Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
LCFS: New Docker Storage Driver (Container Filesystem) (portworx.com)
22 points by old-gregg 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Hi, I am one of the contributors on this project, and happy to answer any questions... LCFS will also be supporting the snapshot driver discussed here - https://github.com/docker/containerd/pull/484.

Currently, the install experience is not the greatest... We rely on the Docker v2 plugin interface and that is still in beta. We are working with the Docker team to help us smooth out some of these rough edges.

LCFS will also support other container formats and any help from the community is much appreciated.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: