded revenue of $404.5 million... For the year ended December 31, 2016, we incurred a net loss of $514.6 million

> We have three classes of common stock: Class A, Class B, and Class C. Holders of our Class A common stock—the only class of stock being sold in this offering—are entitled to no vote on matters submitted to our stockholders

reply


reply


OK, their dirty laundry is about what I would expect it to be. They are required to list these things at this point to avoid being accused of hiding information later.

Given all this, are you buying? If you owned stock day 1 would you sell it?

I wonder if Snapchat is still using AppEngine. I'm pretty sure they were 50%+ of the AE traffic at some point.

reply


interesting statement from a company that just released their first camera (Spectacles) few months ago. i'm not sure if their users see them as a camera company.

reply


This line was included to convince investors they have product vision considering that until Spectacles they were completely locked into Apple and Google's mobile platforms. Presumably some type of light sensing device will always exist. Will they become a product company that makes per unit margins? Maybe not.

reply


Maybe it has to do with how investors view hardware vs. software companies. Social networks are much more volatile than hardware products and hardware companies are more stable.

Of course, labelling themselves as camera company isn't going to fool HN, but it might be viewed in a different light by investors.

reply


Why can't a camera be software? Top 5 cameras on Flickr are iPhones. Software is eating the world, including photography.

reply


reply


A month or two. I'd wager 6 weeks.

The S-1 is for the roadshow to create the underwriters and syndicate. They want to study our reactions and other people's reactions to see how they can price the shares.

It is all about perception at this point. Share value number should go up.

reply


Am I reading this right? I'm no banker... Their losses for 2016 were ~$500m? That's very steep, but it looks like revenue grew almost 700%. Wow.

Insane numbers. I don't think anyone on the planet knows what's going to happen with them but I am sure interested in finding out.

$50 it'll tank like Twitter.

reply


Funnily, the way I see most people use Snap is "Twitter but video"

reply


Their revenue ($400MM) is impressive for a messaging app, but honestly, the valuation it carries at this point is nuts. It's just an app and I personally don't believe it has a sufficient economic moat to justify that. Where's the ecosystem? How can we bolt on value from having that audience? Unlike Facebook, we won't have a billion people using Snapchat any time soon.

Then again, I didn't believe Instagram was worth $1bn when acquired either, and looking back, was wrong on that. But there's a massive disconnect between the current valuation of Snapchat, and the valuation of Instagram (when it was acquired).

reply


What's up with the massive negative gross margins? Will wall street glance over those? Is there any precedent for a company going public with such upside down financials (putting growth aside)?

"We are required to purchase at least $400M of cloud services from Google each year beginning on January 30, 2017..."

Wow, quite a snag for Google Cloud Platform to land that contract!

reply


Over-under on how much of their cost of revenue goes to Google App Engine?

reply


Serious question: how does Snapchat spend so much money on infrastructure? How could the app run up a $2b Google Cloud tab? Would anyone care to break it down?

reply


My guess would be the huge compute power needed to transcode that much video.

reply


Second.

At that scale (160M active users [0]) I guess they could easily develop and run their own infrastructure. $2bn just screams 'inefficient implementation' to me... I could be wrong though.

[0] https://techcrunch.com/2017/02/02/snap-ipo/

reply


reply


Small question, but is it normal to leave the numbers blank when it comes to share-percentage or number of shares rewarded to the founders in the Risks section[0]?

[0]: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1564408/000119312517...

reply


reply


Still don't use the native camera on Android.

reply


You don't understand. They're a camera company.

reply


Like, making actual cameras? I don't use Snapchat, but would that just be a regular camera with filters?

reply


reply


Never. They're on the NYSE.

reply


What a shit design of this page.

I know - it's fully searchable, everything easily accessible. What were they thinking?

reply




