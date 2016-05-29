I like FETs as much as the next engineer but if you're going to write about them, try to not make things worse.
In particular, this made me sad: the 10K resistor to ground isn't strictly necessary, but it ensures that the MOSFET remains OFF if the arduino is disconnected or it's pin is not an OUTPUT.
I was helping a high school student with a transistor project and he was complaining that "half the FETs he bought were 'bad'". And they weren't really bad, but they were destroyed. They were destroyed because, like our author, the student had no understanding of how the FET worked and so didn't realize that when you exceed the maximum Gate voltage on a FET it generally causes a current to "jump the gap" to the source and that permanently breaks it. What is even more, since the gate is essentially a capacitor, you can just touch the gate with your finger and pass enough charge (without feeling a shock or anything) to greatly exceed the gate voltage. Pick up the FET without being grounded and "boom!" dead FET.
Now there is almost no way to generate enough current by touching a Bipolar transistor to kill it, and so they continue to work for a long time while plugging them in and out of breadboards.
Do they dissipate more power? Absolutely. Are they difficult to run in parallel? Sure. But they are pretty robust parts. Sort of like the difference between alkaline batteries and LiON rechargeable batteries. Sure the latter are a "better" choice, you can recharge them after all, but if you use them wrong they catch on fire, if you short an alkaline battery it gets hot but doesn't go ballistic on you.
So those "antique" parts are generally very cost effective, very robust, and easy to get. So they make excellent tools to teach you the basics. Do you want to stay with them as you get more advanced? Probably not, but you're probably not skiing on the same skis you learned on either.
/endrant
[1] http://www.onsemi.com/pub/Collateral/ENA1712-D.PDF
Not sure why that made you sad (extraneous ' in its?).
But I agree about the static-sensitive disadvantage of MOSFETs.
Also, the author mentions that a TIP120 is not a transistor but a darlington pair (two transistors in one) but then misstates the Hfe.
The whole point of a darlington is to get a high Hfe (small base current controlling large collector current) and the Min. Hfe is 1000, at least according to:
https://cdn-shop.adafruit.com/datasheets/TIP120.pdf
Part of the reason, I think, is that a lot of "designers" of guitar pedals don't understand the math that determines component values for a particular transistor in a particular circuit so they don't know how to either select a modern transistor to replace an obsolete one based on datasheet parameters or to change the collector / emitter / source / drain / etc resistor values to work right with a new part.
A guitarist friend decided to "test" me once and put this in front of me and ask what it would sound like:
http://el34world.com/charts/Schematics/files/randall/Randall...
My immediate response was: "That looks like a really great amp from the mid 1980's--looks like it was designed by someone who actually understands electrical engineering. It should have a pretty clean. But if you overdrive it, the clipping on those JFET's is gonna sound like fscking buzzsaw trash."
He, of course, laughed knowing that Dimebag Darrell used the amp for precisely that buzzsaw sound. You would have to add lots of "clipping" components to get the same sound out of depletion mode MOSFET's.
Now, whether that's a good sound is open to debate. :)
I mean, nearly every tube head on the market has an essentially pointless standby/bypass switch because of the mistaken belief that you need to warm up your tubes for some arbitrary amount of time in a modern amp and keep them warm.
I forget which manufacturer it was that dropped the switch on one model and saw sales plummet and got freaked out support calls asking why the switch wasn't there. Next iteration had the switch back.
*Using a cheap tube amp from CL as the basis for a new build and tossing everything except the chassis and transformers, and maybe the sockets if they are chassis mounted, is a great way to build a great sounding tube amp on the cheap.
As well there's the vintage issue...Sure, I buy NOS caps from the 50-70s for guitar tone circuits. I doubt side by side they sound noticeably better but if you're building vintage it only makes sense to keep the 'tronics true to the time period.
In vintage radio repair, they sometimes will replace old caps (usually electrolytics) with new ones, but put the new ones inside the old cans - to preserve the look of the device.
Obviously, though, this won't work with all parts...
You can also hollow out old carbon comp resistors and put metal film resistors inside them. As a bonus you could use resistor shells on the outside with color bands that don't at all represent the actual value of the resistor inside as a practical joke on anyone trying to clone the circuit.
Yes, the community is really based in "older is always better" kind of mentality, but there is a reason some old components are so valued, and why respected pedal manufacturers commonly hand-pick parts that meet their designed specs best (especially fuzz and overdrive effects), and this includes everything from picking transistors with ideal leakage etc, to hand picking resistors (though the resistor bit I'm not sure on why they don't just buy high precision ones for a few cents more)
Any places I should get started looking?
There's a pretty classic book called Electronic Projects for Musicians that might be of interest:
https://msu.edu/~dougl126/Electronic%20Projects%20for%20Musi...
On top of that, BJTs excel in many analog applications. There is a good reason why many analog IC companies make parts using a BiCMOS process. If you are doing a discrete analog design (generally for performance reasons) you often need the performance of BJTs or JFETs.
