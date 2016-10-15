I wonder how much Microsoft spends on it each month, and what value they see in it? Is it just a marketing expense? e.g. They fund VSCode in order to gain the good will of developers which they hope will turn into Azure or maybe Windows sales in the future?
reply
One interest small piece of the larger puzzle is that the Monaco text editor at the heart of VSCode was originally built for Azure and Visual Studio Team Services cloud editing. It was then also subsequently embedded into IE's Dev Tools (and now Edge's Dev Tools). It's a neat example of building a tool for several existing needs embedded into existing products/projects and then finding that the same tool was also interesting as the core to its own product.
I've just seen most comments referring to it as an IDE.
For example, I use Ctrl+D for multiple editing all the time and I converted other people to vscode based on that feature alone, yet it does not exist in visual studio...
> VS Code supports tasks that you can configure to build your application, and natively understands the output of MSBuild, CSC, and XBuild.
(To be clear I'm asking what workflow users use personally, since it seems like nobody else has this issue.)
There's a big JSON file with the debug configurations, and a drop-down to allow you to select which one is active. Each gdb debug configuration lets you specify the usual binary path and command line arguments, plus a whole lot of other configuration I haven't looked at. I haven't had to do any project-style setup --- it just magically finds all my source files.
It looks like it supports gdb on Windows and Linux and lldb on OSX (only ever tested on Linux, though). Out-of-the-box you get sample configurations to both run and attach to a C/C++ binary.
gdb integration is pretty seamless; breakpoints, conditional breakpoints, stack traces, local and global variables. Haven't seen threads, watchpoints, or an assembly window yet. There's a debug console, but entering commands doesn't appear to send them to gdb.
It's one of the best Linux gdb environments I've seen (even though most gdb integrations are terrible).
Samsung and Asus ones seem to have been the surviving brands and even they have Win10 devices on their brand sections.
That could just be a regional anomaly.
On the other hand, speaking about regional anomalies, I almost never seen Chromebooks on sale, or people using them. Yet they apparently sell like hot cakes in US.
Or the fact that all new APIs are mostly UWP only?
The Microsoft-developed Go plugin makes it the best Go IDE out there, the devs, (Ramya Rao etc.) are super responsive and really trying to resolve issues quickly.
If you haven't tried it yet, I think you really should and if you have found a problem, open an issue at https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode so the devs know about it, complaining doesn't help making it better. They generally release every month, so it will get fixed sooner rather than later.
P.S. Kudos to the team & contributors for another awesome release!
At the top of the read me is the feature list for the vscode-go:
https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode-go
This is the feature list for vim-go:
https://github.com/fatih/vim-go
looks a little longer, but if you notice they both use the same back end tools. I see that VSC has partial delve integration, but vim running inside tmux makes delve (and every other CLI tool) feel like it's already integrated. I don't use debugging that much with Go though.
Maybe I'm just squarely within the target audience of VSCode, but I'm consistently impressed by how many of my pain points just magically go away with each new iteration.
Atom and WebStorm felt rather clunky. Sublime was super fast, but somehow lacked behind in new features.
VSCode is a revelation for me :)
Agree - VSCode is such a good IDE, I'm constantly seeing it replace editors other devs have relied on for some time.
I am almost a lifelong vi user, but have been using Visual Studio Code last few months because it's Rust experience is smooth. (Though Emacs seems to do well as well.)
This type of thinking has infected everything and it baffles me. People are so unwilling to contemplate the fact that they are wrong that they'll jump through mile-wide mental hoops just to put the responsibility on someone else.
Well, that's how a product that does things right would look like.
That is, if "Sentiment scores" wasn't mumbo jumbo crap -- isn't the social sentiment-analysis fad from 5-7 years ago over everywhere yet?
Then you probably weren't on HN for long, because all kinds of upcoming products used to have a similar treatment (Rails/Ruby at some point, then Golang, then Mongo, then Nodejs, nowadays Rust, etc.).
But unlike a language, which might have people for or against it with strong opinions, who would downvote a new code editor that's not part of a religious war (like vi/emacs) and that does things mostly right?
>I should post the sentiment scores
How about you stop doing sentiment analysis, instead? It's a crappy "data mining" where you can find everything you want to find, and next to useless for any actual insight.
Over the decades I've gone through a personal journey of discovery, astonishment, deep affection, surprise, disappointment and downright hatred with respect to Microsoft, now transitioning to wary hopefulness.
We all want competition in the marketplace, so I like to see them visibly earning their way back into developer affections and leaving their dickish ways behind them.
I've used a lot of text editors. VSCode really isn't miles ahead of the rest. As tech enthusiasts we all discuss new software regularly and we know none of us agree on one thing. According to stackoverflow, VSC is only used by 7.2% of users, yet people want to argue that "everyone just agrees it's a good editor". No, no they don't.
The MS employees aren't tricking anyone and it's really more of a turn off than anything. I'll just stick with Vim (there's a reason it's still popular after decades).
But I hope they figured out the performance problem. As of writing, in the stable version of Windows 10, PS is perceptually slower than cmd, so I was forced to use PS only when needed. Funnily it was even slower in Windows 8, so the current affair is better than ever. But to be truly a default I think the performance of PS should at least match that of cmd.exe.
Unfortunately most .NET devs are programmers who grew up with VB, RAD and GUI tools they don't understand the value of exposing UNIX like small functionality CLI commands over big monolithic services, GUI apps, etc.
As a Linux dweller, I'm genuinely curious about this one.
I've found PS inferior in just about any use case.
The power of bash actually comes from the GNU coreutils and other userland software. It has almost very little to with bash.
Try out bash on a busybox and feel the crippled effect.
I suppose this might(?) be mitigated if you're embedded in the .NET world, but I just can't seem to get the memory down for the silly cmdlet naming and since they also have the admittedly interesting object-piping thing going on, you're always battling two pain points at a time instead of just one (e.g. syntax/naming in bash)
1. The input/output is done using objects. I know that "inter-process communication should be done with text" is the UNIX philosophy, and I appreciated that when using Linux, but after using PS I started to have mixed feelings about that. When using bash/zsh, I typically used awk to extract the data I wanted from the text emitted by an external process. Doing so isn't hard, mostly as simple as using `awk {print $3}` or something like that, but it is still a bit annoyance and more importantly, vulnerable to the changes in the output format.
PS cmdlets communicate with themselves using objects, so it is very easy to extract some columns out of the command results. For example, when I query about a process in PS:
PS> Get-Process -Name chrome
Handles NPM(K) PM(K) WS(K) CPU(s) Id SI ProcessName
------- ------ ----- ----- ------ -- -- -----------
362 80 169636 109896 36,411.16 484 1 chrome
497 113 274988 132544 5,161.00 656 1 chrome
404 84 87444 55356 303.56 764 1 chrome
PS> Get-Process -Name chrome | Format-Table -Property cpu,id
CPU Id
--- --
36441.265625 484
5163.09375 656
303.5625 764
This is probably why many Linux commands have detailed options to limit displayed information. For example, `uname` has -s, -r, -m, -p, and many others that are just portions of -a. If it were in PS there would be no other options than -a and users could utilize it accordingly. Likewise `ps` has many options just to control the output which is again not necessary in the PS's side.
Also due to the probable scripts that may be reliant on the column orders (e.g. my script assumes the third column to be always the one I wanted, because I hard-coded `awk {print $3}` in there), it is very hard to change the layout of the output in Linux commands. In PS there is no layout in the first place, so this backward compatibility concern doesn't exist.
2. Command names are much clearer. Many names are pretty descriptive so I don't have to remember the exact abbreviated forms, but at the same time they provide shorter aliases. For example `Get-Process` can also be called `ps`. bash/zsh can also benefit from this by manually assisning aliases, but I believe "sane defaults" should be long-descriptive names first, and abbreviated forms later.
3. Much more objected-oriented design. Say for example you want to get the last modified date of a file. In Linux I'd use `stat` and somehow extract information from it. Or, `stat` may have some option to print mtime so I may have to google for it. In PowerShell, I can use this instead:
$file = Get-Item C:\Windows\notepad.exe
$file.LastWriteTime
$processes = Get-Process -Name chrome
$processes[0].CPU
Not only that, but PS is much closer to a general programming language than bash/zsh. It has built-in calculations (no need to rely on expr/bc), and it even has some basic type safety, such as:
PS> 1 + 2
3
PS> 1 + "a"
Cannot convert value "a" to type "System.Int32". Error: "Input string was not in a correct format."
+ 1 + "a"
+ ~~~~~~~
+ CategoryInfo : InvalidArgument: (:) [], RuntimeException
+ FullyQualifiedErrorId : InvalidCastFromStringToInteger
When the logic of my scripts got complicated, I tended to abandon shell scripts and start programming in Python. But after learning PowerShell I'm starting to have a confidence that typical workflows can be implemented in PowerShell, in a readable way. I even think that PS can be utilized as a general programming language, like, "Python without dependencies", because PS is installed by default on Windows nowadays.
Whoa, my response got unintentionally huge O.o. Hope this helps anyone.
They're both excellent products by themselves, but also give Microsoft the platform to start dangling turnkey Azure integration in front of developers.
Imagine if the IDE started to offer the ability to configure, deploy, and manage targeted production stacks--no browser / command line hackery required. That would be compelling.
To me, this combines the best parts of being a text file --- standard commands, formatting the way you like it, you can search it, version controllable --- with the best parts of a GUI --- prompting as to what options are available, easy selection of alternates, documentation, etc. It's an amazingly good implementation and I wish more applications used it.
(e.g. the comment for editor.lineNumbers now tells me that valid options are 'on', 'off' and 'relative', which counts relative to the line the cursor is on.)
The settings files now have intellisense in them so you don't have to lookup each option.
You can also have a separate settings.json file for that project and check it into git inside the .vscode folder and make those same settings available to your entire team.
We use that in every project and it is great.
Much more time is wasted by looking for options in GUI equivalent and reproducibility, sharing, backup and comparing (diff) are way harder or nonexistent. Creating frontend for it is trivial, but honestly, why drop from horse to donkey as they say.
All the apps should have settings like that.
Some might say having both manual configuration and automated dialog would be better, but many such interfaces ruin the structures of my intentionally organized setting files. I will take no GUI than misbehaving GUI at any time.
I just find that if I have to go through a LOT more steps without a UI.
Otherwise, this quickly turns to nonsence such as Nano server image builder [1] because Microsoft is still babysitting people who CBB to spend few hours to learn Powershell basics and need a GUI that generate 1 liner script.
Microsoft should definitelly rise beyond click next culture.
[1] https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/nanoserver/2016/10/15/in...
We had the "ease of use" in GUI paradigm for decades and it didn't hold. Why don't you give it a chance as a text ?
Combined with the VIM plugin and I rarely need to touch the mouse.
I use VS Code in three locations in three different OS and I love how it works the same everywhere because I just have text files.
Maybe you've taken a look at it a while ago. It's still a big json file (great! everything at hand) but very easy to edit since it provides a lot of assistance: there's icons to set a new option, references for everything, and intellisense/autocompletion for the schema of every option you want to change. It'll even show invalid options with a squiggle (e.g. when some setting becomes deprecated).
IMO it's the best way to have settings in an app, especially when you can install extensions that adds settings of their own or when you want settings to be version-controllable.
Looking at it just now, I also see that they added categories, and little edit buttons when you hover over a setting which allow you to click on what option you want. It's a bit strange to me that they're slowly turning a config file into a settings interface, but I guess it works fine for a Developer-focused product.
So yeah, json or (preferably) any other markup for settings is fine so long as it hints me with possible values as I type, tooltips each variable with its meaning and so on.
VSCode does this and more. See sibling comments.
There are now categories in the settings file, a search bar and auto-completion, which should make discovery easier.
> The same apply for using langages extensions beyond syntax coloring.
Do you mean to say that extensions at https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/VSCode are hard for you to discover or that too much of your required functionality is in extensions?
> Even Intellisense does not works as expected out of the box so I don't use it.
If you have found a bug, it would be great to report it at https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/issues
I still haven't been tempted to leave emacs, but it's great to see so much progress in the ecosystem.
For the most part, I like it, but it's lack of Mac-nativeness bugs me, and it may bug me enough to switch. Double clicking the window bar in all natives app minimizes them to the dock for me. In Visual Studio, it maximizes my window (but not into full screen mode). I keep clicking the menu bar to minimize a window, and this keeps happening. It's kind of maddening.
Edit: And also note that, for whatever reason, GNOME does its own thing where you also have to edit the GSettings in addition to the fonts.conf settings depending on what app you're running.
Do you also criticize Chromium's font rendering? Maybe you are just looking for things to complain about?
However on Linux it does, so this sounds like a broken fontconfig setup, or a toolkit not getting the right hinting config.
It's a years old Chrome bug. Wish they had a Chakra version of Elektron.
I always use 15pt Fira Code
I've now switched entirely to using Rider because of this. While it's still early days for Rider (and it makes my Laptop's fans spin nonstop), being able to hastily edit my views makes it more than worth it.
(And integrated ReSharper is always good!)
You can read more about the specifics if you're interested in https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/issues/17875
Thumbs up for this, Daniel. Thanks.
I also liked the name of the project, xterm.js. :)
The project itself is a fork of the popular term.js which is now unmaintained, we've taken it quite far since then. Hyper are probably going to be making a switch once a few more kinks are worked out too https://github.com/zeit/hyper/issues/1275
I am very happy that this is solved.
And just small stuff that is not working or works another way quickly gets very annoying.
I use more than basic editing.
https://code.visualstudio.com/updates/v1_9#_workbench
1) Jump to definition for plain JS. Both Brackets and WebStorm can find method definitions for any JS project.
2) Multiline searches. I use this quite a lot to find files that contain 2 terms on different lines.
Edit: It does work on some symbols in JS projects. But it doesn't work on function calls.
Example: 'object.methodName()' I can't click on methodName and have it find the source.
Brackets and WebStorm find all possible definitions, if there is only 1, it will take you directly there, if there are multiple, then you get a list to choose from
I'm especially thrilled by the integrated terminal improvements.
https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/issues/4865
That being said, it's nice that they're improving it still
I use https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=formulah... and bound it to exactly this key.
Also, the integrated Terminal (Ctrl+`) is more useful with each version.
I'm just trying to get the edit/build/run cycle down. So far the "run" part is missing for me.
The F5 debug support is great in Node and .NET Core and there are extensions to support other language debugging. (I've heard the Go and Rust ones in particular are great, though I don't work in either language myself.)
By default F5 is "continue debugging," but debugging is limited to Node, so I don't think that's what I want.
Incidentally my MBP has no F5 key :)
Also, Ctrl+Shift+B is the default shortcut for whatever arbitrary task you have set as your Build Task in .vscode/tasks.json.
Still I am a very happy user of Visual Studio Code.
Unfortunately, I can't seem to run my launch task in my second window anymore...
how fast is it when grepping large number of files? Is it at least comparable to Sublime Text?
https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/issues/329#issuecomment-...
On my system, the new parallel file search from VS Code is an order of magnitude faster than Sublime. For example, searching my entire project is 2 secs in VS Code vs 20 sec in Sublime
I wonder how much Microsoft spends on it each month, and what value they see in it? Is it just a marketing expense? e.g. They fund VSCode in order to gain the good will of developers which they hope will turn into Azure or maybe Windows sales in the future?
reply