Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Launch HN: RankScience (YC W17) – Automated Split-Testing for SEO (rankscience.com)
69 points by ryanb 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 55 comments | favorite





RankScience automates split-testing for SEO to grow organic search traffic for businesses. 80% of clicks from Google go to organic results and yet most companies don't know how to improve their SEO, or can't effectively measure their efforts to do so. Because of the scale of SEO and the constant change of both Google's ranking algorithm and your competitors' SEO campaigns, the only way to succeed in the long-run is with software and continuous testing.

We've built a CDN that enables our software to provide tactical SEO execution and run A/B testing experiments for SEO across millions of pages. Experiments typically take 14-21 days for Google to index and react to changes, and we use Bayesian Structural Time Series and Negative Binomial Regression models to determine the statistical significance of our experiments.

Our software is 100% technical SEO, and doesn't do anything black-hat, spammy, or anything related to link-building. One of our goals is to bring transparency and shed light on what is largely considered a shady industry, but is so important to so many companies' revenue and growth. In fact, If SEO didn't have such a bad reputation, we think someone else would have built this a long time ago.

SEO as an industry earned itself a stigma for being spammy: between buying links, creating low-quality pages stuffed with keywords and text intended for Google rather than humans, and the used car salesmen attitude that many SEOs have, many people have been conditioned to dismiss SEO as an invalid or illegitimate growth channel.

We're software engineers-turned-SEO's, who have previously consulted for dozens of companies on SEO, from YC startups to Fortune 500 companies like Pfizer. We previously shared our case study with HN, where we increased search traffic to Coderwall with one A/B test: https://www.rankscience.com/coderwall-seo-split-test

Ask us anything! We'd love to answer any questions you have about SEO, A/B testing, and RankScience.

reply


Can you explain a bit more about the technical details of what the platform can do?

Does it integrate with web master tools and google analytics?

Does it help identify page populations that are stable and similar enough to be compared?

How are the different test versions sent to you guys?

Can we use our own CDN on top of your CDN?

What about dynamic pages that change over time?

How big of a sample size is needed to get statistically significant results?

reply


Howdy etler!

> Does it integrate with web master tools and google analytics?

Yep!

> Does it help identify page populations that are stable and similar enough to be compared?

Yep!

> How are the different test versions sent to you guys?

For the most part, we own the design of treatments. Some of our customers have their own experiments, but that's a small minority of our customers. Happy to talk more in depth about this if you're interested! dillon@rankscience.com

> Can we use our own CDN on top of your CDN?

Yes, we encourage this too!

> What about dynamic pages that change over time?

We address this on a case-by-case basis, but our software is designed to be as un-invasive as possible in use cases that we do not expect.

> How big of a sample size is needed to get statistically significant results?

We have to consider several variables here. Sample size is a function of Google's crawl rate on your site, the number of pages you have, and the amount of traffic you receive.

reply


Thanks for the response! I know the sample size question is hard to answer because of the number of variables involved, but the reason I ask is that the CoderWall blog post example mentioned 20,000 pages, which is more than we have so I was curious about what a rough rule of thumb range might be.

reply


Co-founder/CTO here. Please share any SEO questions!

reply


Why have you taken this approach to monetizing this SEO optimization method, instead of other options, for example PPC arbitrage?

Why A/B testing and not a more complex statistical hypothesis testing method?

reply


The biggest reason is that there's so much more volume in organic search (80% of all clicks) vs paid search (20%), and the ROI on SEO is so high. There's also so many companies in the PPC space -- it's quite saturated. SEO is appealing to us because we think it's overlooked due to stigma.

SEO and PPC are really two very different games overall, but I have a ton of respect for people who are really good at PPC.

reply


Thanks, just to be clear, I mean you generate the clicks via SEO and selling them on a PPC, lead, etc. basis.

reply


Oh, I misunderstood. Good question. A lot of people have suggested this. The main reason we've avoided it is complexity, but it's something we might revisit. I'd also be concerned about customers not having an easy way to understand our pricing.

reply


>> "I'd also be concerned about customers not having an easy way to understand our pricing."

That would likely to be best expressed relative to major PPC players like Google.

For example, "clicks are 20% cheaper than Google for the same keywords."

Anyway, just nitpicking, awesome solution to a big problem. Good luck!

reply


Thanks for the thoughtful questions! :)

reply


I think this is a super compelling idea. : ) Thanks!

reply


> Why A/B testing and not a more complex statistical hypothesis testing method?

We like simple! We only take on extra complexity if it's worthwhile.

reply


- Is there a minimize traffic to the website required to get statistically significant results? Or does it matter since you're trying to move the site up in the Google ranking? - Does site traffic affect the length of time it takes to test?

reply


Good question -- all of the things you mention are factors. It's harder to run statistically significant experiments with really small sites that have few pages. The factors involved are: # of total pages, search traffic, and Google crawl rate.

reply


How does your product compare to Distilled's offering? https://www.distilledodn.com/

reply


I think it's fairly similar - I remember showing Ryan a demo of our tool back when he was at 7cupsoftea before RankScience got going.

We just published an update on our first year of data: https://www.distilled.net/resources/distilled-odn-by-the-num...

(Distilled founder & CEO here)

reply


Ours is automated and continuous, and there's is a self-service product. We like those guys though!

reply


That's an enormous difference for me, for what it's worth

reply


Does it work with French websites ?

reply


Yep, we work with all languages. One caveat though is we only test against Google metrics, so if you live in a country where Google is not the predominant search engine, we're of no help at the moment. : )

reply


Although we work with almost entirely English sites, we're starting to expand to non-English too.

reply


Cool I applied with a French website. Happy to help you guys test it.

reply


A few questions about your product (I run SEO and digital marketing at LendUp - YCW12). This is very, very cool.

* What types of optimizations does it do/do you test?

* I assume tests take a while to run, waiting for Google to re-index etc. Do you essentially monitor rank changes, assume that Google has re-indexed at that point, and use that as the data to optimize on? Or do you have some smart way to monitor for when Google re-indexes?

* I'm again assuming here - that a user will plug in a few variations of things to test, and let your software test them? Or are there automatic optimizations the software tries to make?

* How many tests can one do in a given time period, without confounding test & control variants? It seems like they would take a while to run?

* Is there a good way to control for non-technical/non-content-based changes (e.g. external, links)? For example we get hundreds of negative links pointed at us per week. Do we just hope/assume that's not the cause of rank changes?

reply


Hey there!

We test everything on-page. This usually includes CTR stuff, like titles and meta descriptions and paragraph text that Google extracts for the meta descript, headers, images, calls to action, even conversion rates.

Correct, we continually iterate based on feedback like rankings and clicks, and we're working on smarter ways to monitor Google's crawler too!

Users are as hands-on or hands-off as they'd like. We usually own the experiments, but some of our customers design their own too.

The number of tests depends on the number of pages and your traffic. Our largest customers have full factorial experiments with thousands of concurrent split tests every day.

reply


Guys, The idea looks great. Congrats on the launch.

2 SEO questions:

1) a CDN means "thousands of websites on one IP address". Google doesn't like it UNTIL it knows, the IP belongs to a well-known CDN like cloundfront/cloudflare etc. Please comment?

2) An A/B test might look like "cloaking" to googles. How exactly do you run it? I assume, not in parallel, but "variation A then variation B" - correct? If yes, does it mean I have to leave the website UNTOUCHED for 21 days so the test results are not distorted by my other activities? (adding new content, internal links etc)

reply


Thanks! Great questions

1) We actually work with CloudFlare/CloudFront etc if companies are already using them. In that case, we sit in between CloudFlare and your origin webserver. But if you don't already have a CDN in front of your website, our SEO CDN goes in front of your origin webserver, and we use AWS so as far as Google is concerned it looks like AWS. We also use different IPs for every customer.

2) We don't do cloaking - we're essentially testing somewhat small tweaks across groups of similar pages, and seeing if they have any impact on clicks or rankings. It is preferred if the pages remain largely the same, but they don't have to be totally untouched.

reply


Thanks for the answer.

PS. whoa, exciting (the 'in-between cloudflare and your server' bit)

reply


As somebody who wrote an article about A/B testing title tags in 2011 before it was cool [1], this is an awesome idea. I've talked about SEO with many companies and coming up with the proper title tags and meta descriptions alone is often worth so much traffic for such little effort (once you get past the upfront cost of running the tests).

However, I think a critical aspect of SEO is thinking about an entire site holistically. Not only because certain signals are site-wide, but because a key aspect of SEO is deciding what pages of your website are "good" for SEO and which ones aren't, and then focusing on making the "good" pages better and not worrying about the "bad" pages. Good and bad in quotes because it is often quite a bit of an art and not a science.

How does RankScience play into this? You've nailed the on-page stuff but is there any world in which RankScience is able to talk about a site holistically and recommend which types of pages and content seem to be working most effectively (and maybe even suggesting pages that could be removed/de-indexed)? Or do you leave that to SEO consultants and you just nail the hell out of the on-page stuff.

1: https://www.thumbtack.com/engineering/seo-tip-titles-matter-...

reply


It's a true honor to speak with an SEO A/B testing OG! :)

> How does RankScience play into this?

That's a really great point. Right now, our software either focuses on only pages which are good for SEO, or it runs less frequent experiments on the "bad" pages. We've had a few success stories of turning "bad" pages into good ones and having them become big revenue generators for our customers, but that's not common as I'm sure you can imagine.

reply


Looks great, congrats on the launch!

Two points of feedback:

(1) The idea of the product is clearly conveyed, but I'm confused on exactly how it works. The landing page mentions that title tags, headlines, meta-tags, etc get tweaked - exactly how is this done? Do I have to manually enter a bunch of alternative text, or are you using a big fancy thesaurus to switch out some key terms?

(2) How do you evaluate performance of the product? Solely through click rates, or by search rankings? How often do google search results get updated? In short, how do I know the product is working?

reply


Thanks sgslo!

(1) We use both humans and software to generate experiments. For customers, it's completely automated.

(2) We look at all primary search metrics (clicks, impressions, CTR, and rankings), with clicks being our main metric. Search results get updated at a pace determined by Google's crawl rate, which varies per site depending on multiple factors including domain authority. We use bayesian structural time series and negative binomial regression models to measure impact and statistical significance to power our data-driven SEO recommendations.

reply


Though using A/B testing to improve user experience or conversion rates is fine, I thought using A/B testing to reverse engineer the ranking algorithm was against the guidelines. Has this been updated?

From https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/7238431?hl=en

> Best practices for website testing with Google Search

> The amount of time required for a reliable test will vary depending on factors like your conversion rates, and how much traffic your website gets; a good testing tool should tell you when you’ve gathered enough data to draw a reliable conclusion. Once you’ve concluded the test, you should update your site with the desired content variation(s) and remove all elements of the test as soon as possible, such as alternate URLs or testing scripts and markup. If we discover a site running an experiment for an unnecessarily long time, we may interpret this as an attempt to deceive search engines and take action accordingly. This is especially true if you’re serving one content variant to a large percentage of your users.

Next to this, the advice is to use rel="canonical" to avoid duplicate issues with Googlebot crawling your variations. When using rel="canonical" this should not show you how a variation influences ranking.

> If you’re running an A/B test with multiple URLs, you can use the rel=“canonical” link attribute on all of your alternate URLs to indicate that the original URL is the preferred version. We recommend using rel=“canonical” rather than a noindex meta tag because it more closely matches your intent in this situation.

reply


This is link is related to Conversation Rate Optimization testing (like Optimizely). We don't do A/B testing on single pages, or do cloaking or anything of the sort, but we run experiments across groups of URLs, and then we sum up the results and run our analysis.

Also, our goal is not to deceive Google in anyway - a lot of our tests are related to increasing CTR (which is testing humans) and on-page times. (again testing humans) Overall we're trying to make pages better according to Google guidelines -- which leads to a better experience for users.

Some more explanation of how it works here: https://www.rankscience.com/how-it-works

reply


My post was in response to the homepage copy:

> RankScience sits next to your website, making thousands of experiments to tweak your HTML in order to improve your page rankings.

This seems to me an attempt at reverse engineering the ranking algorithm. Is my interpretation correct? And if so, is this allowed / in scope of the guidelines?

reply


We're not reverse engineering Google's ranking algorithm, so no. : ) Good luck to anyone trying to do that! (I'd recommend against it) Yes, you're allowed to make changes to your pages.

reply


Thanks! Though my (dated?) concern is probably not all that common, you could think of adding something like "Split-testing to improve SEO is a perfectly legitimate marketing technique" in your FAQ/technical copy.

reply


Thanks for your feedback! That's a pretty good idea!

reply


Correct me if I am wrong, but you are trying to determine the effect that many different tweaks have on Google's ranking. You are not explicitly trying to reverse engineer their search algorithm, but, implicitly, you are trying to build a model of their model, and to then use your implicit model to drive up rankings.

Of course, the final determination is entirely up to Google, but this seems kind of a risky game to play.

reply


Google's algorithm is to reward high quality websites which add value to their users. Our approach to SEO is to help our customers define "high quality" in Google's ever-changing definition and serve their quality to Google's users. This is exactly what Google wants.

reply


Just want to chime in here and share that I'm a very happy customer. Ryan, Dillon, and Chad are some super smart guys who deeply understand SEO. I use RankScience for 7 Cups and Edvance360 and I've seen a huge ROI. They always find time to meet with me and my other team members. The advice and feedback they provide is worth the cost of the service alone. Highly, highly, highly recommended!

reply


We've been using RankScience for months at Suiteness. They've given our indexed pages a consistent boost every week.

reply


Thanks Kyle! :)

reply


Congrats on the launch.

How do you check the effectiness of a SEO change? You check for Google rankings or traffic?

reply


We look at Clicks, Rankings and Impressions. We use Google Analytics, Webmaster Tools, and another third party data source.

More clicks is obviously the ultimate goal, but sometimes we also have significant experiments where rankings or impressions going up are the key metric

reply


by curiosity, what's the thrid party data source?

reply


That's part of our secret sauce. :)

reply


Thanks for the AMA! What's the best way to deal with Google algorithm changes? Also, at what point does site performance actually impact my SEO?

reply


The only way to deal with Google algorithm updates is through experimentation. A data-driven approach is the only approach. : ) Staying abreast of what both Google is saying publicly and what the SEO community is saying also helps (ie Google announced they're cracking down on intrusive pop-ups for mobile sites)

Site performance is always relative to your competitors. Optimal server response time is around 200ms, and that's what folks should strive for, but I've seen sites have really slow pages and still get lots of traffic.

reply


How does this compare with the other offerings in the space?

reply


We focus on being automated! Our software never stops working to grow your search traffic, even when you're asleep or if you don't want to think about SEO at all.

reply


How does your pricing work?

reply


It's based on how much traffic goes through our CDN. If you signup on our site or send me a note directly ryan@rankscience.com I can give you more details

reply


Hey guys! Congratulations on the launch! Very exciting!

We've been seeing some great results with SEO testing, and have recently had our biggest test result (in terms of revenue impact). Looking forward to hearing more of what you guys are up to. :)

I think the fact that DistilledODN, RankScience, Etsy, and Pinterest have all published SEO split-test results recently demonstrates the importance of this type of data-driven approach to SEO!

Best of luck with everything!

Tom, Distilled (Disclaimer: I run the https://www.distilledodn.com/ team)

reply


Thanks Tom. Would love to buy you guys a beer sometime. : )

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: