|Ask HN: Is market for productivity apps dead?
2 points by sanath_p 25 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|There are tons of productivity apps which were made in the past 5 years.
Everyday hundreds of productivity apps are released and users are not in a mood to install new apps.Can there be any app in future which can be as successful as evernote ? the tech community says vr will be the next big thing. If you start building a productivity app now , can it be successful ?
So, it's not dead, but it's a very crowded space, and discovery is a challenge. It's the classic red ocean. If you're going to build something, I'd spend the time elsewhere.
