Circuit building: stop using antique parts (2014) (sensitiveresearch.com)
68 points by 6581 3 hours ago





Sigh.

I like FETs as much as the next engineer but if you're going to write about them, try to not make things worse.

In particular, this made me sad: the 10K resistor to ground isn't strictly necessary, but it ensures that the MOSFET remains OFF if the arduino is disconnected or it's pin is not an OUTPUT.

I was helping a high school student with a transistor project and he was complaining that "half the FETs he bought were 'bad'". And they weren't really bad, but they were destroyed. They were destroyed because, like our author, the student had no understanding of how the FET worked and so didn't realize that when you exceed the maximum Gate voltage on a FET it generally causes a current to "jump the gap" to the source and that permanently breaks it. What is even more, since the gate is essentially a capacitor, you can just touch the gate with your finger and pass enough charge (without feeling a shock or anything) to greatly exceed the gate voltage. Pick up the FET without being grounded and "boom!" dead FET.

Now there is almost no way to generate enough current by touching a Bipolar transistor to kill it, and so they continue to work for a long time while plugging them in and out of breadboards.

Do they dissipate more power? Absolutely. Are they difficult to run in parallel? Sure. But they are pretty robust parts. Sort of like the difference between alkaline batteries and LiON rechargeable batteries. Sure the latter are a "better" choice, you can recharge them after all, but if you use them wrong they catch on fire, if you short an alkaline battery it gets hot but doesn't go ballistic on you.

So those "antique" parts are generally very cost effective, very robust, and easy to get. So they make excellent tools to teach you the basics. Do you want to stay with them as you get more advanced? Probably not, but you're probably not skiing on the same skis you learned on either.

/endrant

Yep. It is indeed easy to ruin a FET with minuscule amount of static charge. That is, unless there is a zener (or two, back-to-back) connecting gate to source. Many modern FETs have this built right in. E.g. ATP214 [1].

[1] http://www.onsemi.com/pub/Collateral/ENA1712-D.PDF

When I buy 100 BS170 MOSFETs, I also buy 100 9.1v Zener diodes for this precise reason. Gate protection diodes are essential for peace of mind when using MOSFETs.

>In particular, this made me sad: the 10K resistor to ground isn't strictly necessary, but it ensures that the MOSFET remains OFF if the arduino is disconnected or it's pin is not an OUTPUT.

Not sure why that made you sad (extraneous ' in its?).

But I agree about the static-sensitive disadvantage of MOSFETs.

Also, the author mentions that a TIP120 is not a transistor but a darlington pair (two transistors in one) but then misstates the Hfe.

The whole point of a darlington is to get a high Hfe (small base current controlling large collector current) and the Min. Hfe is 1000, at least according to:

https://cdn-shop.adafruit.com/datasheets/TIP120.pdf

It wasn't the grammar :-) it was that the author considered the 10K resistor to ground as "not strictly necessary". It is critical if the microprocessor pin can float (tri-state). Without it, and a floating gate, not only will the FET eventually turn on, it can be damaged by excess charge build up.

I build a lot of guitar effects, and that community is even worse when it comes to attachement to obsolete components. The discontinuation of J201 JFETs (in TO-92 through hole package at least) by Fairchild has caused a lot of upset. My perspective, not widely shared, is that JFETs in general have been made obsolete by depletion-mode MOSFETs, at least in audio circuits.

Part of the reason, I think, is that a lot of "designers" of guitar pedals don't understand the math that determines component values for a particular transistor in a particular circuit so they don't know how to either select a modern transistor to replace an obsolete one based on datasheet parameters or to change the collector / emitter / source / drain / etc resistor values to work right with a new part.

> My perspective, not widely shared, is that JFETs in general have been made obsolete by depletion-mode MOSFETs, at least in audio circuits.

A guitarist friend decided to "test" me once and put this in front of me and ask what it would sound like: http://el34world.com/charts/Schematics/files/randall/Randall...

My immediate response was: "That looks like a really great amp from the mid 1980's--looks like it was designed by someone who actually understands electrical engineering. It should have a pretty clean. But if you overdrive it, the clipping on those JFET's is gonna sound like fscking buzzsaw trash."

He, of course, laughed knowing that Dimebag Darrell used the amp for precisely that buzzsaw sound. You would have to add lots of "clipping" components to get the same sound out of depletion mode MOSFET's.

Now, whether that's a good sound is open to debate. :)

There definitely are people who want that buzzsaw sound. The Boss HM-2 pedal "chainsaw" sound is also having a moment right now. I'm not really into either, but I do like really saturated high gain sounds with a lot of compression.

Guitar d00ds having obscure, nonsensical reasons for things because "mah tones!"? Say it ain't so.

I mean, nearly every tube head on the market has an essentially pointless standby/bypass switch because of the mistaken belief that you need to warm up your tubes for some arbitrary amount of time in a modern amp and keep them warm.

I forget which manufacturer it was that dropped the switch on one model and saw sales plummet and got freaked out support calls asking why the switch wasn't there. Next iteration had the switch back.

If I ever made analog audio equipment professionally, I would add an entire series of switches and dials that weren't wired up to anything.

You could label them like "warmth", "aggressiveness", "heart", and have people go apeshit trying to figure out the best setting for their song.

I wouldn't say they're pointless but more of a convenience than a necessity in most modern designs. Probably more important in vintage amps with old tubes and such where folks generally want to be more gentle and preserve the life of the tubes. Either way depends on the amp & circuit and you're right in many cases aren't needed.

I never include a standby switch if I build a tube head from scratch, but when I build out of a "donor amp"* that has one I keep it, because it's at least useful as a mute switch.

*Using a cheap tube amp from CL as the basis for a new build and tossing everything except the chassis and transformers, and maybe the sockets if they are chassis mounted, is a great way to build a great sounding tube amp on the cheap.

True but i think a lot of that is in adherence to the original design/specs they're emulating (or straight up ripping off). Folks went nuts over the XVive BBD revivals or even still pay ridiculous sums for original panasonics. Sometimes there simply aren't alternatives to achieve the same circuit or you're repairing something very specific (although that's probably outside the scope of the article's PoV).

As well there's the vintage issue...Sure, I buy NOS caps from the 50-70s for guitar tone circuits. I doubt side by side they sound noticeably better but if you're building vintage it only makes sense to keep the 'tronics true to the time period.

> I doubt side by side they sound noticeably better but if you're building vintage it only makes sense to keep the 'tronics true to the time period.

In vintage radio repair, they sometimes will replace old caps (usually electrolytics) with new ones, but put the new ones inside the old cans - to preserve the look of the device.

Obviously, though, this won't work with all parts...

This works well with electrolytic caps because modern ones are so much smaller for the same voltage and capacitance rating than older ones were.

You can also hollow out old carbon comp resistors and put metal film resistors inside them. As a bonus you could use resistor shells on the outside with color bands that don't at all represent the actual value of the resistor inside as a practical joke on anyone trying to clone the circuit.

JFETs main application these days is for when you need very low noise, usually for precise measurements. A depletion mode MOSFET has similar behavior, but not specs.

Yeah, I see them used for that purpose and for VHF / UHF applications. A lot of precision op-amps also have JFET inputs. In guitar effects land JFETs are popular because as a class-a amplifier in common source configuration they bias the same way that a triode does. Ironically when people try to replicate tube preamp circuits by cascading JFET stages the result is anything but "very low noise". Depletion-mode MOSFETs can be cascaded like triodes without creating unacceptable (for a guitar pedal) noise levels.

I'm a noob builder (constructed my first pedal a week ago, woo) but I can kinda understand this. Most effects tend to overdrive their components. This by definition means that they operate beyond what a datasheet and the manufacturer specifies. Tiny differences that aren't noticeable when going by the specs can become much more obvious when hearing it overdriven.

Yes, the community is really based in "older is always better" kind of mentality, but there is a reason some old components are so valued, and why respected pedal manufacturers commonly hand-pick parts that meet their designed specs best (especially fuzz and overdrive effects), and this includes everything from picking transistors with ideal leakage etc, to hand picking resistors (though the resistor bit I'm not sure on why they don't just buy high precision ones for a few cents more)

There's a difference between overloading components and overdriving them. If you overdrive an amplifier (the circuit element, not the finished product) all you are doing is presenting it with an input signal with a greater amplitude than it can faithfully reproduce at the output, causing it to distort. It can still be operating perfectly happy within the manufacturer's specs as stated on the datasheet. I think you're thinking of overload, which isn't something you would typically find or hear outside of a power amp stage, typically a valve one.

Separate from my other comment. I'm pretty much switched over entirely to AxeFX for my guitar & bass setup these days but I've been building circuits lately and figure instrument & vocal effects would be cool projects.

Any places I should get started looking?

I'm still resisting the AxeFx but being short on space and a growing stack of rack gear waiting to get fixed might push me over the edge soon :-]

There's a pretty classic book called Electronic Projects for Musicians that might be of interest: https://msu.edu/~dougl126/Electronic%20Projects%20for%20Musi...

Sold all my heads, pedals, cabs. Have just the Axe and a FRFR wedge now. Best decision I ever made.

folks are digging the kemper profiler too. Can't argue with the results but i guess im still addicted to analog.

The profiler is okay and is likely preferred for people who already have a sample of the tone they want and aren't the kind that will want to fiddle.

runoffgroove.com has a lot of interesting guitar effects circuits. There's also the DIYPedals subreddit

Depletion MOSFETs seem to have availability problems. My local distributors only have a dozen or so models, mostly SOT-23. I can see why DIYers are not all over them.

It's definitely true that there just aren't nearly as many depletion mode parts as there are enhancement mode. I've never tried getting them from anywhere other than Mouser. For my purposes I stick with LND150s and DN25XX / DN35XX parts.

If you want to switch power, MOSFETs are the way to go today. Voltage drop is near zero. Digi-Key has over a thousand MOSFETs in TO-220 packages. Here's one of the cheapest with a low gate threshold.[1] Probably good enough for most Arduino on/off applications.

MOSFETs do have some problems. They can draw large gate currents for the first few nanoseconds of turn-on, which can overload whatever is driving them. The gate input is very vulnerable to electrostatic discharge during handling. Device failure tends to be into the ON state.

I just went through a big struggle with MOSFET selection for a special purpose switching power supply. The big through-hole parts have too much gate capacitance and need too much drive at turn-on. Only in surface-mount could I get something that would work.

That's the real problem with antique parts. The new stuff is surface-mount only.

[1] https://www.fairchildsemi.com/datasheets/FQ/FQP4N20L.pdf

I would love to see something on digikey or mouser that allowed me to search for MOSFETs in a way that was less painful.

Let's say you wanted to do a special purpose switching power supply. Digikey doesn't have a column for gate capacitance (for the mosfet), or Q (for the inductor). All that manual work to read datasheets is terrible, especially if your design takes a little while to perfect and some of the components go end-of-life, so you have to replace them.

I personally like to graph the cost-efficiency curve so I actually have to tabulate lots of mosfets, inductors, and caps, then simulate them in a spreadsheet.

I know about the specialized design tools done by each manufacturer that will recommend parts and do a design for you based on your criteria. I want something that does a much broader search for parts though.

Maybe I should write one. :)

Mouser does have a column for gate charge that you can sort by.

There are definitely still new through-hole parts, but the selection is limited. It seems like maybe 20% of new transistors get a TO-92 or TO-220 version.

There is nothing wrong with bipolar transistors. They aren't antiquated. FETs have definitely overtaken them in power applications (for good reason) but it seems hard to displace them for small signal applications. Small signal FETs just aren't that plentiful or cheap. There are many instances where a small signal FET makes sense (level translators, etc) but the cost doesn't justify its use. Using a 2n2222 and the like is appropriate.

On top of that, BJTs excel in many analog applications. There is a good reason why many analog IC companies make parts using a BiCMOS process. If you are doing a discrete analog design (generally for performance reasons) you often need the performance of BJTs or JFETs.

The article seems mostly right when it's about interfacing logic circuits with loads that require even moderate currents. FET is king in this field.

I've a little aquarium and I've noticed how fish always get scared when lights turn suddenly on or off. So I took an Arduino and wrote a timer app for it, using PWM to slowly drive the output up over 60 minutes (sunrise), keep it at max for a few hours, then drive it down slowly over 60 minutes (sunset). I used a MOS-FET to drive the power LEDs directly from the Arduino. Works fantastic, and the FET is cold at all times. A 2N3055 would have been pretty hot most of the time.

I've been playing with electronics for a few decades now, so I can't be accused of change for the sake of change. The old stuff still works, sure, but there are new toys which are better in some cases.

If you properly drive a 2N3055 (so all the way to 'on' or all the way to 'off') you'd have to put a pretty good current through it to get it to get hot. The trick is to use the highest voltage you can get away with (most power for the least amount of current). .6V * quite a few amps before you overcome the housings capacity to get rid of the heat.

You'll need to properly drive it though and not at too high a frequency (and for obvious reasons, not too low either because you'll notice the flicker).

> before you overcome the housings capacity to get rid of the heat.

The thing is, most of these larger BJT parts were designed to be used with heatsinks, not usually standalone. IMHO, there's nothing wrong with dropping some voltage and dumping some heat. Sure, it isn't efficient, but if you size everything properly, and your project can accommodate the heatsink - then where's the problem?

Heck, a long time ago you could get tiny heatsinks for some of the small round metal-can transistors that existed - I've got an old 16K minicomputer core-memory board from the 1970s that has drive electronics set up like this.

The author of this "rant" mentions not using L298 (and presumably the L293) either - but there's nothing wrong with these parts for hobbyists (outside of the L298's weird footprint, and the fact that heatsinks for them are almost unobtanium) - provided that the limitations are kept in mind (finding a low-cost mosfet 4A h-bridge in a thru-hole design is virtually impossible). These parts were originally meant for automotive applications, where having a 12-14V large amperage battery supply was the norm (people trying to use them for circuits with 6V or less always wonder why their small motors won't turn).

The problem with the article is that there is no nuance. Some beginner is going to read it and think all BJTs are bad, but that isn't even remotely true. It all depends on application.

I would certainly use MOSFETs for lighting (a power application). I probably wouldn't design an analog front-end for a specialized sensor with them though.

What frequency are you PWMing at, and are you applying any analog filtering? I frequently get annoyed by slow PWMed lighting, and I wonder how other animals with possibly faster vision perceive it.

reply


The frequency is either 500 Hz or 1000 Hz, I forget which (depends on Arduino type). I doubt there are any critters that can tell it's not continuous.

reply


If I count as a critter, I can easily tell the difference by moving my eyes and seeing the phantom array effect. If you're already using resistors for current limiting then putting a big enough capacitor across the LEDs will filter them without much difference in power consumption. I have no idea if the fish will care.

2n7000, BS270 are both pretty cheap for small signal FET applications.

For analog applications, BJTs are still very much important, but for digital stuff (and especially power stuff), it is usually easier to grab a cheap FET than use a BJT.

The irony is that the MOSFET he suggests to use, the NTD4906N, is listed as obsolete on Digikey.

Which is why I pointed out. A lot of reasons people use antiquated components is probably because documentation and reference schematics are easy to find and have probably been refined to be very reliable.

Also what you have on hand. 20 years ago I bought about 100 LM324's for a dirt cheap price. I drag one out whenever I need a non-precision amp or comparator.

There's not much of substance to this article. The world of electronics is a bigger place than turning a load full on or full off with a Mosfet. A couple exercises if you want to see why having some BJT's around is handy: Try to find a Mosfet that turns on at 0.6 Vgs. Compare the leakage Ids leakage of a Mosfet to the Ice leakage of a comparable BJT. I also take issue with the idea that "all that extra stuff" is drawn in the Mosfet symbol for "no reason". The body diode alone is an important factor to consider EVERY time you use a Mosfet. When you read schematics every day, you're trained to recognize when diodes will forward conduct in your circuit and having that drawn in the Mosfet symbol helps you immediately see problems that would otherwise make it into your final circuit.

Mechanical relays are not obsolete. They can have lower resistance and capacitance than solid state equivalents. A good relay is a very close approximation to a plain wire when closed. Relays are still commonly used for RF switching.

Funny thing is that a lot of people don't know that relay contact composition is different (and is usually mentioned on the relay's datasheet) depending on the type of load (most especially resistive vs inductive). They then wonder why when they use a motor on a particular relay, even with a snubber, the contacts stop working.

Relays are great though for motor controllers, especially when you need higher amperages (and don't want the huge expense a mosfet solution can sometimes bring); an h-bridge is very simple to build, and tying an n-channel mosfet (of appropriate amperage capability) on the low-side between the relay(s) and ground, and you get easy PWM control (just don't switch the relay while PWM'ing of course).

I use mechanical relays to switch AC power for pumps and similar AC motor loads using DC signals from Arduinos and similar.

I have very very little experience with electrical engineering (I'm in the Lego mindset of I plug things in according to things I find online until they work), but is there something I should be using instead with 120V ~3-5 A loads?

You could use an opto-coupled triac but honestly for a hobby project a relay is a lot simpler.

http://www.electronics-tutorials.ws/blog/optocoupler.html

They also have a very ohmic resistance, and very little interference between control and load signals (except when switching) that semiconductors lack.

RF grade relays will cost you an arm and a leg though.

I think a lot of ham radio gear just uses standard relays for switching RF signals. Apparently they work well enough in many applications.

As long as you are loading with a resonant load then yes, it can work. But as soon as you are in any way reflecting power back on the line or have an impedance mismatch (which will result in reflected power) you're in big trouble.

Another problem is if you use one to switch from say an antenna to a dummy load, you might find that you are leaking quite a bit of power onto the supposedly disconnected antenna link. RF is tricky, especially at higher power levels.

One trick you can use is to use only single contact relays and to bend open the contacts as far as they will go as long as they reliably close again when the relay is energized.

That way you minimize capacitive coupling between the contacts. DC relays are your best bet for a starting point because they already have larger gaps than most AC relays (to inhibit arcing).

I'm an electronics amateur, got a question here:

I use a PN2222 [1] transistor to switch a 5V supply through an infrared LED from a microcontroller. It works, but should I be using something better/smaller/more cost effective/more appropriate for the circuit [2]?

[1] https://blog.bschwind.com/2016/05/29/sending-infrared-comman...

[2] https://blog.bschwind.com/2016/05/29/sending-infrared-comman...

(the resistor in the photo is 680 ohms)

The response referenced by Hackaday: http://hackaday.com/2015/08/17/you-can-have-my-tips-when-you...

Don't tell me that a LM386 is bad without telling me why and what to replace it with. If you don't, then you're not actually helping me at all, but rather it just sounds like you're spreading FUD.

About the only thing "bad" with the LM386 is how finicky it is with component selection and layout. It's a great little amp when it works well, but sometimes it will go dopey on you just looking at it sideways. It actually works better in a PCB situation (breadboarding is where it can be wonky in operation - ymmv).

As far as a replacement part? I don't think there are many alternatives there (at least with the same size, and easy to configure - there are a few stereo ICs I've seen used for class-D amps, but they weren't as simple to use or as small).

Is there a good reference for potential upgrades to old, obsolete-ish parts? I definitely understand that many of the old logic ICs, transistors, and op-amps have been displaced by better parts, but I don't always know how to identify them short of a parametric search on digikey and hoping there's not some sharp corner I missed. I'd find a lot of value in a page that had some recommendations for "Are you using <OLD PART> for <PURPOSE>? Consider <NEW PART>!"

While we are on the topic of using more modern parts, if you are controlling a motor as shown in the example, why not use an H-Bridge chip ?

that's funny really, because MOSFETs were around in the 70's

MOSFETs driving motors or large coils without spike protection? Good luck with that. Have a fire extinguisher handy.

Also: the LM317!

Case in point: https://encrypted.google.com/search?q=lm317+hot

Page author is Tom Jennings, the creator of FIDONet, the BBS network that pre-saged the internet.

https://youtu.be/_Cm6EFYktRQ?t=2m32s

The irony here is that the NTD4096N is discontinued/NLA. (There are other suitable parts in the price range, though.)

You can have my 2N2222's when you pry them from my cold dead hands.

Did you mean "your hot dead hands", heated by all that dissipated power? ;)

If it's an application where you can+do use 1k resistors for current limiting, there's no way they're gonna heat up!

(also, 2n2222's are like $3.49 for 50 on eBay US, via US sellers)

Although I am on board with OP's reccomendation, I think many folks using arduino are in the milliamp range; they are not driving amps of current. So the 'constant factor' of obtaining less well known parts from digikey is significant.

Do you really want to provide any more disincentive for budding hobbyists?

I'll keep on using 6502's for fun

The page colors are terrible, but he does make a good point. Bipolars out, FETs in!

