Ask HN: Small, economical office gifts
2 points by taylorbuley 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I've a project manager at a vendor we work with who I think deserves a small gift. My budget for this kind of stuff is tight. Any ideas for a neat, small gift for a tech-oriented person?





If s/he is an Apple fan, I would recommend an accessory for Mac / MacBook. (themarkhor.com / hardgraft.com / thisisground.com)

