We've built a CDN that enables our software to provide tactical SEO execution and run A/B testing experiments for SEO across millions of pages. Experiments typically take 14-21 days for Google to index and react to changes, and we use Bayesian Structural Time Series and Negative Binomial Regression models to determine the statistical significance of our experiments.
Our software is 100% technical SEO, and doesn't do anything black-hat, spammy, or anything related to link-building. One of our goals is to bring transparency and shed light on what is largely considered a shady industry, but is so important to so many companies' revenue and growth. In fact, If SEO didn't have such a bad reputation, we think someone else would have built this a long time ago.
SEO as an industry earned itself a stigma for being spammy: between buying links, creating low-quality pages stuffed with keywords and text intended for Google rather than humans, and the used car salesmen attitude that many SEOs have, many people have been conditioned to dismiss SEO as an invalid or illegitimate growth channel.
We're software engineers-turned-SEO's, who have previously consulted for dozens of companies on SEO, from YC startups to Fortune 500 companies like Pfizer. We previously shared our case study with HN, where we increased search traffic to Coderwall with one A/B test: https://www.rankscience.com/coderwall-seo-split-test
Ask us anything! We'd love to answer any questions you have about SEO, A/B testing, and RankScience.
Does it integrate with web master tools and google analytics?
Does it help identify page populations that are stable and similar enough to be compared?
How are the different test versions sent to you guys?
Can we use our own CDN on top of your CDN?
What about dynamic pages that change over time?
How big of a sample size is needed to get statistically significant results?
> Does it integrate with web master tools and google analytics?
Yep!
> Does it help identify page populations that are stable and similar enough to be compared?
> How are the different test versions sent to you guys?
For the most part, we own the design of treatments. Some of our customers have their own experiments, but that's a small minority of our customers. Happy to talk more in depth about this if you're interested! dillon@rankscience.com
> Can we use our own CDN on top of your CDN?
Yes, we encourage this too!
> What about dynamic pages that change over time?
We address this on a case-by-case basis, but our software is designed to be as un-invasive as possible in use cases that we do not expect.
> How big of a sample size is needed to get statistically significant results?
We have to consider several variables here. Sample size is a function of Google's crawl rate on your site, the number of pages you have, and the amount of traffic you receive.
Why A/B testing and not a more complex statistical hypothesis testing method?
SEO and PPC are really two very different games overall, but I have a ton of respect for people who are really good at PPC.
That would likely to be best expressed relative to major PPC players like Google.
For example, "clicks are 20% cheaper than Google for the same keywords."
Anyway, just nitpicking, awesome solution to a big problem. Good luck!
We like simple! We only take on extra complexity if it's worthwhile.
We just published an update on our first year of data:
https://www.distilled.net/resources/distilled-odn-by-the-num...
(Distilled founder & CEO here)
* What types of optimizations does it do/do you test?
* I assume tests take a while to run, waiting for Google to re-index etc. Do you essentially monitor rank changes, assume that Google has re-indexed at that point, and use that as the data to optimize on? Or do you have some smart way to monitor for when Google re-indexes?
* I'm again assuming here - that a user will plug in a few variations of things to test, and let your software test them? Or are there automatic optimizations the software tries to make?
* How many tests can one do in a given time period, without confounding test & control variants? It seems like they would take a while to run?
* Is there a good way to control for non-technical/non-content-based changes (e.g. external, links)? For example we get hundreds of negative links pointed at us per week. Do we just hope/assume that's not the cause of rank changes?
We test everything on-page. This usually includes CTR stuff, like titles and meta descriptions and paragraph text that Google extracts for the meta descript, headers, images, calls to action, even conversion rates.
Correct, we continually iterate based on feedback like rankings and clicks, and we're working on smarter ways to monitor Google's crawler too!
Users are as hands-on or hands-off as they'd like. We usually own the experiments, but some of our customers design their own too.
The number of tests depends on the number of pages and your traffic. Our largest customers have full factorial experiments with thousands of concurrent split tests every day.
2 SEO questions:
1) a CDN means "thousands of websites on one IP address". Google doesn't like it UNTIL it knows, the IP belongs to a well-known CDN like cloundfront/cloudflare etc. Please comment?
2) An A/B test might look like "cloaking" to googles. How exactly do you run it? I assume, not in parallel, but "variation A then variation B" - correct? If yes, does it mean I have to leave the website UNTOUCHED for 21 days so the test results are not distorted by my other activities? (adding new content, internal links etc)
1) We actually work with CloudFlare/CloudFront etc if companies are already using them. In that case, we sit in between CloudFlare and your origin webserver. But if you don't already have a CDN in front of your website, our SEO CDN goes in front of your origin webserver, and we use AWS so as far as Google is concerned it looks like AWS. We also use different IPs for every customer.
2) We don't do cloaking - we're essentially testing somewhat small tweaks across groups of similar pages, and seeing if they have any impact on clicks or rankings. It is preferred if the pages remain largely the same, but they don't have to be totally untouched.
PS. whoa, exciting (the 'in-between cloudflare and your server' bit)
However, I think a critical aspect of SEO is thinking about an entire site holistically. Not only because certain signals are site-wide, but because a key aspect of SEO is deciding what pages of your website are "good" for SEO and which ones aren't, and then focusing on making the "good" pages better and not worrying about the "bad" pages. Good and bad in quotes because it is often quite a bit of an art and not a science.
How does RankScience play into this? You've nailed the on-page stuff but is there any world in which RankScience is able to talk about a site holistically and recommend which types of pages and content seem to be working most effectively (and maybe even suggesting pages that could be removed/de-indexed)? Or do you leave that to SEO consultants and you just nail the hell out of the on-page stuff.
1: https://www.thumbtack.com/engineering/seo-tip-titles-matter-...
> How does RankScience play into this?
That's a really great point. Right now, our software either focuses on only pages which are good for SEO, or it runs less frequent experiments on the "bad" pages. We've had a few success stories of turning "bad" pages into good ones and having them become big revenue generators for our customers, but that's not common as I'm sure you can imagine.
Two points of feedback:
(1) The idea of the product is clearly conveyed, but I'm confused on exactly how it works. The landing page mentions that title tags, headlines, meta-tags, etc get tweaked - exactly how is this done? Do I have to manually enter a bunch of alternative text, or are you using a big fancy thesaurus to switch out some key terms?
(2) How do you evaluate performance of the product? Solely through click rates, or by search rankings? How often do google search results get updated? In short, how do I know the product is working?
(1) We use both humans and software to generate experiments. For customers, it's completely automated.
(2) We look at all primary search metrics (clicks, impressions, CTR, and rankings), with clicks being our main metric. Search results get updated at a pace determined by Google's crawl rate, which varies per site depending on multiple factors including domain authority. We use bayesian structural time series and negative binomial regression models to measure impact and statistical significance to power our data-driven SEO recommendations.
From https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/7238431?hl=en
> Best practices for website testing with Google Search
> The amount of time required for a reliable test will vary depending on factors like your conversion rates, and how much traffic your website gets; a good testing tool should tell you when you’ve gathered enough data to draw a reliable conclusion. Once you’ve concluded the test, you should update your site with the desired content variation(s) and remove all elements of the test as soon as possible, such as alternate URLs or testing scripts and markup. If we discover a site running an experiment for an unnecessarily long time, we may interpret this as an attempt to deceive search engines and take action accordingly. This is especially true if you’re serving one content variant to a large percentage of your users.
Next to this, the advice is to use rel="canonical" to avoid duplicate issues with Googlebot crawling your variations. When using rel="canonical" this should not show you how a variation influences ranking.
> If you’re running an A/B test with multiple URLs, you can use the rel=“canonical” link attribute on all of your alternate URLs to indicate that the original URL is the preferred version. We recommend using rel=“canonical” rather than a noindex meta tag because it more closely matches your intent in this situation.
Also, our goal is not to deceive Google in anyway - a lot of our tests are related to increasing CTR (which is testing humans) and on-page times. (again testing humans) Overall we're trying to make pages better according to Google guidelines -- which leads to a better experience for users.
Some more explanation of how it works here: https://www.rankscience.com/how-it-works
> RankScience sits next to your website, making thousands of experiments to tweak your HTML in order to improve your page rankings.
This seems to me an attempt at reverse engineering the ranking algorithm. Is my interpretation correct? And if so, is this allowed / in scope of the guidelines?
Of course, the final determination is entirely up to Google, but this seems kind of a risky game to play.
How do you check the effectiness of a SEO change? You check for Google rankings or traffic?
More clicks is obviously the ultimate goal, but sometimes we also have significant experiments where rankings or impressions going up are the key metric
Site performance is always relative to your competitors. Optimal server response time is around 200ms, and that's what folks should strive for, but I've seen sites have really slow pages and still get lots of traffic.
We've been seeing some great results with SEO testing, and have recently had our biggest test result (in terms of revenue impact). Looking forward to hearing more of what you guys are up to. :)
I think the fact that DistilledODN, RankScience, Etsy, and Pinterest have all published SEO split-test results recently demonstrates the importance of this type of data-driven approach to SEO!
Best of luck with everything!
Tom, Distilled
(Disclaimer: I run the https://www.distilledodn.com/ team)
