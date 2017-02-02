MSP430 support is HUGE. In case you don't know, that's a well-known very low-power microcontroller.
edit: this might be the only current platform that's <32 bits. I know there was some work on supporting the 8-bit AVR architecture, but MSP430 gets rust a lot closer to super-low-power applications.
So I imagine there would be lots of nice maker opportunities when that support comes out, not only for Rust, but for other LLVM frontends as well.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Motorola_6800
!!!!!!
So excited!
I chose to go with straight-up tokio/hyper, rather than use existing frameworks. All of the current frameworks haven't integrated it yet, because it's only available on hyper master. (They're working on getting docs and such going before releasing the next version.) Here's my Cargo.toml: https://github.com/rust-lang-nursery/thanks/blob/master/Carg...
Overall, I feel that it's pretty great. It is still extremely new, though, so you have to be a bit comfortable with working on the bleeding edge. Also, because there's no big framework yet, it has a more... node-ish feel, in that you're doing a lot yourself and hooking up libraries, rather than using the conveniences of something like Rails. But that's not too bad; I wrote a little routing framework that also serves static content, it's about 150 lines. Another 12 or so to wrap up handlebars into something a bit nicer to use. And it uses so, so much less memory than my Rails apps do, and a six megabyte statically linked binary is a dream for deployment.
I was originally quite skeptical of all of this, but as the docs and libraries mature, I think it'll be pretty great. It won't be as easy as something like Rails, but it's much nicer than I originally assumed.
It adds derives for common traits such as Add and From: https://github.com/JelteF/derive_more. Any remarks/tips are very much appreciated.
I can not wait to see what everyone will build with custom derive now.
Any feedback is very much appreciated: https://github.com/JelteF/derive_more
But I agree :)
My understanding is this will allow returning trait implementations (such as Iterator) without resorting either to dynamic dispatch or leaking the concrete type.
[0] https://github.com/rust-lang/rust/issues/34511
Can't say when it will hit stable, but "sooner rather than later" is a phrase I've heard.
Hoped to read incremental recompilation there, what a tease ;)
Anyway congratulations on the work!
(and thanks!)
Currently I tried to make use of the shared target directory configuration to see if it would help.
I've been using x.py/rustbuild since just after it was committed and it's been a pretty good experience so far.
