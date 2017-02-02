Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Snapchat reportedly hit 160M daily users and $400M revenue in 2016 (techcrunch.com)
20 points by prostoalex 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





As someone who never really "got" Snapchat, I found this interesting:

>Snapchat has done an impressive job soaking up attention by covering three different use cases with a single app: private messaging, social media Stories broadcasting, and professional Discover content. These work together to give people something to do even if their friends don’t post interesting stories, they’re waiting for people to reply, or they don’t resonate with the featured publishers.

reply


20% per year is not impressing to be honest. Don't get me wrong, I admire them as a company, but the grow rate is too slow, to compete with top social platforms.

reply


Better a company that generates revenue than one that uses all it's money on growth and has billions $ negative. I hate this idea of a growth rate being "too slow", all it does is encourage monopolisation which is bad for people. Edit: spelling

reply


I'd honestly be curious to why this comment is being downvoted so much, as I've often found myself agreeing with this refrain.

To pre-answer the common rebuttal I get, that VCs are taking moonshots at the chance of a VERY HIGH return; I'd ask why not look at VC investments in the sense of a more traditional portfolio, where you'd have your growth stocks, your value stocks, etc. If I could find a vehicle that reliably gave 20% YOY I'd throw fistfulls of money at it.

So can someone enlighten me as to why this isn't a viable way of looking at VC investment?

reply


And their GCP contract is for $400M a year?

reply


Good for them

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: