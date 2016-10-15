Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Visual Studio Code 1.9 (visualstudio.com)
232 points by jrwiegand 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 178 comments | favorite





VSCode really does improve with each release, and the monthly cycle is just about the perfect pace. This is a great example of how to run an OSS project.

I wonder how much Microsoft spends on it each month, and what value they see in it? Is it just a marketing expense? e.g. They fund VSCode in order to gain the good will of developers which they hope will turn into Azure or maybe Windows sales in the future?

reply


It's probably a complex set of factors including developer good will and competition in the marketplace (VSCode is obviously directly competing with Atom, for instance, which is also free).

One interest small piece of the larger puzzle is that the Monaco text editor at the heart of VSCode was originally built for Azure and Visual Studio Team Services cloud editing. It was then also subsequently embedded into IE's Dev Tools (and now Edge's Dev Tools). It's a neat example of building a tool for several existing needs embedded into existing products/projects and then finding that the same tool was also interesting as the core to its own product.

reply


VSCode vs Atom (in my opinion) isn't even a contest. Maybe Atom is super nice for some web dev stuff, but as a full flown IDE I just don't see the features.

reply


Are you confusing VSCode with Visual Studio? VSCode is not an IDE, it's an editor, much like Atom.

reply


Vscode is an IDE. It integrates all your development into one environment. It comes with support for version control, code editing, task running, and debugging all from one application.

reply


An IDE is so much more. For instance, refactoring features. Even Microsoft defines VSCode as a "code editor" and not an IDE.

reply


VSCode does have basic refactoring features.

reply


Possibly? VSCode stands for Visual Studio Code (https://code.visualstudio.com/) right?

I've just seen most comments referring to it as an IDE.

reply


I assumed the idea was also to eventually to get some users to move to the "real" visual studio, which I ended up doing at least to debug C++, except the vs editor is so much worse!

For example, I use Ctrl+D for multiple editing all the time and I converted other people to vscode based on that feature alone, yet it does not exist in visual studio...

reply


VS Code is part of the strategy to get .NET Core distributed and to support the web layers built on top of that which mostly now use open source technology (from npm and bower through to grunt, typescript and angular)

reply


VS Code is a web dev IDE. Microsoft has lost the mobile platform wars and pushing the web is a way of countering that. Plus, web and azure do go hand-in-hand, as you point out.

reply


Nothing in VS Code is terribly web specific. I've been using it for C++ for which it works swimmingly.

reply


The personal preferences file includes several defaults for S/CSS, HTML, JS and TS, and it has a lot of Typescript stuff out of the box, some node stuff.

reply


I would like to try it for native development. How do you run and debug your C++ programs from VSCode?

reply


https://code.visualstudio.com/docs/languages/cpp

> VS Code supports tasks that you can configure to build your application, and natively understands the output of MSBuild, CSC, and XBuild.

reply


Yes, building works well. But how do you run your application?

(To be clear I'm asking what workflow users use personally, since it seems like nobody else has this issue.)

reply


For me, I build on the command line, because I have a funky build process, and then when I want to debug it I just press the 'debug' button.

There's a big JSON file with the debug configurations, and a drop-down to allow you to select which one is active. Each gdb debug configuration lets you specify the usual binary path and command line arguments, plus a whole lot of other configuration I haven't looked at. I haven't had to do any project-style setup --- it just magically finds all my source files.

It looks like it supports gdb on Windows and Linux and lldb on OSX (only ever tested on Linux, though). Out-of-the-box you get sample configurations to both run and attach to a C/C++ binary.

gdb integration is pretty seamless; breakpoints, conditional breakpoints, stack traces, local and global variables. Haven't seen threads, watchpoints, or an assembly window yet. There's a debug console, but entering commands doesn't appear to send them to gdb.

It's one of the best Linux gdb environments I've seen (even though most gdb integrations are terrible).

reply


They lost the mobile phone, but I bet they will win the hybrid tablet/netbooks one, given how Android tablets disappeared from many consumer shops here in Germany, only to be replaced by Windows 10 ones.

Samsung and Asus ones seem to have been the surviving brands and even they have Win10 devices on their brand sections.

reply


>They lost the mobile phone, but I bet they will win the hybrid tablet/netbooks one, given how Android tablets disappeared from many consumer shops here in Germany, only to be replaced by Windows 10 ones.

That could just be a regional anomaly.

reply


Then it is an European regional anomaly, because I have seen it in other countries that I visit regularly (southern Europe).

On the other hand, speaking about regional anomalies, I almost never seen Chromebooks on sale, or people using them. Yet they apparently sell like hot cakes in US.

reply


Can confirm that this is the case here in the UK as well.

reply


No they won't. No one wants to use clunky non touch optimized windows desktop apps on a tablet. Besides, UWP was a failure.

reply


Ever heard of Project Centennial?

