Ask HN: Is market for productivity apps dead?
2 points by sanath_p 25 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
There are tons of productivity apps which were made in the past 5 years. Everyday hundreds of productivity apps are released and users are not in a mood to install new apps.Can there be any app in future which can be as successful as evernote ? the tech community says vr will be the next big thing. If you start building a productivity app now , can it be successful ?





Not sure if it's dead, but there are sooo many of them, and they typically encapsulate someone else's idea of what leads to productivity. So, it's hard to find one that fits exactly how you'd like to work, and of the several I tried, there is always ONE big thing that keeps me from adopting it fully.

So, it's not dead, but it's a very crowded space, and discovery is a challenge. It's the classic red ocean. If you're going to build something, I'd spend the time elsewhere.

