Show HN: Posters of Your GitHub Contributions (commitprint.com)
154 points by aarondf 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 52 comments | favorite





I think the site is nice - it's clean and directly to the point. No huge hero and no click-throughs to get to the meat of your project. Prices for your posters seem entirely reasonable.

Tangent: I don't understand the fascination with one's own commit heatmap (or any other commit heatmap for that matter). Maybe it seems a bit too self-congratulatory? Vain? I don't know quite what it is, but it rubs me the wrong way and I wouldn't be interested in putting something up like that in my home or office. Maybe because it implies quantity over quality? Whatever the reason, your poster project is nice regardless of whether or not I would buy one.

A team commit heatmap would be great for the office tho...

In that case, I think it'd be more interesting to throw it up on a large monitor and have it update every day.

That's a great idea

Many technical writers use GitHub to write books so this makes it into the record of one's dedication to the 'streak' of consistent work. Nice history of how something (book, app version 1.0) was produced.

Yeah I think it's a sense of accomplishment. You worked on something really hard and seeing data to reflect that is fun.

That said posting it on a wall to say "Hey look what I've done" its a bit much for me. But I would defintely buy a poster for my engineering team, that would fantastic!

Purely bragging rights.

Cool project! Quick suggestion: Ditch the "Update preview" button and immediately update the preview after you make new choices.

Hey yall, looks like it's being hugged to death right now... I'm trying to keep up!

Hey, great work!

Similar to my project https://commits.io

Shoot me an email (ortuna AT gmail) if you want to compare notes. I've done a lot of work on how to get those generation times down.

I would love to order a poster but I just cannot get over the whole -- exposing my teams private code to a 3rd party thing. Any chance you have a hosted version of this?

Not yet, waiting for Github to add some fine tune permissions that would ease a lot of worry. You could always create a GIST with exactly what you're comfortable with.

Hi! Love your site. Always wondered, is it making any money?

it's doing well ;) but is equal to the time I put in.

Awesome, thanks ortuna! Definitely will do.

Renders are split out into their own queue now, so those should work pretty quickly. I'm having issues getting all the GH history, so please be patient on that. Sorry!

Queues are seriously backing up. Sorry about this!

My username wasn't found. Can you document and share the remedy to this? Might be a good source for scaling issues when posting to HN.

Can you set up an "email when its ready" feature?

Very cool! Simple and you even thought of a way to earn some money with it. Hope this kind of creativity gets rewarded!

What part of your process is the bottle neck? Are you rendering the posters server side?

From the page...

    [...] because I'm rendering actual JPGs server-side so that the prints will be identical to the previews. I could probably do it much faster if I did it all client-side with SVGs, but I went with what I already knew. Maybe v2.0 will be more awesome.

Thanks, I didn't see that.

Turns out every part of my process is the bottleneck, ha.

I'm fetching the user's history from GH, which is working OK at best right now, and also rendering them server side.

So... 0 for 2.

lambda would be a good way of scaling this without improving the architecture otherwise :)

It makes me sad to see that people actively contribute to the implicit "open source = Github" assumption. Open Source has always been successful because there was more than just a single distributor for almost anything.

I hope I'll see a new rise of decentralized solutions. For now I'm frightened of the monopolism here.

I don't see this as assuming that open source is only Github, its just a matter of practicality. If you want to build a tool that interacts with git repos it is easier to use the Github API than it is to deal with bare git repos, SVN repos, and other random open source projects distributed as tarballs, etc.

I speak from experience, having built a crawler and search engine that extracts changelogs from open source projects on Github, parses them, and provides an API for changelogs. [1] I probably never would have built this project if the only thing that had been available to me was bare git repos. It's the github API that makes this search engine possible.

The side effect of the Github "monopoly" is that Github can afford to provide a decent API that makes it possible to do things that simply aren't feasible if you are facing a non standard collection of bare git, svn, mecurial, etc repos.

[1] https://changelogs.md/

GitHub is so strongly associated with Open Source right now for a few reasons.

First, git is decentralized by default. GitHub has very little secret sauce here; most, if not all, of their cool git tricks are actually pushed upstream into the git client to benefit everybody. For remote management, I can run `git init --bare` in any directory on any ol' ssh box I want and then set it up as a remote and get the same exact `git push` experience. Or use any of the strategies that git supports for interacting with remotes.

So GitHub chose a great decentralized tool as their foundation, and then got the community UX right. There's easy permissions management, easy SSH key management and instructions, issue and PR tracking, easily-accessed discussion, etc. GitHub is 95% about community and 5% about easy repo management, IMO.

That said, they're no longer the only player in town. They're the most universally understood, but you can easily set up a GitLab CE server on your own hardware if you want the same thing for free, but there are management costs associated with that.

I think the other critical reason GitHub is associated with open source software is that, after all, it's 100% free for open source software. You get all the above features for free if you don't discriminate about who can see and clone your code. GitLab will give you free private repos, but in my opinion I think GitHub takes the better stance here for the Open Source world. "You want free tools? You have to either pay up or share."

git is decentralized, but the most common workflow makes it basically a slightly better SVN. There is always one authoritative upstream repo, and everyone just pushes to that. Really, GitHub + git is better than SVN in only two ways: better merge tools to make branches cheaper, and local branches. Almost everything else could already be done with SVN (or similar) before. git's decentralized nature is only really used by the Linux kernel developers AFAIK.

reply


reply


GitHub's secret sauce was to use dark patterns meant to accelerate the network effect working in their favor.

Specifically:

1. Quietly kill patches as the main currency in open source

2. Redefine "pull request" to mean "the thing that happens when you click a certain button on github.com"

The end result is that collaborating with GitHub-hosted projects is made arbitrarily difficult unless you're also hosting your work on GitHub.

How did they "kill patches"?

> That said, they're no longer the only player in town.

reply


As far as I understand, Github is mainly American, meaning that US export restrictions apply, right? I'm not sure how that fits the "freedom" point.

This comment is very off-topic.

reply


At the same time it's better to have a working project and having the satisfaction of shipping than going in circles trying to appease everyones definitions of open source.

The whole thing is about "show your Github contributions", further cementing Github's monopolism, right?

I think it's more "I've created a way to make your Github contributions into a poster." I understand where you are coming from, but it's a tad bit reactionary, don't you think?

If I created a website for you to turn a user's facebook activity statistics into a T-Shirt I would hope that you don't think it is contributing to facebook's monopolism of social media.

Maybe a way to also include Bitbucket statistics (or something) would be nice. I don't know. Sorry, I might indeed have been quite harsh.

On the other hand, I find Github extremely useful. 90% of the time when I'm looking for a library, Github's search box is the first place I go.

Then if I can't find it that way, I begrudgingly head over to Google.

Love the look of the site!

How are you getting these printed and shipped? Do you do it yourself or consume a 3rd party service?

If you just want a little widget to display and not necessarily a poster, there is also this: https://github.com/jrm2k6/contwidgetor (gets your bitbucket contributions as well).

Is there a way to get these for a repo? I'd love order a couple for my teams. Thanks!

What about private repos. Will this work?

From the FAQ on the site:

"I don't have a lot of public commits, can I use private commits?

You can, actually. You'll have to make that change on github.com though. Go to your profile and scroll down until you see your contribution graph and click "contribution settings" to change it."

Looks like the site says that it will, and it has some instructions for getting private repos to work.

Awesome site and idea! I hope you figure out how to work your bottlenecks out

Very cool. I think there's a lot of focus on code quality and organization and shit; sometimes it's important to remember you built something! You should be proud of yourself.

blatant gyroscope rip off. nice effort in hacking it together though.

Googling for gyroscope poster or gyroscope github doesn't produce anything relevant in the first few results. I would suggest "rip off" is too strong a word, especially when the thing it's supposed to be ripping off is apparently not well known and therefore possibly unknown to the creator of this tool.

Link to which Gyroscope you mean? It's a very general search term and I haven't come across a service named that otherwise.

In any case, I doubt so, or it doesn't even matter. Nothing in the world is really so unique, and especially app ideas on the internet. It's not a new idea to make an infographic style poster from data, so who's ripping off whom?

Cool stuff!

