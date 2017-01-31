Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A link between air pollution and Alzheimer’s disease (latimes.com)
31 points by ozdave 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





Is the cause "air" pollution, or could it be "noise" pollution? I would think living near loud traffic areas might lead to less quality sleep for the brain. And a lack of sleep is linked with alzheimers. Just a thought.

reply


What would be surprising to me is that they found air pollution makes Alzheimers less likely.

If it accelerates it that's unfortunately but I'm not surprised.

reply


"surprising" as in "not surprising" - way to go LA Times. You hit another one out of the park with backwards editorializing. Next, another "surprising" link between water pollution and cancer.

reply


It is surprising that particles going into your lungs would have significant cognitive effects.

Although it's fashionable to assert that pollution causes every imaginable ill effect, there needs to be a causal chain. In this case, "air pollutants induced inflammation, cell death and the buildup of amyloid protein in the brain".

That chain is not intuitive (and not predicted), thus, "Surprising."

reply


Err.. what?

Particles going into your lungs to produce cognitive effects is the basis behind smoking cigarettes, marijuana, meth, etc.

reply


Uh, no.

Nicotine, THC, etc. are the active ingredients expected to cause cognitive effects.

The particles are regarded as particularly unwanted--especially by marijuana users.

This is the whole idea behind vaporizers.

reply


latimes won't let you read the article with an adblocker enabled

reply


And if you disable adblock the page becomes almost unreadable.

Here's a site which appears to have basically the same info without the bullshit - https://www.alzinfo.org/articles/air-pollution-raise-dementi...

reply


Here's the paper https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3622279/

reply


Totally unreadable on my iPhone. Couldn't dismiss the ad to read the article.

reply


Worked fine in w3m. I wish people on this site would stop complaining that their crappy user agents don't work correctly.

reply


I just curl web pages by hand!

reply


You use curl! Luxury! I use telnet.

reply


Personally I use netcat

reply


Kids these days. So lazy. I browse by having an LED hooked up to my Ethernet port and decoding TCP packets in my head.

reply


uBlock origin, chrome, macOS works fine.

reply


Same here, with uMatrix added, too. Rather pleasant experience, too. No autoplaying video (I would see that there was a video and I'd bet it would autoplay had I not had uMatrix).

reply


turning off javascript usually fixes it.

reply


They wish for compensation for their work. Without that compensation, you don't get to see their work. What's wrong with that?

reply


Maybe this is a good thing. After Trump's EPA guts clean air regulations, we'll all develop Alzheimer's, and we can forget that he was ever elected.

reply


Thinking he has early onset. From my medical opinion. Would explain how he can contradict himself in the same interview. All those years in NYC taking their toll.

reply


> From my medical opinion. Would explain how he can contradict himself in the same interview.

The obvious and simpler explanation for that isn't Alzheimer's, it's shamelessness.

reply


It's strange, but I've had this exact conversation with my wife earlier in the year.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: