Not nice.
reply
Honestly, it's not a complicated system. Four screenshots would convey the process super clearly, and they could be screen caps from the video. The product itself seems simple, clean, and easy to explain. I'm not sure why people don't bother doing so.
https://zealdocs.org/
These interactions typically take between five and fifteen seconds to complete, and then you're back to whatever you were doing before. We have tuned when and how Ava reaches out to minimize annoyance, and to keep productivity high. We also let employees respond at their own convenience, so it's not like you have to immediately give Ava your attention.
Here's an example: http://i.imgur.com/M5cyOvZ.png
consider spelling it out like that on your front page. you've a two line description of what you do in the above that is 10x more informative and useful than what's currently there.
That should be the front page. It's informative.
Not nice.
reply