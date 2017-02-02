Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing Rust 1.15 (rust-lang.org)
Announcing Rust 1.15 (rust-lang.org)
254 points by steveklabnik 2 hours ago





WHOA!

MSP430 support is HUGE. In case you don't know, that's a well-known very low-power microcontroller.

edit: this might be the only current platform that's <32 bits. I know there was some work on supporting the 8-bit AVR architecture, but MSP430 gets rust a lot closer to super-low-power applications.

Fun fact - the MSP430 ISA is based on the PDP-11 ISA.

Do you have a source I could read? This is super interesting.

So was the Motorola 6800. I think it would be more surprising if they did everything from scratch rather than modelling it on some pre-existing work...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Motorola_6800

For example, the MSP430 was used in Square's early credit card readers to encrypt the mag stripe data.

There is work underway to create an LLVM backend for the Tensilica Xtensa, so Rust on the ESP32 / ESP8266 might soon be a reality!

Probably not "soon", AVR took a really long time to get merged into LLVM, and that's a pre-requisite for Rust support.

I can't comment on timelines but I know someone has been working on AVR support for Rust.

Do you know of any place one can track this work? Best reference google brought me was https://llvm.org/svn/llvm-project/llvm-gcc-4.2/trunk/gcc/con... - but pretty hard to decipher current state from that...

There is nothing that I could do with them, but I love their specs, specially when I think about my first MS-DOS computer.

So I imagine there would be lots of nice maker opportunities when that support comes out, not only for Rust, but for other LLVM frontends as well.

Totally, I like to think of them as this generations C64, though some might argue that the Arduino Uno or the Raspberry Pi deserve that title.

Yeah, in light of how hard AVR is to get over to LLVM it's really encouraging to see MSP430 support.

MSP430 has been in LLVM for a very, very long time though, since 2010 or so.

This is pretty major. In anticipation of this release, I was able to remove all nightly feature flags from a smallish web backend which makes heavy use of type-driven codegen (serde and diesel). Really, truly, utterly fantastic to have stability promises for custom_derive. So excited!

!!!!!!

So excited!

Just a small question, how did you find coding in rust for your web backend, did you encounter any major issues?

Yes! We have a bunch of Rust apps at work, and just one of them was still on nightly, and now we can move that to stable, too. And we can get rid of a bunch of build.rs scripts elsewhere, which is always nice.

I've been hapilly awaiting this release. I have been heavily updating my rust first Rust library so it makes use of the new derive API, so that it could be used by stable Rust.

It adds derives for common traits such as Add and From: https://github.com/JelteF/derive_more. Any remarks/tips are very much appreciated.

You've got a very obvious typo in your example code, plus a couple of missing semicolons.

Fixed, that's what happens when you just want to be done with writing docs.

This is probably the most exciting release yet. Congratulations to the Rust team! I'm continually impressed by the inertia this project has.

I can not wait to see what everyone will build with custom derive now.

Like I said in another comment in this thread. I created a library that allows you to derive common traits with the new custom derive (e.g. `Add` and `From`). I just released a new version of it 30 minutes ago, with better docs and more derivable traits.

Any feedback is very much appreciated: https://github.com/JelteF/derive_more

Pretty sure you meant momentum, instead of inertia. Inertia is tied to mass and not remaining static, not speed ;)

Former physics person here. Inertia as a technical term is literally the mass or momentum. As a colloquial term I've also heard it used for both and in general to mean "inability to be slowed down", but it gets used more often to mean "inability to speed up". So it's ambiguous, but correct.

Yeah, but colloquially inertia "a tendency to do nothing or to remain unchanged."

I guess I meant it in the context of it has a lot of velocity and is continuing so.

But I agree :)

Great to see the progress here. The one I'm really looking forward to is 'impl trait'.[0]

My understanding is this will allow returning trait implementations (such as Iterator) without resorting either to dynamic dispatch or leaking the concrete type.

[0] https://github.com/rust-lang/rust/issues/34511

I thought this was already supported for free standing functions? Or is that only in nightly

Only in nightly.

Can't say when it will hit stable, but "sooner rather than later" is a phrase I've heard.

thanks steve!

Woo, std::char::encode_utf8 is now stable, I can finally get rid of the nightly requirement for https://github.com/kballard/rust-lua!

reply


Hoped to read incremental recompilation there, what a tease ;)

reply


Soon! Remember, you can already try it out on the nightly compiler. Filing any bugs that come up can help us ensure that it works well enough to stabilize.

Binary crates support across projects would also be nice. :)

Anyway congratulations on the work!

What do you mean by "across projects"?

(and thanks!)

I think they mean a nix-like binary cache for packages that get build multiple times (for different projects).

Ah; if that's true, it's being worked on.

Yep that is it.

Currently I tried to make use of the shared target directory configuration to see if it would help.

Awesome! I have been stuck on nightly for so many different things because of my dependency on serde. It's very nice to have this on stable now.

Yay, custom derive is stable.

Nice, I like the look of custom derive.

I've been using x.py/rustbuild since just after it was committed and it's been a pretty good experience so far.

