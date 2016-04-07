Data is as dangerous as it is helpful. The scary thing is that you cannot control how someone else will interpret your data.
The same evidence could of course be helpful to the driver. If their sleep tracking app shows they are well rested and their phone's use shows no distractions while driving, then they could use that as evidence to fight a charge of driving without due care and attention.
There's no way in hell I'm ever hooking a computer up to my brain in this reality.
I mean, you are sort of implying that installing a neural mesh would give you greater exposure to injustice than not doing so, so why not just fight the injustice to begin with?
Not believing that such a state is achievable is one thing, but you did say "in this reality".
Because the definition of "well regulated" is highly subjective and any state that's in power would consider its own uses to be with the confines of any circumstance no matter how narrow.
The only way to win is to not play the game.
It may be pragmatic to keep computers out of your brain in the meantime.
All historic societies believed they were being "more just" in some sense.
Unfortunately you have to assume the worst will happen, and plan accordingly.
It seems people think I was arguing that they should be eager to plug computers into their brains. I was not. I was arguing that hiding while injustices are carried out upon those around you is not success.
By way of ideals, I'm an anarchist. But I recognize it isn't practically achievable.
I think at the end of the day, software has bugs. And if you have an extremely well funded and intelligent group (e.g. Equation Group) looking for these holes and keeping them secret for personal use and exploitation rather than fixing them, there are going to be ways for your data to be compromised.
Even if you couldn't infiltrate the chip foundry, you could order a bunch of the chips, reverse engineer them, and in a few months, ship a duplicate with a neutered "enclave". Then interdict the shipment to the phone manufacturer (this isn't tinfoil, it's been done) and "supply" them with your version of the "secure enclave". There's no limit to this cat and mouse game.
The phone in the San Bernardino case was an iPhone 5C, with the A6 processor. Secure Enclave was introduced in the A7.
https://9to5mac.com/2016/04/07/fbi-iphone-hack-method-secure...
Specifically for the US, see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lavabit#Suspension_and_gag_ord... and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_v._Fricosu
apparently the "All Writs Act" of 1789 is the "constitution doesn't apply to you" trump card.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/201...
My iPhone is set to passcode unlock instead of fingerprint because of the reasoning you say, but if other courts start agreeing with this one, I'm inclined to change to Touch ID for simplicity :(
There is still the argument that you can be physically coerced to unlock your phone against your will by someone pressing it against your finger, but you can't type in a passcode against your will.
As a former medical person, and a current tech person; I'm sitting here wondering how I could write software that would allow me to get the data to help and protect my patient's health, while still protecting/limiting the data from things/actions like this one.
When helping my patients to make the decision of whether or not to have a pacemaker installed, I don't want them worrying if it's ever going to become evidence against them at some later date.
I feel obligated to mention it every time in these circumstances because even if it doesn't apply in this particular case, people should be aware of how surveillance can affect them even if what the police do is on the up and up on the surface.
> Compton, who has extensive medical problems, including an artificial heart implant that uses an eternal pump
(I'm fairly certain they meant "external" there.)
Edit: "Compton also told the dispatcher he had “an artificial heart.”
http://www.networkworld.com/article/3162740/security/cops-us...
Suppose there was a criminal who claimed that, with a broken leg, they couldn't possibly have committed some act. Isn't it reasonable to get a warrant for the person's XRays in order to get hard evidence that the person was or was not incapacitated?
The scary part to me is the medical examiner. They are making a very advanced claim (that they can determine something definitive about what the person was or was not doing) based on the heart data. Given previous overreaches from forensic examiners, I'd want to see some actual research before chucking the person into jail.
And medical history can't really be used to indict someone. Where this clearly was.
EDIT: can't be used to indict, only as addition evidence for a trial. It's an important distinction, but I'm not sure I think it's okay either.
The 4th amendment isn't there to make it hard to get a conviction. It is there to make sure you aren't harassed by searches.
Your pacemaker gathers that data (exertion history over time) so that your doctor can view it after the fact and ask you "what were you doing last Thursday afternoon? The pacemaker says it was running extra high between 3:30 and 4:30."
I think most people would opt into such a device for their own health - in fact, many might wear it on their wrist and pair it with their phone.
It sounds as though the doctors' evidence was fairly powerful regardless of the data from the pacemaker.
Yes, if they find out via the internet, instead of the physician; now your patient doesn't trust you as much, and you can't do your job.
What risk? The risk that the truth comes out? Give me a break.
Software has bugs, what if the data implicated him but was incorrect? Of course bugs in a pacemaker means bigger problems... but you get my point.
https://www.hhs.gov/hipaa/for-professionals/faq/505/what-doe...
> nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself
I can be tried for my data? That's kind of messed up, what if the data was faked, etc.