I've a little aquarium and I've noticed how fish always get scared when lights turn suddenly on or off. So I took an Arduino and wrote a timer app for it, using PWM to slowly drive the output up over 60 minutes (sunrise), keep it at max for a few hours, then drive it down slowly over 60 minutes (sunset). I used a MOS-FET to drive the power LEDs directly from the Arduino. Works fantastic, and the FET is cold at all times. A 2N3055 would have been pretty hot most of the time.
I've been playing with electronics for a few decades now, so I can't be accused of change for the sake of change. The old stuff still works, sure, but there are new toys which are better in some cases.
PT4115, pretty cheap on ebay and other usual places.
I would certainly use MOSFETs for lighting (a power application). I probably wouldn't design an analog front-end for a specialized sensor with them though.
You'll need to properly drive it though and not at too high a frequency (and for obvious reasons, not too low either because you'll notice the flicker).
The thing is, most of these larger BJT parts were designed to be used with heatsinks, not usually standalone. IMHO, there's nothing wrong with dropping some voltage and dumping some heat. Sure, it isn't efficient, but if you size everything properly, and your project can accommodate the heatsink - then where's the problem?
Heck, a long time ago you could get tiny heatsinks for some of the small round metal-can transistors that existed - I've got an old 16K minicomputer core-memory board from the 1970s that has drive electronics set up like this.
The author of this "rant" mentions not using L298 (and presumably the L293) either - but there's nothing wrong with these parts for hobbyists (outside of the L298's weird footprint, and the fact that heatsinks for them are almost unobtanium) - provided that the limitations are kept in mind (finding a low-cost mosfet 4A h-bridge in a thru-hole design is virtually impossible). These parts were originally meant for automotive applications, where having a 12-14V large amperage battery supply was the norm (people trying to use them for circuits with 6V or less always wonder why their small motors won't turn).
The frequency is either 500 Hz or 1000 Hz, I forget which (depends on Arduino type). I doubt there are any critters that can tell it's not continuous.
For analog applications, BJTs are still very much important, but for digital stuff (and especially power stuff), it is usually easier to grab a cheap FET than use a BJT.
MOSFETs do have some problems. They can draw large gate currents for the first few nanoseconds of turn-on, which can overload whatever is driving them. The gate input is very vulnerable to electrostatic discharge during handling. Device failure tends to be into the ON state.
I just went through a big struggle with MOSFET selection for a special purpose switching power supply. The big through-hole parts have too much gate capacitance and need too much drive at turn-on. Only in surface-mount could I get something that would work.
That's the real problem with antique parts. The new stuff is surface-mount only.
[1] https://www.fairchildsemi.com/datasheets/FQ/FQP4N20L.pdf
Let's say you wanted to do a special purpose switching power supply. Digikey doesn't have a column for gate capacitance (for the mosfet), or Q (for the inductor). All that manual work to read datasheets is terrible, especially if your design takes a little while to perfect and some of the components go end-of-life, so you have to replace them.
I personally like to graph the cost-efficiency curve so I actually have to tabulate lots of mosfets, inductors, and caps, then simulate them in a spreadsheet.
I know about the specialized design tools done by each manufacturer that will recommend parts and do a design for you based on your criteria. I want something that does a much broader search for parts though.
Maybe I should write one. :)
Keep your TIPS, you might not necessarily use them for that brand new design of yours, but you'll probably use them for something.
Which is why I pointed out. A lot of reasons people use antiquated components is probably because documentation and reference schematics are easy to find and have probably been refined to be very reliable.
Relays are great though for motor controllers, especially when you need higher amperages (and don't want the huge expense a mosfet solution can sometimes bring); an h-bridge is very simple to build, and tying an n-channel mosfet (of appropriate amperage capability) on the low-side between the relay(s) and ground, and you get easy PWM control (just don't switch the relay while PWM'ing of course).
I have very very little experience with electrical engineering (I'm in the Lego mindset of I plug things in according to things I find online until they work), but is there something I should be using instead with 120V ~3-5 A loads?
http://www.electronics-tutorials.ws/blog/optocoupler.html
Another problem is if you use one to switch from say an antenna to a dummy load, you might find that you are leaking quite a bit of power onto the supposedly disconnected antenna link. RF is tricky, especially at higher power levels.
One trick you can use is to use only single contact relays and to bend open the contacts as far as they will go as long as they reliably close again when the relay is energized.
That way you minimize capacitive coupling between the contacts. DC relays are your best bet for a starting point because they already have larger gaps than most AC relays (to inhibit arcing).
I use a PN2222 [1] transistor to switch a 5V supply through an infrared LED from a microcontroller. It works, but should I be using something better/smaller/more cost effective/more appropriate for the circuit [2]?
[1] https://blog.bschwind.com/2016/05/29/sending-infrared-comman...
[2] https://blog.bschwind.com/2016/05/29/sending-infrared-comman...
(the resistor in the photo is 680 ohms)
As far as a replacement part? I don't think there are many alternatives there (at least with the same size, and easy to configure - there are a few stereo ICs I've seen used for class-D amps, but they weren't as simple to use or as small).
Case in point: https://encrypted.google.com/search?q=lm317+hot
(also, 2n2222's are like $3.49 for 50 on eBay US, via US sellers)
Do you really want to provide any more disincentive for budding hobbyists?
https://youtu.be/_Cm6EFYktRQ?t=2m32s