Or the fact that all new APIs are mostly UWP only?

reply


This is a ridiculous comment. There are plugins for every language. I use VS and I don't use it for HTML/CSS or Javascript yet.

reply


I've never heard of VS Code referred to as a web dev IDE - what makes you say that?

reply


Well, the Task Runner has preconfigured options for Grunt, Gulp, npm, maven, and TypeScript, but not make, ghc, cargo, etc.

reply


That's pretty nice then - I haven't used it much at all, but I've read a fair bit about it. Thanks for the information!

reply


I use it full time for C, Go, Python, Ruby and NodeJS development. Works well with Rust as well. Nothing "web"-specific about it, really.

reply


I am surprised at the amount of semi-negative comments here. Yes, some features are yet to be implemented, (it's still a fairly young project and you can always follow GitHub issues on progress), but for an Electron app, it's surprisingly fast and capable.

The Microsoft-developed Go plugin makes it the best Go IDE out there, the devs, (Ramya Rao etc.) are super responsive and really trying to resolve issues quickly.

If you haven't tried it yet, I think you really should and if you have found a problem, open an issue at https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode so the devs know about it, complaining doesn't help making it better. They generally release every month, so it will get fixed sooner rather than later.

P.S. Kudos to the team & contributors for another awesome release!

reply


All editors support go really well, that's because go has official tools that integrate with editors (guru, for example).

At the top of the read me is the feature list for the vscode-go:

https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode-go

This is the feature list for vim-go:

https://github.com/fatih/vim-go

looks a little longer, but if you notice they both use the same back end tools. I see that VSC has partial delve integration, but vim running inside tmux makes delve (and every other CLI tool) feel like it's already integrated. I don't use debugging that much with Go though.

reply


I concur, the Go plugin is top notch. It even has a fantastic vim emulation plugin that works reasonably well.

reply


How does it compare to LiteIDE?

reply


I never understood LiteIDE, it was always extraordinarily esoteric and nonintuitive. VS Code is just fantastically better in comparison, in my opinion.

reply


Another great release!

Maybe I'm just squarely within the target audience of VSCode, but I'm consistently impressed by how many of my pain points just magically go away with each new iteration.

reply


I come from WebStorm, Sublime and Atom.

Atom and WebStorm felt rather clunky. Sublime was super fast, but somehow lacked behind in new features.

VSCode is a revelation for me :)

reply


I had to move off WebStorm after the sheer amount of memory it used to chew up.

Agree - VSCode is such a good IDE, I'm constantly seeing it replace editors other devs have relied on for some time.

reply


I miss the test runners from WebStorm, that hasn't been enough to stop me from switching to VSCode though.

reply


[flagged]


Do you have any proof that it is astroturfing and not just genuine enthusiasm?

I am almost a lifelong vi user, but have been using Visual Studio Code last few months because it's Rust experience is smooth. (Though Emacs seems to do well as well.)

reply


Just that the sentiment scores of comments blow everything else out of the water. Haven't done one in a month or two though.

reply


So, to be clear, your evidence that there is a massive MS astroturfing campaign is that... people overwhelmingly post positive reviews of the product?

This type of thinking has infected everything and it baffles me. People are so unwilling to contemplate the fact that they are wrong that they'll jump through mile-wide mental hoops just to put the responsibility on someone else.

reply


>Just that the sentiment scores of comments blow everything else out of the water. Haven't done one in a month or two though.

Well, that's how a product that does things right would look like.

That is, if "Sentiment scores" wasn't mumbo jumbo crap -- isn't the social sentiment-analysis fad from 5-7 years ago over everywhere yet?

reply


People like a good product.

reply


Great, either show us proof or stop your accusations.

reply


I guess I am one of those astro turfers too because VS Code is probably one of the best editors for Windows right now.

reply


I've once tried it on linux, it was even faster there!

reply


Or maybe it's a good product? Occam's Razor and all that.

reply


This is the only product on HN I've ever seen where "This is great!" is all over the place and never downvoted. Almost every single product on HN that makes it to the front page is full of flamewars and grumps. I should post the sentiment scores. Its a serious outlier.

reply


>This is the only product on HN I've ever seen where "This is great!" is all over the place and never downvoted.

Then you probably weren't on HN for long, because all kinds of upcoming products used to have a similar treatment (Rails/Ruby at some point, then Golang, then Mongo, then Nodejs, nowadays Rust, etc.).

But unlike a language, which might have people for or against it with strong opinions, who would downvote a new code editor that's not part of a religious war (like vi/emacs) and that does things mostly right?

>I should post the sentiment scores

How about you stop doing sentiment analysis, instead? It's a crappy "data mining" where you can find everything you want to find, and next to useless for any actual insight.

reply


We all love a redemption story.

Over the decades I've gone through a personal journey of discovery, astonishment, deep affection, surprise, disappointment and downright hatred with respect to Microsoft, now transitioning to wary hopefulness.

We all want competition in the marketplace, so I like to see them visibly earning their way back into developer affections and leaving their dickish ways behind them.

reply


The sentiment scores are somewhat pointless, I feel. If you're concerned about astroturfing, all post history on this site is public. You can click a user's username to browse their comments. Bots are pretty obvious, I do this on reddit quite often.

reply


Atom and Dolphin also get near-unanimous praise when they come up. It's not exclusive to VSC.

reply


With Atom, there were usually many gripes about sluggishness. Maybe that's improved with recent updates.

reply


Atom is also actually sluggish, so the gripes make sense. VSC isn't.

reply


Agreed. Since VSCode came out there has been one gigantic circle jerk over it. It's "always" been better than sublime and atom, even though sublime and atom had been out for much longer.

I've used a lot of text editors. VSCode really isn't miles ahead of the rest. As tech enthusiasts we all discuss new software regularly and we know none of us agree on one thing. According to stackoverflow, VSC is only used by 7.2% of users, yet people want to argue that "everyone just agrees it's a good editor". No, no they don't.

The MS employees aren't tricking anyone and it's really more of a turn off than anything. I'll just stick with Vim (there's a reason it's still popular after decades).

reply


I see you've brought that old school paranoid about Microsoft with you over to HN. Vim on Windows is a hilarious idea, though.

reply


Ironically the Vim VSCode plugin is one of the better ones I've used short of Vim(the macro playback needs a bit of work but the rest is top-shelf).

reply


Easy solution. Don't use windows.

reply


This is an off topic, but I just learned from the article that PowerShell will soon be the default in place of cmd.exe in Windows 10. I welcome this change as I found the experience of using PS was superior to that of bash/zsh in general cases.

But I hope they figured out the performance problem. As of writing, in the stable version of Windows 10, PS is perceptually slower than cmd, so I was forced to use PS only when needed. Funnily it was even slower in Windows 8, so the current affair is better than ever. But to be truly a default I think the performance of PS should at least match that of cmd.exe.

reply


On that note if you are a .NET developer you owe yourself to learn PS and how to write cmdlets, it's such a powerful and easy way to expose a CLI for your .NET app compared to stdio and command line arguments parsing - it's incredibly powerful and trivial to do.

Unfortunately most .NET devs are programmers who grew up with VB, RAD and GUI tools they don't understand the value of exposing UNIX like small functionality CLI commands over big monolithic services, GUI apps, etc.

reply


> the experience of using PS was superior to that of bash

As a Linux dweller, I'm genuinely curious about this one. I've found PS inferior in just about any use case.

reply


For one, I can do away with all of the text parsing that is prone to breakage in case a tool changes their output somewhat (or god help me - tools that can't handle unicode properly).

The power of bash actually comes from the GNU coreutils and other userland software. It has almost very little to with bash.

Try out bash on a busybox and feel the crippled effect.

reply


I go back and forth between windows/unix for my day job and I also would be curious on any actual bullet points. I find that even in a situation where PS could potentially prove more useful or has an extra feature, what you end up with is a new set of chrome tabs open just to try and figure out how to do the thing.

I suppose this might(?) be mitigated if you're embedded in the .NET world, but I just can't seem to get the memory down for the silly cmdlet naming and since they also have the admittedly interesting object-piping thing going on, you're always battling two pain points at a time instead of just one (e.g. syntax/naming in bash)

reply


I had been a full-time Linux (desktop) user for more than 10 years, and only recently made a transition to Windows. As I'm nowhere proficient at using PowerShell I might be overrating it a bit, as the grass is always greener on the other side. Anyways, what I found to be satisfying while using PS were:

1. The input/output is done using objects. I know that "inter-process communication should be done with text" is the UNIX philosophy, and I appreciated that when using Linux, but after using PS I started to have mixed feelings about that. When using bash/zsh, I typically used awk to extract the data I wanted from the text emitted by an external process. Doing so isn't hard, mostly as simple as using `awk {print $3}` or something like that, but it is still a bit annoyance and more importantly, vulnerable to the changes in the output format.

PS cmdlets communicate with themselves using objects, so it is very easy to extract some columns out of the command results. For example, when I query about a process in PS:

  PS> Get-Process -Name chrome
  
  Handles  NPM(K)    PM(K)      WS(K)     CPU(s)     Id  SI ProcessName
  -------  ------    -----      -----     ------     --  -- -----------
      362      80   169636     109896  36,411.16    484   1 chrome
      497     113   274988     132544   5,161.00    656   1 chrome
      404      84    87444      55356     303.56    764   1 chrome
If I want to extract CPU time and process ID:

  PS> Get-Process -Name chrome | Format-Table -Property cpu,id
  
           CPU    Id
           ---    --
  36441.265625   484
    5163.09375   656
      303.5625   764
As you can see, I can simply specify the column name(s).

This is probably why many Linux commands have detailed options to limit displayed information. For example, `uname` has -s, -r, -m, -p, and many others that are just portions of -a. If it were in PS there would be no other options than -a and users could utilize it accordingly. Likewise `ps` has many options just to control the output which is again not necessary in the PS's side.

Also due to the probable scripts that may be reliant on the column orders (e.g. my script assumes the third column to be always the one I wanted, because I hard-coded `awk {print $3}` in there), it is very hard to change the layout of the output in Linux commands. In PS there is no layout in the first place, so this backward compatibility concern doesn't exist.

2. Command names are much clearer. Many names are pretty descriptive so I don't have to remember the exact abbreviated forms, but at the same time they provide shorter aliases. For example `Get-Process` can also be called `ps`. bash/zsh can also benefit from this by manually assisning aliases, but I believe "sane defaults" should be long-descriptive names first, and abbreviated forms later.

3. Much more objected-oriented design. Say for example you want to get the last modified date of a file. In Linux I'd use `stat` and somehow extract information from it. Or, `stat` may have some option to print mtime so I may have to google for it. In PowerShell, I can use this instead:

  $file = Get-Item C:\Windows\notepad.exe
  $file.LastWriteTime
This also applies to the process example above:

  $processes = Get-Process -Name chrome
  $processes[0].CPU
All of these are benefited by tab completion, so you can easily find what properties any object has. This greatly improves discoverability, so that I don't need to rely on documentations (man pages on Linux, MSDN on Windows).

Not only that, but PS is much closer to a general programming language than bash/zsh. It has built-in calculations (no need to rely on expr/bc), and it even has some basic type safety, such as:

  PS> 1 + 2
  3
  PS> 1 + "a"
  Cannot convert value "a" to type "System.Int32". Error: "Input string was not in a correct format."
  + 1 + "a"
  + ~~~~~~~
      + CategoryInfo          : InvalidArgument: (:) [], RuntimeException
      + FullyQualifiedErrorId : InvalidCastFromStringToInteger
which might be silently ignored in bash/zsh in most cases. As you can see it even has fixed-width integer types(Int32)!

When the logic of my scripts got complicated, I tended to abandon shell scripts and start programming in Python. But after learning PowerShell I'm starting to have a confidence that typical workflows can be implemented in PowerShell, in a readable way. I even think that PS can be utilized as a general programming language, like, "Python without dependencies", because PS is installed by default on Windows nowadays.

Whoa, my response got unintentionally huge O.o. Hope this helps anyone.

reply


I've used both extensively and I think they are fairly different, with different strengths and weaknesses. Bash is more pragmatic and more concise on the command line. PS is more uniform in its design and nicer for scripting IMO. It allows passing objects through pipes, has built-in JSON reading and writing, built-in parameter handling with defaults, mandatory and optional params, switches etc., and such niceties.

reply


Bash is not more concise, its other way around, of course, if you use default aliases. The reasons is logical - you almost never use text parsing in Posh while you almost never have anything without it in bash.

reply


I find Powershell non intuitive to learn honestly, Bash just clicks with me way more for some reason.

reply


I used majority of mainstream shells and Posh is a scpace ship compared to any other in existence. I wont reiterate again and again why, there are planty of places eihter on HN, reddit or SO why is it so. I guess you will have to give it a serious try.

reply


Yeah this is the one thing with PowerShell: with great power comes, erm, not so great performance. I've never been a full-time shell user so after years of occasionally getting some stuff automated using bash discovering Powershell really was like a breath of fresh air.. No more trying/failing to come up with the correct regex to parse the plain text spit out by tools. Command-line completion of arguments. A whole bunch of sane defaults and command names making things easy to discover. Etc. Now at first I only ran PS on a beefy workstation and didn't notice it was kinda slow (even for common operations). But on not-so-beefy machines: yeah, not nice. Then again, cmd is worthless in comparsion with PS so I stopped caring. Thing is also: the time gained by how fast I can get stuff done in PS probably makes up for the time lost trying to figure out the weird syntax of other shells, especially cmd.

reply


Yeah, the new Powershell will be very fast AFAIK. They had to do it because nano server was starting faster then Posh which was ridiculous.

reply


PowerShell needs the .Net runtime so I doubt it will ever be on a par with cmd.exe.

reply


VSCode + TypeScript is the perfect foot-in-door for MS to get into the web space.

They're both excellent products by themselves, but also give Microsoft the platform to start dangling turnkey Azure integration in front of developers.

Imagine if the IDE started to offer the ability to configure, deploy, and manage targeted production stacks--no browser / command line hackery required. That would be compelling.

reply


I keep trying VSCode, but the main thing that keeps me going back to Atom is the fact that I have to do everything at the command line or by editing an enormous json file. Maybe I'm spoiled, but I'd much rather have a nice UI to deal with settings than have to figure out that, say, in order to show line numbers I have to modify "editor.lineNumbers" and set it to "on" (or is it "true"? or 1? I can't remember... let me go waste more time looking it up...)

reply


Take another look. What you get now is still a gigantic JSON file... except it opens in a two-pane window, with the default settings (including detailed documentation in comments) on the left, and your local copy on the right. And beside each setting on the left is an icon where, if you press it, it copies the setting into your local copy, with all the correct JSON syntax. And usually there's a dropdown showing the different valid options and it uses folding to divide neatly up into sections. Oh, and the settings instantly apply when you save the file.

To me, this combines the best parts of being a text file --- standard commands, formatting the way you like it, you can search it, version controllable --- with the best parts of a GUI --- prompting as to what options are available, easy selection of alternates, documentation, etc. It's an amazingly good implementation and I wish more applications used it.

(e.g. the comment for editor.lineNumbers now tells me that valid options are 'on', 'off' and 'relative', which counts relative to the line the cursor is on.)

reply


Two things to add:

The settings files now have intellisense in them so you don't have to lookup each option.

You can also have a separate settings.json file for that project and check it into git inside the .vscode folder and make those same settings available to your entire team.

We use that in every project and it is great.

reply


This is preciselly the reason I and many of my collegues love it - no GUI for settings. This means you can use hundreeds of tools to manage your settings and it is in true spirit of unix philosophy to keep everything as a text file.

Much more time is wasted by looking for options in GUI equivalent and reproducibility, sharing, backup and comparing (diff) are way harder or nonexistent. Creating frontend for it is trivial, but honestly, why drop from horse to donkey as they say.

All the apps should have settings like that.

reply


Yeah, like many others I maintain my configuration files in Git, so having to use files to configure is a pro, not a con, at least for me! I haven't been using VS Code but this sole factor might be the reason I will reconsider using it in the future.

Some might say having both manual configuration and automated dialog would be better, but many such interfaces ruin the structures of my intentionally organized setting files. I will take no GUI than misbehaving GUI at any time.

reply


To your point, Atom allows both. Don't like the UI? Just edit config.cson or whatever directly! You're not locked into it.

I just find that if I have to go through a LOT more steps without a UI.

reply


I would rather have devs invest time in serious functionality then doing stuff like GUI.

Otherwise, this quickly turns to nonsence such as Nano server image builder [1] because Microsoft is still babysitting people who CBB to spend few hours to learn Powershell basics and need a GUI that generate 1 liner script.

Microsoft should definitelly rise beyond click next culture.

[1] https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/nanoserver/2016/10/15/in...

reply


Discoverability and ease of use ARE serious functionality.

reply


To be fair, the settings editor in VSCode shows all the settings possible in a split window with user settings, with neat categories and auto-completion. It's almost like a GUI setting dialog noways and makes it way easier to see what you have changed.

reply


There are different ways to discover stuff. Powershell itself clearly proves that it can be done on system level without any GUI whatsoever.

We had the "ease of use" in GUI paradigm for decades and it didn't hold. Why don't you give it a chance as a text ?

reply


Just curious, is Atom's UI considerate about modifying the content of a configuration file? I'm tired of programs changing the structure of it willy-nilly without even notifying the user (e.g. a click in the toolbar implicitly loads the configuration file and saves it with a different layout). Is Atom OK with this?

reply


This is a problem with Sublime Text too. Don't bother putting comments in your settings file, or rearranging its contents. One hit of Ctrl-minus, even by accident, and your config file is wiped out and replaced with an auto-generated one, which incidentally contains your updated font size. You're welcome.

reply


Seriously, Ctrl+Shift+P and start typing gets me to what I need 99% of the time, it's glorious.

Combined with the VIM plugin and I rarely need to touch the mouse.

reply


I didn't try vim plugin but in general, no vim plugin is substitute for vim.

reply


If you mostly just want the memorized shortcuts to work, they tend to work OK in VSCode, Atom, IntelliJ and even Emacs - Spacemacs is even a better ViM for some.

reply


I don't get that mindset at all. I can see desiring a file/command line interface for settings, but to want no GUI option at all for others is just strange.

reply


The difference back in the years of old between running a Linux Server and running a Windows Server is one was GUI based and one is text based. I prefer text based a thousand times over. GUI is fine for single use but for text files it is a simple softlink and git away from having everything the same everywhere.

I use VS Code in three locations in three different OS and I love how it works the same everywhere because I just have text files.

reply


> I'd much rather have a nice UI to deal with settings than have to figure out that, say, in order to show line numbers I have to modify "editor.lineNumbers" and set it to "on" (or is it "true"? or 1? I can't remember... let me go waste more time looking it up...)

Maybe you've taken a look at it a while ago. It's still a big json file (great! everything at hand) but very easy to edit since it provides a lot of assistance: there's icons to set a new option, references for everything, and intellisense/autocompletion for the schema of every option you want to change. It'll even show invalid options with a squiggle (e.g. when some setting becomes deprecated).

IMO it's the best way to have settings in an app, especially when you can install extensions that adds settings of their own or when you want settings to be version-controllable.

reply


While I agree that a real settings menu could be an improvement, they have made the settings experience better. They show a searchable annotated list of all the default settings on the left, and when you type a setting key in on the right it will show suggestions for possible values.

Looking at it just now, I also see that they added categories, and little edit buttons when you hover over a setting which allow you to click on what option you want. It's a bit strange to me that they're slowly turning a config file into a settings interface, but I guess it works fine for a Developer-focused product.

reply


Well that's good to know -- in that case I'll give it another shot.

reply


well, it's an editor for programming. those tools are usually all about typing text, automatically completing text, and validating text. appling those idea to a json config file shouldn't be allien to a programmer.

reply


I use fancy autocompleting and validating text editor for exactly that reason - remembering if it's "on" or "true" or "yes" is too much overhead.

So yeah, json or (preferably) any other markup for settings is fine so long as it hints me with possible values as I type, tooltips each variable with its meaning and so on.

reply


> so long as it hints me with possible values as I type, tooltips each variable with its meaning and so on.

VSCode does this and more. See sibling comments.

reply


How often do you change these settings, though? I choose VSCode for the performance and great addons.

reply


I share your opinion on the settings and command line. While I like it to loads faster than full fledged Visual Studio, in a year or so of using it on Mac OS I still doesn't use even 1% of its features because they are not _discoverable_ at all. Modifying or doing anything beyond text editing require googling. The same apply for using langages extensions beyond syntax coloring. Even Intellisense does not works as expected out of the box so I don't use it.

reply


> still doesn't use even 1% of its features because they are not _discoverable_ at all.

There are now categories in the settings file, a search bar and auto-completion, which should make discovery easier.

> The same apply for using langages extensions beyond syntax coloring.

Do you mean to say that extensions at https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/VSCode are hard for you to discover or that too much of your required functionality is in extensions?

> Even Intellisense does not works as expected out of the box so I don't use it.

If you have found a bug, it would be great to report it at https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/issues

reply


I really like VS Code, and try to use it as much as possible, but I can't make it my main driver until they've added more detailed theming support. Textmate themes aren't good enough. I can't get used to such basic highlighting that doesn't even come close to ReSharper's with "Color identifiers" enabled.

reply


I use vs code for Go development and it's pretty amazing. Slowly starting to use it in other languages as well, but the Go support is really 5*.

reply


I use it for F# and Nim and while there are some flaws, it's the best experience on linux for these two languages. It also lowers the bar to entry on other languages, e.g. Go, which is on my list of to-learns.

reply


How do you like working with Go? I've been meaning to start trying it out here soon, but haven't looked very far. I'm coming from a C# background.

reply


I come from C#. Golang is nice and simple. I really miss generics. Going from the expressiveness of C# to golang is hard at first.

reply


As an emacs user, it's interesting to watch the race of open source extensible editors like Atom and VSCode.

I still haven't been tempted to leave emacs, but it's great to see so much progress in the ecosystem.

reply


I have a new project at work that I decided to use it for to see how I liked using VS Code.

For the most part, I like it, but it's lack of Mac-nativeness bugs me, and it may bug me enough to switch. Double clicking the window bar in all natives app minimizes them to the dock for me. In Visual Studio, it maximizes my window (but not into full screen mode). I keep clicking the menu bar to minimize a window, and this keeps happening. It's kind of maddening.

reply


There is a way to set VScode to use the native menu bar on macOS instead of the Electron'd frameless bar.

reply


It looks pretty bad on Linux too. Somehow they managed to transport the crappy font rendering from Windows to Linux. It really feels like it's not built for Linux, but just shoe-horned in.

reply


On Linux, it renders fonts the same way Chromium or Chrome do. If you're getting "crappy font rendering from Windows", you probably need to change your fonts.conf to change font hinting from full to slight (or none, if you like it more like Macs).

Edit: And also note that, for whatever reason, GNOME does its own thing where you also have to edit the GSettings in addition to the fonts.conf settings depending on what app you're running.

reply


Font rendering is handled by Chromium's libraries/dependencies.

Do you also criticize Chromium's font rendering? Maybe you are just looking for things to complain about?

reply


Chromium font rendering on Windows is terrible as it doesn't properly use the platform renderer and settings.

However on Linux it does, so this sounds like a broken fontconfig setup, or a toolkit not getting the right hinting config.

reply


I'm using it on Windows and Linux, and found it pretty good. What's the issue with fonts?

reply


Set up 11pt Consolas on a native Windows app and set up VSC side by side. It looks nothing alike.

It's a years old Chrome bug. Wish they had a Chakra version of Elektron.

reply


I see.

I always use 15pt Fira Code

reply


Does anybody know a way to have better window management in VSCode? I really don't like to split always and use the mouse to drag and drop... often I use two panes and I want to duplicate view in them. Hoping for something like the Sublime Origami plugin (which was perfect for me).

reply


VS Code's release notes are really nicely done - I don't usually comment on documentation but whoever wrote these did a bang up job!

reply


Anyone know if the C# plugin supports cshtml files yet? The lack of autocomplete, inspections and so on really hampers web development with it.

I've now switched entirely to using Rider because of this. While it's still early days for Rider (and it makes my Laptop's fans spin nonstop), being able to hastily edit my views makes it more than worth it.

(And integrated ReSharper is always good!)

reply


<sarcasm>I would be shocked. cshtml support tells me your using server-side rendering. I as a hip-node.js-silicons-valley-startup-founder-coding-rockstar can tell you to use a Javascript framework instead</sarcasm>

reply


All the js hipsters are trying to do SSR whether they really need it or not too

reply


The slowness shown in the pre-1.9 terminal is a bit ridiculous. Was it really the case? I've never seen such a strangely-behaving emulator! Really good that they resolved the issue.

reply


Hi, I worked on those improvements. Yes that is indeed what would happen when you ran a command with heaps of output, it would also lock up the UI while doing it. You probably haven't observed it much as you don't do recursive directory walk on a large directory ;)

You can read more about the specifics if you're interested in https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/issues/17875

reply


The gained performance in the current release (and in Insiders for the past days) is huge - even without heaps of output. Those couple of milliseconds improved rendering time matter even if you "only" ls in a directory.

Thumbs up for this, Daniel. Thanks.

reply


Thanks for your work on this! The addition and consistent improvement of the integrated terminal is the number one reason why VSCode is my daily driver.

reply


Great, I didn't know the terminal portion if VS Code exists as a separate project. Was it made to fuel VS Code? Or did it already exist before launching VS Code?

I also liked the name of the project, xterm.js. :)

reply


It already existed, you can see when we started shipping the integrated terminal pretty clearly from the contribution graph :) https://github.com/sourcelair/xterm.js/graphs/contributors

The project itself is a fork of the popular term.js which is now unmaintained, we've taken it quite far since then. Hyper are probably going to be making a switch once a few more kinks are worked out too https://github.com/zeit/hyper/issues/1275

reply


Looks like xterm.js was started by Sourcelair, which looks like a Cloud IDE.

reply


Hey, just wanted to say thanks for working on VS Code, I use it every day, love it!

reply


Thanks for working on this!

reply


Yeah, that was the main reason I didn't use it a lot actually. Powershell is slow to begin with and in VSC it was just 10x slower and buggy.

I am very happy that this is solved.

reply


It was noticeable, but only really bad in some very specific cases (disk I/O?).

reply


It's nicer than Atom and almost feels as snappy as Sublime. But Vim still is miles better when you have put in the work to become proficient. MacVim works great for retina screens and high color support.

reply


The VIM emulation plugin actually works reasonably well.

reply


I know but it's not Vim.. I have been using VScode for the past 6 months and it was a relief to get back to Vim. Productivity skyrocketed since I am not constantly trying new plugins, wrestling with not knowing the IDE well enough, hard wired Vim/terminal brain etc.

And just small stuff that is not working or works another way quickly gets very annoying.

I use more than basic editing.

reply


I'm probably going to try VScode again but it was not there yet for me. Also please bring in full Perl support please!

reply


Am I the only one who misses an apt repository?

reply


You can use ubuntu-make, but it doesn't seem (to me) any easier than grabbing the .deb file...

reply


Their Workbench related changes in this release are great. Pay attention to redone (also faster!!) terminal support.

https://code.visualstudio.com/updates/v1_9#_workbench

reply


I am really loving VS Code. However, there are 2 big things I really need to give up Brackets/WebStorm entirely.

1) Jump to definition for plain JS. Both Brackets and WebStorm can find method definitions for any JS project.

2) Multiline searches. I use this quite a lot to find files that contain 2 terms on different lines.

reply


1) I can already do this, just hold down control or command then hover over the symbol?

reply


Doesn't work for any of my JS projects. However, Brackets and WebStorm work just fine. It does work for my TypeScript projects.

Edit: It does work on some symbols in JS projects. But it doesn't work on function calls. Example: 'object.methodName()' I can't click on methodName and have it find the source. Brackets and WebStorm find all possible definitions, if there is only 1, it will take you directly there, if there are multiple, then you get a list to choose from

reply


Great release and awesome release notes, as always. Many thanks to the team for such a great editor!

I'm especially thrilled by the integrated terminal improvements.

reply


I am really hopeful for the enhanced scrollbar to be implemented soon. After that, I am pretty well set with vscode.

https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/issues/4865

reply


Anyone knows if there's something like Goya for Vim for VSCode? I know there's full screen and zen modes, but I miss margins so that when I'm full screen I can have everything centred on monitor.

reply


I feel so guilty using this because I did not renew my license for Webstorm. I used to love webstorm but the javascript development environment/ecosystem has come such a long way since when I first purchased Webstorm.

reply


I used to use PHP Webstorm. Its lightning fast search is awesome, but it slows to a crawl for large codebases.

reply


Man, I'd really like if they'd just add a default hotkey for 'Open Folder'. I know you can custom map hotkeys, but for an editor that's supposed to be 'easy to use out of the box', it's still lacking some basic features.

That being said, it's nice that they're improving it still

reply


Hitting F1 for the command palette tells me that the default shortcut for Open Folder is Ctrl+K Ctrl+O

reply


Even better, Open Recent is Ctrl+R which is handy enough I might remember it.

reply


I'm used to being able to run my program via command-R or some other key equivalent. I haven't been able to find a way to do this conveniently from VSCode. How do other VSCode users run their programs?

reply


Apart from the built in task runner system, you can always use an extension that does a "classic" command-R.

I use https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=formulah... and bound it to exactly this key.

reply


The Tasks system in VSCode is quite powerful: https://code.visualstudio.com/Docs/editor/tasks

Also, the integrated Terminal (Ctrl+`) is more useful with each version.

reply


How do you (personally) use tasks? Do you bind a key to the "Run Task" command and then type the task name in? Doesn't that feel inefficient?

I'm just trying to get the edit/build/run cycle down. So far the "run" part is missing for me.

reply


It varies on the language/project. I tend to set my Build Task (Ctrl+Shift+B) to the most useful task and F1 > Run task my way to the others. That doesn't feel much more inefficient than switching to an external terminal (though as the internal terminal with Ctrl+` gets better I may start using it more often).

The F5 debug support is great in Node and .NET Core and there are extensions to support other language debugging. (I've heard the Go and Rust ones in particular are great, though I don't work in either language myself.)

reply


F5 is the default but you can set your own keyboard shortcuts from the File->Preferences->Keyboard Shortcuts menu

reply


There appears to be no way to bind a keyboard shortcut for running an arbitrary task. https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/issues/6550

By default F5 is "continue debugging," but debugging is limited to Node, so I don't think that's what I want.

Incidentally my MBP has no F5 key :)

reply


There are debugging extensions for environments beyond Node.

Also, Ctrl+Shift+B is the default shortcut for whatever arbitrary task you have set as your Build Task in .vscode/tasks.json.

reply


There are debug adapters for tons of languages available through extensions. I use the C++ and Python debuggers regularly and love them :)

reply


It's nice that they added an option to change the side of the close button. But way more important are sensible defaults, and that should be on the left side for mac os.

Still I am a very happy user of Visual Studio Code.

reply


I was just thinking how much of a pain it was to switch from the output pane to the debug console, so I like the new tabs.

Unfortunately, I can't seem to run my launch task in my second window anymore...

reply


The problem that I have with VSC releases is that they are automatic, and I don't want to screw up my current workflow when I reset the application for an update. I have wasted hours before with VSC updates.

reply


You can set "update.channel" : "none" in your User Settings. (I was also bitten by it once)

reply


You have an option to disable automatic VSC update. You can also update it via chocolatey.

reply


For those of you who use VS Code,

how fast is it when grepping large number of files? Is it at least comparable to Sublime Text?

reply


Can't compare to Sublime myself, but the global search got some major overhaul and is doing parallel searches since the last release (1.8). Can't complain about the speed.

reply


I have no idea about Sublime Text but find-symbol for example is slow. Maybe they should take a good look at ripgrep.

reply


I hope it could support gdb remote debugging

reply


How many people work on VSCode?

reply


Approximately a dozen.

reply


I find it kind of funny that most screenshots are taken from MacOS :)

reply


still no portable mode? :(

reply


You could try via command args:

https://github.com/Microsoft/vscode/issues/329#issuecomment-...

reply


While it won't make VSCode portable would something like the Settings Sync plugin help?

reply


Waiting for the rollback update. ;-)

reply


[flagged]


Please don't post like this on Hacker News. Baseless accusations of shillage are more of a problem here than shillage itself (about which you're welcome to email us at hn@ycombinator, if you suspect it).

reply


Don't let the door hit you on your way out.

reply


Am I alone in rejecting this new wave of Electron/node-webkit based text editors? Every single one I've tried has been horribly slow, unstable, and a giant resource hog. I gave Atom a shot, and it crashed on importing a .csv file of a few thousand lines. What I want from a text editor is simply that: a text editor. For anything more advanced, move up to a proper IDE. Why anyone uses these over something like Sublime or NP++ blows me away.

reply


Comparing atom and vscode is like comparing apples to oranges. They are sharing only Electron and nothing else. Some people do not want a full blown IDE (all of them are slower than VSCode) but also do not want a bare naked editor... I tried getting Sublime as feature rich as VSCode + one python plugin. Sublime was loosing and using most of the time more resources (Anaconda plugin)... code completion, auto suggestion, method jumping, inline help... everything was better in VSCode. Also not to mention the amount of help in other languages like JS. But if I would handle really big files without logic I would probably stick more to sublime.

reply


Depends on what features are important to you.

On my system, the new parallel file search from VS Code is an order of magnitude faster than Sublime. For example, searching my entire project is 2 secs in VS Code vs 20 sec in Sublime

reply


So.. have you even tried Code? It doesn't sound like you have. It's quite fast.

reply


Sure I have, and it's had the same issues in my opinion

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: