Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Do Israel’s Tech Firms Do Business in Saudi Arabia? Very Quietly (bloomberg.com)
47 points by gavman 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





As someone with direct experience with this, it's nice (and important) to see this reality get more recognition. Something unmentioned in the article is that the military/intelligence relations are far stronger and better integrated than the tech relationships.

The article correctly points out that the Arab states involved (this doesn't seem to apply to the non-arab muslim states) will not normalize formal relationships, without movement on the Palestinian front. However, despite this, these dynamics have made Arab countries much more susceptible to pressuring the Palestinians, and not putting diplomatic pressure on Israel on the things they care about (ie Operation Protective Edge).

An important point to note is that as all of the Arab countries becoming friendly to Israel are non-democratic, and their citizens don't view Israel along the same lines as their governments.

reply


I worked with an Israeli company that had to do something like this.

While in the country I was going to visit their office, but I couldn't find the address anywhere on the website, only their NY satellite office. I was later told this was because they have manufacturing customers in Pakistan and Bangladesh, from which they hide their true identity.

reply


Hopefully Saudi Arabia doesn't read Bloomberg.

reply


> Moreover, common sense tells us that in order for Saudi Arabia to get any weapon systems, they have to be bought under trade agreements made with friendly countries that manufacture those systems with official and approved export trade certificates from their governments. It is also certain that Israel is not among the countries that have commercial relations with the Kingdom.

I thought software sales were exempt from trade certificates ?

reply


>If it’s a country which is not hostile to Israel that we can help, we’ll do it

To say Saudi Arabia isn't hostile towards Israel takes one heck of a lot of mental gymnastics, or a burying of your head in the sand. Wahhabism isn't exactly known to be pro-Judaism.

reply


Money does that to your head. It quickly clarifies your actual beliefs.

reply


Yup. That, and access to military technology and intelligence on issues of mutual concern.

reply


To boil down Saudi Arabia to Wahhabism is a gross simplification, especially considering strategic interests they both share wrt Iran.

reply


I didn't boil it down to that. I simply pointed out it's RIDICULOUS to say the country isn't hostile towards Israel.

"I'm not going to kill you until I kill that other guy who you also happen to not like" doesn't make you my friend.

reply


Money talks, geopolitical bullshit walks!

Its an age old adage really

reply


This has nothing to do with tech.

There are unofficial trade relations between Israel and (almost?) any country in the world.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: