Ask HN: Small, economical office gifts
2 points
by
taylorbuley
28 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
I've a project manager at a vendor we work with who I think deserves a small gift. My budget for this kind of stuff is tight. Any ideas for a neat, small gift for a tech-oriented person?
waqasaday
1 minute ago
If s/he is an Apple fan, I would recommend an accessory for Mac / MacBook. (themarkhor.com / hardgraft.com / thisisground.com)
