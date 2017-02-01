Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Schneiderman: Spectrum-Time Warner defrauded customers on internet service (timesunion.com)
Schneiderman: Spectrum-Time Warner defrauded customers on internet service





We were recently converted from Time Warner to Spectrum. It was all handled over the phone, and at no point did the customer service rep mention anything about my docsis 2.0 modem not supporting the "up to 60Mbit" they were advertising. Since this was my own modem, I won't fault them too much, but they really should make sure their customers have the correct equipment to take advantage of the service they're buying. Luckily, Spectrum does not seem to be charging for modem lease like TWC did, so I drove up to the local office and picked up a docsis 3.0 modem. My speed jumped from 35Mbit to 75Mbit afterwards (I was previously on 15mbit with TWC for $5 more per month).

I can't wait for the day when ISPs are held accountable for failing to provide the speeds we pay for.

The FCC has been putting pressure on ISPs to increase speeds, but the New York lawsuit alleges that Time Warner juiced the FCC tests to make the results look better than they really were. https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/reports/measuring-broad...

Recently, the FCC dropped its case defending an inmate calling cap rate. The ISPs now have someone on their side.

[0] https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/02/republican-led-f...

me either, any ideas on how we can do this? I'm currently supposedly guaranteed 100mbs yet my 50mbs fios was leaps and bounds better than one I'm getting now [fios not available in my new area]

Start by requiring more transparency in advertising. Customers deserve to know exactly what they are buying.

Curious: anyone else using twc since spectrum in nyc noticed that the ultimate/extreme speed increases are no longer available for sale/upgrade?

Seems spectrum maxes out at 120mbps, whereas they used to sell 300mbps. (or is that just me?)

I live outside Syracuse. After the sale my speed jump from 50 down to 300 down, with no change in my bill.

I have 300 Mbps through Spectrum for $90 per month, though it regularly tests in at 150 to 250 Mbps.

Consumer fiber-optic for $40/month just hit my area. The advertised speeds are 1000 Mbps down, 100 Mbps up.

I've been able to sustain 760 Mbps down and 105 Mbps up, it's the most satisfying experience I've had on the internet.

Anecdotally, I have noticed my upload speeds with Charter Spectrum have been noticeably better over the past month. My uplod went from 100-150 KiB to 500-700KiB

whereabouts geographically? that's pretty horrible.

Somewhat off-topic, but whenever you have trouble with customer service ripping you off or giving you a hard time, there is a magical incantation that works almost every time:

"If $company does not refund/provide the service that I paid for, my next call will be to the State Attorney General of $homestate and the State Attorney General of the state your company is incorporated in, for charges of fraud."

It's the upgraded version of "I want to speak with your supervisor," and it has never failed me.

FYI, for banks it's the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau [1] or your state banking regulator, e.g. the Department of Financial Services [2] in New York.

[1] http://www.consumerfinance.gov/complaint/

[2] http://www.dfs.ny.gov/consumer/fileacomplaint.htm

I think that works if the customer service person understands that... or even cares.

Many customer service workers are underpaid/overworked and DGAF.

You don't drop that line until you're talking to a supervisor. Also, depending on what your internet is provided over and your local laws, "public utilities commission" can be another power word: fix my service.

I'm not saying that you don't press the issue. I'm say that all the extra's about state attorneys and whatnot aren't needed... just ask for supervisors sternly. I can almost assure you that your average customer service person doesn't care about all the extras. They're following a script 9/10.

I'm usually quite empathetic but the quality of life of a customer service representative is completely irrelevant to me. Most customer service calls occur when something goes wrong, so I'm already spending time dealing with a broken product or service, only to be screwed further by a deliberately discouraging automated menu...

--

(Aside: I think a law should be enacted requiring anyone who sets up an automated customer service line to provide visual data and menu options to smartphones for people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, have trouble deciphering the words used, or just don't want to sit around for half an hour listening to every option slowly listed trying to figure out how to get to the solve-my-fucking-problem menu. If they can use voice recognition then this shouldn't be that burdensome.)

--

...and then deal with inexperienced or upselling reps.

This goes more than double when the customer is a corporation.

I'm not saying that you should care about the person (that's another discussion entirely). I'm saying they if they don't care (which they probably don't), or don't understand all the extras that you're throwing out (which they probably don't), then you're wasting your time.

Just sternly ask for a supervisor.

I have also used this for fraudulent threatening debt.

My grad school was trying to charge me for a semester I did not attend which was ridiculous considering I was getting a research stipend for much more than my tuition in my comp sci PhD program. Every year or so they would start harassing me again, when the supervisor trick stopped working, I threatened multiple law suits and contacting the State Attorney General and I haven't heard from them again.

Hopefully Trump will quickly repeal these suffocating regulations requiring companies to tell the truth.

Please don't troll like this here.

https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html

