Introducing Zeal – Breaking the norm of company culture (zeal.technology)
14 points by zeal-technology 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





Closed the website after a few unfruitful attempts at figuring out what it was about without watching videos.

Not nice.

This is a common trend I've seen repeatedly. They have a great video on their website that makes it super obvious what they do in a short amount of time, and basically no information other than that to help you decide if it's worth looking at.

Honestly, it's not a complicated system. Four screenshots would convey the process super clearly, and they could be screen caps from the video. The product itself seems simple, clean, and easy to explain. I'm not sure why people don't bother doing so.

I've no idea what they do either, but I do know of ANOTHER zeal that's a really useful tool for viewing documentation offline:

https://zealdocs.org/

Welcome to Zombocom!

sorry to hear that we will look at making some adjustments to come across more clear without the video

Feel Free to ask us any questions here!

Not having pricing on your page (or .. having the "up to 10 users -> free", "more than 10-> call us") is a non-starter imo. I need some idea of pricing before I spend any time looking. $10/user/year? $100? $1000?

It sounds like 'Ava' will need to interrupt employees and prompt for feedback on some frequent recurring basis in order to provide what your marketing describes as 'realtime' results. How are you going to balance this distraction and annoyance against your product requirements?

Ava reaches out to employees on a scheduleable basis and does what we call a "Check-In". Check-ins are short questions that are answered on varying scales that give insight into what is really going on at the company.

These interactions typically take between five and fifteen seconds to complete, and then you're back to whatever you were doing before. We have tuned when and how Ava reaches out to minimize annoyance, and to keep productivity high. We also let employees respond at their own convenience, so it's not like you have to immediately give Ava your attention.

Here's an example: http://i.imgur.com/M5cyOvZ.png

Since your website doesn't tell us, what is this?

yes. if you navigate to http://zeal.technology/meetava.html it should give a bit more info. our product is a chatbot named ava. she integrates with your slack team and gauges how your team is doing. she uses weak ai to gauge your morale, autonomy, mastery and a few other things. she is conversational and allows you to provide anonymous feedback to your company.

> our product is a chatbot named ava. she integrates with your slack team and gauges how your team is doing. she uses weak ai to gauge your morale, autonomy, mastery and a few other things. she is conversational and allows you to provide anonymous feedback to your company.

consider spelling it out like that on your front page. you've a two line description of what you do in the above that is 10x more informative and useful than what's currently there.

Thanks for the feedback! It really helps us revise what we do and do not show.

That page is SO much more informative. I let the video run for about thirty seconds before closing it, with no idea what you were selling or what problem you were trying to solve.

That should be the front page. It's informative.

thank you for the feedback. we really appreciate it and will make adjustments

is it possible to chat with a demo ava somewhere?

We can set up a demo for you. Currently we are working on a way to talk directly to ava without installing her.

that would be awesome. please email me.

