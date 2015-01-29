Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The woes of Windows 10 (economist.com)
I must be in the huge minority. I haven't had a single issue with Windows 10 (if we disregard privacy). Literally everything has just worked.

I will say thinking about it that my computer used for 99.99% gaming/internet/text documents. I keep anticipating that something is going to go horribly wrong but so far it's been great.

I hate the menu and store that it shows so almost everything I tend to open has a shortcut on the desktop or is pinned to the toolbar.

Having a functional toolbar on both monitors. That right there was all I wished windows 7 would do but otherwise I can barely tell that the OS is different.

I never used windows 8 so I don't have a comparison to that but I've seen Windows ME...

Thousands of programmer years went in to Win10, and the most positive comment on it is "It's perfectly tolerable if you turn off all that stuff they added."

This should be in the dictionary to illustrate the phrase "Damning with faint praise."

There are also a whole host of security improvements that you can't see. SwiftOnSecurity over on Twitter regularly calls out things that are literally impossible to secure on Win7 that are done for you OOB on Win10.

Just because he isn't using the new features, doesn't mean they aren't useful. WSL is great - still needs work but on the insider previews it's on 16.04 LTS and they're slowly knocking out the nagging little issues with it. If you've got a 2-in-1 like a surface book, the switching from desktop to tablet mode is awesome.

If you aren't paranoid (and completely understand why some people are) about the security possibilities, cortana is actually pretty nice too. And as they slowly tie it into xbox and their other platforms it will just become that much more useful. Virtual desktop support is finally there.

I mean, outside of that, what were you expecting from Windows? It's the most widely used desktop on the planet... it's not like there were any major feature gaps that were just deal breakers.

I'd imagine those features that the programmers implemented was not something they had a say in. I imagine Microsoft has a large bureaucracy that determines what features that make it into a Windows release.

I think it's the best OS I've used yet really. I remember getting BSOD many times on Windows XP and several times on Win 7 (although they were so rare they were the exception). Almost always those previous iterations had some peripheral that needed help being configured but with Win 10 I haven't had to touch almost anything.

My computer has changed to be not comparable to those previous though because I now have a nice GPU, a nice CPU, and a SSD. So any speed improvements, graphic improvements, etc are skewed by the hardware changes I've made since.

I didn't turn off anything except the privacy that I could. It's just that I don't have a use case for most of the features (yet).

If they change things in noticeable way, damn them for changing things. If they don't change things in a noticeable way, damn them for not making it more noticeable.

It's called "throwing shade".

You can remove just about all the tiles and extra bloat from the Start Menu, bringing on a more familiar return of what it used to be. Just right-click and 'remove' every tile until there's nothing left.

What you can't do, no matter what you try, is to make the Start Menu show all the programs you have installed.

But attaching things there is nice. Even better than the KDE menu.

I can't get over this. It doesn't help that the search (start>type) constantly doesn't find apps I'm looking for. It's to the point where I'm pinning everything to my taskbar.

My workflow for a decade or more was to hit the Windows key then start typing to find indexed apps. It's almost useless to me now and I don't really get why.

If i wanted to work to customize my OS, i would have Nuxed it.

If you don't want to work to customize your OS, you accept the defaults. Those are your two options, and you've already ruled out one of them.

You are not alone, I run 3 PCs with Windows 10 all 3 had zero problems - everything works fine. I understand people being privacy concern but as an android user I feel like that ship has sailed a long time ago.

You can use Android without sacrificing your privacy. You should be able to use your computer the same way. Sadly, Microsoft disagrees.

I run - using the word very loosely - Win 10 on a mid-spec 8GB Dell Laptop. It's literally unusably slow. Opening File Manager takes many minutes.

This is practically a fresh install. I have Office 365 installed, but very little else. I don't even have a mail client set up.

I dual-boot to Ubuntu on the same machine, and the latter is perfectly usable.

You either have a hardware problem (mechanical disk?) or a problem with some preinstalled software running in the background.

8GB with even a several years old CPU should be perfectly usable. SSD is absolutely required though. No number of cores and gigs will compensate for the lack of ssd.

5400 RPM HDD ? Also what's the amount of pre-installed crapware running in the background ? Because these don't have anything to do with Windows.

I think Windows 10 can be a really nice OS, considering MS would stop with the telemetry/ads BS and make it more accessible to opt out. Until then O&O Shutup 10 tool is indispensible in that matter.

Conversely, I have Windows 10 running quite well on low-spec (for the time, not just for now) 6GB Acer laptop that I got when Windows 8 (not 8.1) was current, that went through in-place upgrades to 8.1 and then 10, and it's got a ludicrous amount of cruft that I keep meaning to clean up.

So, while I don't doubt your story, I can't help thinking that it may not represent the general experience.(Maybe I'm just lucky, though.)

I have an 8GB 5 year old laptop running it smoothly - and its quite usable on a Core 2 Duo / 2GB ram 8 year old HTPC (yes a PC i built 8 years ago).

p.s. the laptop has an SSD installed.

I've had fresh Windows 10 (no crapware) installs on two different development machines at two different companies. Both times it was slower than hell, and I immediately asked for a Linux install.

Perhaps this is me finally getting old and curmedgeony at the ripe old age of twenty-three, but I'll be damned if I'm switching my personal computer away from Windows 7 anytime soon.

I've literally never had a system as buggy as Windows 10, every day I switch on my computer I wonder what's going to be broken today. Stuff which works on the same hardware on Windows 7 is just unreliable on Windows 10. Not to mention that 10 is a usability mess and a massive step back in pretty much every corner of the system.

Since I've typed out a small list of my problems with Win 10 before, they are here to read: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13418573

I got a Windows 10 laptop (Razer) for Christmas for gaming / media / browsing purposes (been a Mac user for 10+ yrs).

It's buggy as hell. The shortcut icons on the desktop and taskbar kept going away (replacing all the icons with a "not found" placeholder), forcing me to reinstall the OS. Now none of the search functions work (e.g. windows key -> search for app.. no results). Whatever, I just use 2 apps anyways (Chrome and Steam).

Windows settings panels have at least 2 diff ways to configure anything, the "old" and the "new". Graphics settings have 4 places to change stuff (Intel, Nvidia, built in old and new). It's just a jumbled mess.

Bluetooth never recognizes device names (it's a guessing game as to which "Unknown Device" is the one I want). The trackpad is mediocre, and the config panel from Synaptics probably hasn't changed since Windows 95.

With the tech press in love with Windows 10, I was definitely expecting more. Feels like people just want to love every other version of Windows (7 "good", 8 "bad", 10 "good again).

>Windows settings panels have at least 2 diff ways to configure anything, the "old" and the "new". Graphics settings have 4 places to change stuff (Intel, Nvidia, built in old and new). It's just a jumbled mess.

They're well aware of that, and if you follow the insider previews, every new build is moving more of the features into the "new" way of doing things. Is it annoying there are two places? Absolutely... but the alternative is not changing anything and waiting 5 years while everything gets rolle dup.

>Bluetooth never recognizes device names (it's a guessing game as to which "Unknown Device" is the one I want). The trackpad is mediocre, and the config panel from Synaptics probably hasn't changed since Windows 95.

Not sure what to tell you there other than a buggy driver on your laptop. All of my bluetooth devices tell me exactly what they are before and after adding them.

The trackpad thing isn't Windows, it's the trackpad razer chose to use, or the driver. One of the reasons that MS finally said f-it and introduced precision touchpad. If you still have the old-school synaptics panel, then Razer chose not to participate.

Sorry to hear that, Razer is utter garbage. Not to mention they have the WORST customer support on the planet. I'd sell it mate, ASAP. Seriously, not joking. Sell it and get an XPS

I think there's an obvious and more general question here to be answered: if a piece of software is good enough, namely, it "disappears" when you are trying to do your job, then why bother to change it?

Yes, the new version might enable a more efficient workflow, or might be faster to boot-up.

But people hate changes and you need to invest considerable time in upgrading a piece of software (the upgrade itself + learning to navigate the new system + solving whatever goes wrong during the process). And that this is not just limited to "novices": I've heard wonderful things about Arch Linux, but my Ubuntu system works well enough and I've been using it for forever, so the incentives are pretty low and the time to be invested pretty high.

Profit. How else is Microsoft (or any other company) going to make money off software no one needs or wants? Other than rehashing the same old product and pushing it onto users for more money, more surveillance, or both, they have nothing of value to sell on the software side. Even if they did have something of value to sell, over 90% of the people have already bought their product. Gotta keep the cash rolling in so they tweak the UI, maybe in a way that people hate like removing the start menu. Or they add surveillance features you can't turn off and monetize that way while pretending to somehow be secure. Or forget all that, let's just push the new update forcefully onto people's computers and pretend that it's not malware.

When you have no real, defined product that solves specific problems to sell anymore, you sell garbage that pretends to be a real product. Microsoft is far from alone here. Almost every successful software product that doesn't know when to stop building and start maintaining suffers from this degradation later on in life.

reply


reply


reply


reply


Specifically the Surface Book does a really good job of making the windows "experience" work in a keyboardless scenario. I'm sure the same is true of the other convertable hardware that's been popping up lately.

I'll concede that this isn't the majority of users but I would argue it's not just a rewrapping of existing software.

Obvious answer: switch to a subscription-based model. They are already doing it with Office.

That's because in most cases the "change" is 90% costs externalized by the vendor, IT, or both.

Imagine if it was 1955 and we thought it was a good idea to randomly go into every company every year or two and say "Alright, this inventory system, this time tracking system, this customer service system... All of it, right out. Progress is here folks, and you don't want to be change averse. Time for some new fresh paper."

It's ludicrous. One thing you learn very quickly in business is that companies have little or not stomach for doing things that do not make them money. Every minute or dollar you spend on them appears to be money down the toilet. So if Microsoft wants people to use Windows 10 they need to offer more than hand-wavey bullshit about features and progress and security, because all of that stinks to high heaven of a company trying to convince its customers to give it more money because it wants more money - not because it's offering anything of real value to the customer.

> I think there's an obvious and more general question here to be answered: if a piece of software is good enough, namely, it "disappears" when you are trying to do your job, then why bother to change it?

I find I care about the applications I use: my IDE, git client, console, and the various web apps I use. I don't so much care about my browser UI, as long as it gets out of the way and shows me what URL I'm on and renders the page.

Likewise, I don't care about the UI of the OS itself, as long as it does its job properly: lets me start and switch between apps, connects to wifi, manages the display power, and sleeps and wakes up.

When I'm looking at the computer screen, I'm looking at what I'm doing, not the UI chrome. Even now, I'm only paying attention to this comment text box and your original message.. Everything else -- all the other tabs I have open, the visible bits of the OS, the other window open on my next monitor -- all blends into the background and gets ignored.

Interesting, readers of HN should know that upgrades to the newest version of Windows and updates is essential for reasons of software security. Newer versions of Windows incorporates security measures not in older versions -- sometimes even taking advantages of new security features in Intel hardware.

For example, Target and Home Depot were hacked because they failed to upgrade their point-of-sale hardware from Windows XP embedded to Windows 7 embedded or later which was an upgrade recommended by Microsoft. Windows XP embedded had a security flaw later patched in later versions of Windows.

People vastly underestimate how massive, complex and heterogenous the likes of Target, Home Depot, Walmart's stacks are.

I've worked with people very used to working with enormously complex systems and even they say Walmart etc is on the higher end of that scale. We're talking weeks of people on site to get new software stood up.

This isn't to diminish your point about the need for upgrades, but it's nothing like a push button process.

Shouldn't these stores standardize on vendors? Why would they use different vendors which only adds to complexity unless they've bought out a different store chain and are integrating existing systems?

Also, they should pay the vendors contracts for maintenance instead of trying to do the upgrades themselves. The vendors are generally more likely to do the testing necessary and have the skills for upgrading systems across from various customers.

At any rate, as you put it, eventually they still should do the upgrade.

Even if they do standardize on vendors, they're then also dependent on, say, Oracle Retail supporting a given platform.

If you want your POS to talk to your marketing automation system, that's another integration and maybe another vendor who Oracle may or may not wish to support etc.

There's no way for a bank to standardize on vendors as it's back office systems might have been designed in the 1980s. If it wants to add an iPhone app or mobile payments, it has to rely on another vendor almost automatically.

Making these stacks work generates huge revenues for people like CA, Automic, IBM. Process automation is big business. Big meaty huge Fortune 500 companies held together with the software equivalent of sticky tape.

Not to be crude but what you call "standardizing on vendors" I call a great way to spend your days getting screwed by said vendor(s).

reply


reply


This is interesting. Could you give a bit more detail?

You describe the proximate cause of those breaches, but perhaps the ultimate cause was the difficulty of updating that OS in the first place?

The point-of-sale terminals have vendors that produce them in large quantity and they should have the expertise to upgrade the software of the machines that they built.

One can always hire experts with a proven track record to help with the install of the new OS.

Incidentally, many people may have trouble with upgrades to the new OS because 1. Running old hardware 2. Not running quality hardware -- e.g. for Windows laptops traditionally Thinkpads. 3. Do a fresh install. E.g. don't upgrade, but backup the data, clean the disk, do a fresh install.

I use Mac and did the fresh install of Sierra 10.12.1 and then upgrades for point version updates.

I also have been running Windows under Parallels and on Thinkpads prior to 2011 and not had problems with new versions of Windows.

Most HN readers probably don't even use Windows. I think it's objectively the worst OS for a tech enthusiast.

Microsoft has successfully trained me that OS upgrades can be very traumatic. I consider myself an early adopter, and I always run cutting edge on my phone or win laptop, but I only ever upgrade my primary workstation when it dies and I have to.

Maybe in place upgrades are fine now, but I haven't trusted anything but a fresh install for as long as Windows has existed.

I get (maybe) your argument when it comes to Windows 7 -> Windows 10, but I think you're overestimating how hard it is to get up and running with Arch Linux. Following an Arch install tutorial shouldn't take anyone here on Hackernews more than 2 hours to get their DE, networking etc. up and going.

You should try it. It's fun!

> I think you're overestimating how hard it is to get up and running with Arch Linux

Not really.

Arch was a PITA. FreeBSD has a smoother install (not a compliment to Arch).

Arch isn't that hard to set up - I'll agree with you there. Where it falls down, though, is when you need to install something where there isn't a package for it.

Now, of course, you could just go old-school and "manual install" whatever you want. But let's say you didn't want to do that, because you got tired of having a system full of cruft due to all these funky pieces of software scattered about the system that the package manager had no clue about - oh my!

So - you want to install the software as a package under Arch. Oh - and just to make things more fun, the software is something proprietary and closed-source. There is more than a few bits of useful Linux software out there like this - much of it niche areas where a) probably no one else in the Arch community uses, and b) it's proprietary - so you can't distribute it anyhow.

What does Arch require you to do in this situation? Well - last time I looked anyhow - and that was a couple of years ago, so maybe something has changed... It seemed to me to create an install package for a piece of software, the process (according to the docs) was to install the software "manually" and keep track of where everything goes. Then, once you have done that (and the software is running fine), you are supposed to create your package manifesto (or whatever it was called) that tells the system how to install it, then take all the parts and bundle them up (as a compressed file of some sort) with that manifesto. Oh - and then manually "uninstall" your software you installed, then use your new package to re-install your now-packaged proprietary software.

That's basically the process I read about for any kind of software package for Arch; it was a very heavy manual process. While other package management schemes do require some manual effort, none of them that I recall seemed to require as much effort as Arch's did. This wouldn't normally be an issue with most open-source software, because once you made that package, it could be distributed and used by the community. But for a proprietary software package, only you could use it - so it was a ton of extra work for little gain in the end.

Don't get me wrong - I liked Arch, and their community support and forums, wiki, etc - is pretty top-notch (I like to use that part of the ecosystem myself for help and hint purposes when I need it). I honestly think it is a great distro, but it does have some drawbacks to it (and they probably don't have good solutions, either).

Way more painful to make packages for Debian, IME, but I avoid making packages altogether:

> Now, of course, you could just go old-school and "manual install" whatever you want.

Yep, stop right there, do that.

I worry more about the long term support workload than the initial install.

fwiw, I find the long term support pretty minimal. I'm only slightly more conservative in my use of`pacman -Syu` than I would be with `apt-get dist-upgrade`. If I notice a kernel or DE upgrade, I might hold off until the weekend on the off-chance that it needs a bit of extra maintenance. I appreciate handling these changes in smaller batches, as opposed to the 6-month system-wide major upgrade cadence. Of course, if I was just jumping between LTS releases, maybe only dealing with serious maintenance every other year would be an appealing trade-off.

reply


(of course, I don't mean to undermine the argument for hesitating to jump to Arch on the grounds of maintenance. It certainly takes thinking about maintenance more often.)

Indeed, Win7 being good enough and not degrading in any way is a big challenge facing Win10 adoption, and that has been said times enough before. Once Win7 is out of support, may it be from popular applications or simply security updates, we may see things changing.

There's also the factor of familiarity to consider. People buying new machines will learn the new system, and overtime as they learn how to use it, they will prefer it to older system versions. However, this is another long-term factor, and as such Windows 10 seems doomed to only slowly gain adoption.

Note:

Considering the reputation Windows 10 got for itself at launch, this is less surprising. For non-technical users, the upgrade to Win10 has probably been pointless or frustrating: new concepts, new default applications and system UIs these users have learn to perform their ordinary tasks. What's more, for many users, upgrading their system to Win10 left them with an unusable machine. Win10's launch was a mess.

Some say Windows 2000 was good enough already. Everything worked well.

Windows 2000 was the best version I've ever used. Back in the day, when XP was relatively new, if I bought a machine and it came with XP I would try and retro fit 2000 onto it. The 2000 installation would be noticeably faster for what appeared to be a similar set of features.

reply


Then, almost 8 years after WinXP's launch, MS released Win7. There's a lot of improvements between the 2, but I wonder what were the major factors that made users upgrade to Win7. I only remember a few pain points in XP that were relieved in Win7: file/app search, connecting to the internet, system updates, and window management.

reply


I upgraded from XP to 7. For me the main plus was stability - with XP you had to reinstall from an image when it got screwed up quite regularly.

All the time I've invested in acclimating to Windows 10 feels like a burden, while all the time I have spent tweaking OSx feels delightful. People don't hate change...we hate change that is painful. Windows 10 (to me) embodies painful change.

A lot of people resist change to things they are familiar with.

Between each significant revision of Apple's desktop OS, my mother would get frustrated at settings that were moved elsewhere/renamed/removed entirely, for example. OSX is no stranger to unnecessary changes (or at least that's what my mother thinks of them).

I agree with you, but looking at the problem from Microsoft's perspective, they have to sell you something, whether you 'need' it or not. It's interesting that Microsoft is the only company still selling a consumer OS, everything else comes free with the device, including updates. This problem might be part of the reason for that.

The best way to maximize sales is to align your interests with that of your customers. I wish Microsoft would realize that, because Windows 10 is heading in the opposite direction.

The users may perceive operation satisfying, yet it may not be so, eg. because of security issues, which on the other hand pose dangers to other users as well, so the it doesn't matter to me attitude doesn't stand.

Given that the upgrade was free just as in the case of a linux upgrade the good enough point should consider these factors as well.

I'm sure you would agree that security updates/upgrades are an exception to your rule.

Forced, untimely, security updates are certainly unwelcome and the #1 reason I'm off Windows completely at home.

Yes, and so does MS: https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2016/01/skyla...

Is Windows XP still "good enough"? Even if it still got security fixes, the actual security model it was built on is definitively no longer adequate for the modern world. I'd very much argue Windows 7 is rapidly falling into that territory as well. It's easy to make this "forever Windows 7" argument today, just like it used to be that people could say they were never leaving XP.

But in reality, we're rapidly approaching the point where we absolutely need to be able to sandbox apps and segregate them from the platform like with UWP.

While the basic functionality of the OS you need may not change much, the constantly moving target of security definitely will, and both 8 and 10 introduced significant improvements in security.

> Is Windows XP still "good enough"?

If you have hardware that only runs in XP you don't care.

I have more than a few Windows 7 installations that are nothing but hosts for virtual machines that run XP.

And before that people were vowing never to upgrade to XP, and before that people said 98 would be the last version of windows they would ever run...

The difference is that after XP, the majority of users didn't upgrade.

MS forces the change to force a sale

You're aware that the overwhelming majority of those forced updates were free, right?

Because developers want to make more money. This is why the app store format is so incredibly popular amongst the developer crowd - it forces people to keep paying you to upgrade app to follow breaking Apple/Google changes just to keep the functionality of the app the same and it appearing for users of new phones. 15 year old software that works well and you buy once does not bring a steady income.

I think that you're wrong about why developers love app stores. It's about someone else solving all of the problems which aren't "make your app". It handles updates, feedback, discoverability, CC info, password resets, etc.

I've never had the experience you describe; which app(s) are you talking about which need to be bought repeatedly with no new functionality?

Not a fan of the app store model, but I've literally never heard of people paying for updates on app stores. In fact I've heard many developers complain about the lack of paid upgrades on the Mac App Store.

I am a manager at a small architecture firm and Windows 10 has brought nothing but woe to my office. We have spent dozens of hours and thousands of dollars troubleshooting and fixing problems (many of which remain unresolved) that occurred as a result of this draconian forced upgrade (and updates that followed). So what if we got the upgrade for free. I've paid for it many times over in labor!

Every time I hear about updates being "forced," yes, Microsoft did some shady things to trick non-tech people into the upgrade which I agree is shady. However any competent IT manager would know how to stop that from happening. Even a cursory google search shows you how to remove the windows update that starts the upgrade. Also all computers on a network domain will not auto update. Each time I read of an IT manager who says he/she was "tricked" into upgrading all I read is "Incompetent IT Manager Makes Massive Mistake"

EDIT: I should probably reference the single small command that stops the bugging notifications and upgrade. Open admin level command line:

wusa /uninstall /KB:3035583

Clearly something has gone very wrong when an IT manager allowing a software update is considered to be making a "Massive Mistake".

Black UI magic, to shove users into a certain direction, that needs to be yanked from the registry and forbidden via group policies- and that can be defended?

You know a OS is in a bad spot, if it gathers followers, who attack criticizing experience reports and anecdotes. Who needs truth if one has beauty?

Windows job was to provide a easy, trap-free OS, one where you wouldn't spend weeks with a bomb-defusal kit, looking at the upgrades blowing up systems.

Well at least the victims of the landmine dont have to worry about shipjumping converts of the holy church of the foreboding fruit snapping at them for heresy.

No offense mate, but if you're a manager at an architecture firm and you struggle with Windows upgrades and configuring the updates then perhaps you should find another profession, or hire better help. This stuff isn't rocket science.

How was this upgrade forced on you? I use several machines that are still happily running Win7 and 8.

They had a dialog saying "Hey, do you want to upgrade?" and if you closed it or said no it would leave you alone for a bit.

Then it would pop up and say "Hey, do you want to upgrade?" and if you said no it would leave you alone but if you closed it it would assume you were okay with it.

I know a lot of people who woke up one morning and their computer was running Windows 10 without their approval, despite having said 'no' to previous questions.

That happened to my coworker. All of a sudden windows 10. There was a way to revert it to the older version, but it took some time.

Right, I am not saying that these dialogs did not exist, were not terrible, and some people did not take the time to read them and inadvertently scheduled an update...

However, I am interested in how this happened to an entire business and they did not simply roll back the upgrade? Instead, they chose spend thousands of dollars trying to work around software issues for apparently no gained benefits.

Upgrades occurred without user approval. If you have to do something extra to stop it from happening then it is forced.

In light of so many hundreds of millions of people still using 7, how was it forced?

http://www.pcworld.com/article/3088755/windows/a-lawsuit-ove...

https://www.extremetech.com/computing/232599-microsoft-slapp...

https://www.cnet.com/news/microsoft-pays-woman-10000-over-fo...

http://lmgtfy.com/?q=windows+10+forced+upgrade

That's a useful data point.

When I hear complaints like this, basically any complaint about a major technology in use around the world, I am always baffled that the people who have trouble end up blaming the technology, rather than their policies and implementation.

This technology works (almost) flawlessly for hundreds of thousands of people and organizations, the idea that the issues you're experiencing are legitimately the fault of the technology feels... unlikely.

I get that the best technology adapts perfectly to your individual needs, but the idea that you don't have to change a single thing about your business to use a technology just feels, on its face, absurd.

No wonder that Win10 fails like Win8 - Microsoft doesn't care about users, they only care about their shareholders. Win8 and Win10 looks like designed by color blind designers with a bad taste the brutalism of UI design plus the phone-home spyware features that cannot be deactivated. Windows 7 is too good and the perfect OS, if you don't install some recent spyware updates it will last at least until 2020 - and who knows if Android/Fuchsia or whatever OS is a proper alternative than.

Look, I don't like the flat-UI trend any more than you, but there's two simple facts here:

1) It's not just MS pushing the flat-UI trend. Apple and Google are too, along with every other Web/UI designer out there. Everyone's doing it. MS's version does seem to be the ugliest though, mainly because of the horrible color picks.

2) The users you seem concerned about like this stuff. They're all buying and using Windows, along with Macs, iOS, Android, etc. devices. There's simply no serious effort being put into any UI alternatives. There's some stuff going on in Linux-land that has a minuscule marketshare, but that's about it; even there, the most popular desktop is Gnome3, which is on the same bandwagon in many ways.

Your second point doesn't really hold up - I'm a Windows 10 user, and I don't spend any time even considering Linux UI alternatives because you could show me one that I liked twice as much as Windows and I still wouldn't want to use Linux for my day to day stuff.

I actually don't mind the Windows 10 UI as it happens, but if there were the variety of options for Windows that there are for Linux, I'd certainly see if I could find one I liked more.

If people actually cared about it that much, at the very least there'd be some 3rd-party program available for Windows that would improve the UI, and it'd be selling like hotcakes. I've never heard of any.

Same goes for MacOS, iOS, and Android.

I think the windows 10 platform doesn't lend itself very well to 3rd party UIs. It's quite closely coupled to the actual OS.

In a sense though, this is what I consider to be the strength of the windows UI. With the tight coupling, you can make guarantees on the UI covering all possible configuration options. At the same time, it allows a fixed standard of how to implement configuration. (Some of this comes from windows being monolithic)

The end result is a 'unified' UI where there are user-friendly ways to configure a system. Most notably, it is a lot easier to 'explore' the configuration options of windows as opposed to any linux distro.

I rather like the clean aesthetic of Windows 10, and am now using it as my main OS. Sure, it's by no means perfect, and there is still work to be done. But by and large I am happier with Windows 10 than with MacOS, Ubuntu, GNOME, and so on.

Oh, and the whole "spyware" trope is becoming overworn. User analytics is here to stay, and practically every website and browser does it anyway. At least you can disable it in Win 10 if you are so inclined. Me - I would gladly give Microsoft my data to they can prioritize features for windows 10.

>Oh, and the whole "spyware" trope is becoming overworn. User analytics is here to stay, and practically every website and browser does it anyway.

I think we shouldn't take the defeatist position with respect to surveillance. I know that techies like us can block this kind of traffic at the network edge or chase down the multiple settings it takes to turn this off, but not all users will be this sophisticated.

We should be pushing back against surveillance in how we use our own computers.

"At least you can disable it in Win 10 if you are so inclined."

Where is that option? Also, it's easy to get a browser that doesn't phone home and a plugin that stops websites from doing it.

Feedback privacy, found with the search in the settings thing.

reply


reply


..if you're on an Enterprise SKU. Maybe.

They've already demonstrated they won't use this to build features you want.

That is literally not true, at least in my case. The new precision touchpad gestures are exactly what I asked for. Also, they're fantastic!

http://www.windowscentral.com/new-design-language-windows-10...

Design language is getting an update.

I've been using both Windows (work) and Linux (home) on the desktop for many years. I far prefer Linux (I tried many distros, settled on Arch and Mint now). Package management and window management is way better in Linux. To name just a few.

To me, Windows10 is not better than Windows7. The package management is still a mess. Forced updates, no rollbacks, reboots, you name it. Permissions are also strange: why are admin rights needed to install some fonts? We still have this "Registry" with its voodoo. We still miss tools like dmesg. When thing go wrong, Windows gives some sort of simple log file, of course not in txt-form but in some proprietary format that needs it's own reader (to read some flat text, for crying out loud). The file manager ("Explorer") is still confusing. Microsoft seems hellbent in obfuscating where files are stored. Going to the terminal, the difference is even clearer. Linux offers first rate terminals; Windows look like an afterthought. Is it even possible to use a terminal full screen in Windows, nowadays? Tab completion, a decent history, pipes?

The funny thing is that Ranger, my favorite file manager, is able to give previews of files in MS formats (such as .docx) where Windows Explorer is unable to do so.... ????

Two big steps back are privacy and font rendering. It's bad enough that apps spy on me, I don't want my OS to"phone home". The font rendering is optimized for the few Windows on mobile devices users, at the expense of the bulk of the users (like me) who use it on the desktop and are now confronted with blurry fonts.

My OS must help me with my personal computer tasks. Personal means a) I want to customize the hell out of it, and b) my data is _mine_. Also, I'd like a nice readable font on my screen. Sadly, Windows10 does not meet those requirements.

I dont know why name Windows 10 a fail, when the bigger competitors of Windows are... Windows! Mac and Linux mostly are used for niche users (as us). I'm really really happy we CAN upgrade for a new Windows version easily, just compare with Android. More: the reason to most people dont upgrade isn't why "Windows 7 is better than Windows 10", but the actual reason is they are comfortable with Win7 and dont want/can take time to "learn" a new OS. Even Win7 being an awesome OS, took years to take most of XP users (even today there are a lot of loyal XP users out there...)

Android and iOS have probably surpassed windows in number of consumer installations.

The PC will be invaded by Android at some point, and it will be like a blitzkreig when it happens. Google would make all their money back shortly off of appstore sales.

Windows 10 gets a lot of flak, but it's honestly the best OS I have ever used. It's fast, stable, reliable and secure. Oh, and I should mention I'm a developer, and WSL is getting better with every release. Is it perfect? Heck no, but it's sure a lot better than Linux on the desktop and Macs are just not worth my money anymore.

I don't really count a forced reboot "now or in 15 minutes, no delays" as reliable. There are people who've had this happen in the middle of presentations at meetings.

Similarly, I've had these forced updates happen, and on relogin "click here to see what was updated" -> nothing listed.

I don't understand this whole "forced updates" FUD. Just configure the times you want your machine to be updated and it gets out of the way.

I have a dual boot PC which is Arch Linux and Windows 7.

The Windows 7 machine is only for gaming / steam, I never browse the internet on there and have pretty strict firewall ruleset. To be honest, I would consider upgrading it to 10, but I missed the free window, so I really don't fancy paying for it.

My hope is that by the time that Windows 7 goes EOL, I can delete it and game just on Linux. Either that or I will get a console (as most of my gaming takes place in my living room anyhow, using a steam box).

Similar here. Mac & Linux for work. Mac for home. I only keep Windows for gaming. In fact, I only recently upgraded to Windows 7 on my gaming computer. XP was working fine, but for DirectX 10 compatibility (baked into win7 and above, only) I had to upgrade. Were it not for this one "feature", I'd still be happily using XP.

But I've decided that this is the end of the line for me and Microsoft. They lost me forever due to the spyware / monitoring debacle of Win10. If ever there is a technological forced upgrade to 10, then I'm simply out of luck -- no more upgrades past 7. I'm done.

In an interesting twist on the ordinary plot I now code in Windows (picking up C# and want to use standard setup for now) and boot into my Linux machine every time I'm tired and want to play CSGO (often works wonders when I am sleepy) because it seems like I get somewhat better performance from my non-gaming laptop on Linux now .

There's a way to still get a free upgrade to windows 10. You just have to make use of assistive/accessibility software: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/accessibility/windows10upgra...

If you DO upgrade to windows 10, I highly recommend installing Classic Shell as one of the first things you do.

It will replace the start menu with one that is actually functional and usable. With it installed, I actually rather quite like Windows 10 now.

http://www.classicshell.net/

You didn't miss any free window, you can still just download the image from Microsoft and upgrade. Upgrade to Windows 10. Windows 7 is archaic, especially for gaming as its primary use.

What are the advances of using 10 instead of 7 for gaming?

You need Windows 10 to use DirectX 12, that's probably the biggest advance. The Windows Display Driver Model is also updated, I don't know if this actually matters for most games though.

reply


More like a threat ;)

Modern drivers, DX12, native xbox one controller support, xbox one integration, background recording, game streaming, not going EOL, FREE.

You can still upgrade to 10 for free if you pretend you need assistive technologies: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/accessibility/windows10upgra...

> But he has also dusted down his four-year-old Apple MacBook Pro and upgraded his Windows 7 desktop to the latest version of Linux Mint rather than Windows 10. <...> Despite their idiosyncrasies, Macintosh and Linux have never looked so attractive.

Linux gets refugees both from Windows and MacOS because MS just keeps messing Windows up (seems to be happening every other version), and Apple simply lets MacOS rot by not giving it any attention.

BSD gets refugees from Linux because messing up with systemd.

And then TempleOS will get refugees from BSD because it losts its soul (almost-friday-level pun intended) :-)

Seeing someone trying to work with it sometimes reminds me of someone trying to hold a hot potato in their hands. For example, today someone tried to display two PDFs and a word doc on a large screen. Well. I guess you know how long that took to work out.

Which windowing system does it more easily and more obviously than Windows 10 though?

Here's a 2 minute demo of "Snap Assist" which is turned on by default in Windows 10. Near the end you can see the user snapping three documents into place. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bk8yTBLEj3c

Not sure what you mean. Trouble with opening the document, or multi-screen issues?

12 seconds? Snap is pretty awesome on Windows 10.

"Apple simply lets MacOS rot by not giving it any attention."

reply


Yeah, so where is OpenGL 4.5?

reply


Exactly. It's a shame Apple didn't adopt Vulkan and went with their own proprietary Metal API. Yet another reason for game developers to keep ignoring the platform.

Yeah. A recent example: https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/an-interview-with-sim...

> There have been some issues, specifically around certain drivers, issues with Mesa and Intel hardware. I’m hoping all of those are behind us and will remain so. Unlike a lot of other communities, Linux users are quite aware of a lot of the issues with their platform and will usually be OK to wait for an update to fix their issues.

This is opposed to OSX where the updates break things horribly. The support for the OpenGL standard in their drivers has been lacklustre for years and it's only getting worse. They now want developers to move to their proprietary API Metal, but I'm jaded enough not to fall for that. And don't even get me started on having to shell out £3000 for a mid spec dev machine.

With which desirable features?

Something something iPhone integration.

You just made three subjective claims. I don't see Linux's market share growing by large numbers. Apple updates macOS every year. Which features do you want? I haven't used Windows in a while but Microsoft seems to be making faster progress in updating Windows, browser, etc.

> don't see Linux's market share growing by large numbers.

https://www.netmarketshare.com/report.aspx?qprid=9&qpcustom=...

> Apple updates macOS every year.

I hear complaints from MacOS users about the bit rot all the time. Where is OpenGL 4.5 for instance? And not just graphics. Many simply feel it's completely stagnated, because Apple are too busy with their mobile delirium, and don't care about desktop anymore.

> large numbers

Absolute numbers are large. I'm more interested in the trend here. Still, there should be more push for Linux on the desktop. This sick situation exited for way too long.

Win10 fails for different reacons than Win8.

While 8 tried to make tablet the priority use case, and thus breaking the muscle memory of many long term users, 10 abandons the notion of the owner of the hardware being in charge (sadly one that is increasingly taking root in FOSS circles as well).

Thus you have things like updates being ramrodded through even if the user says no, and keep saying no.

Damn it, i keep having to roll back the driver of my igpu because for some reason MS keep trying to update it along with the dgpu. This even though the support has been discontinued by AMD...

It's bizarre that people continue to think of Windows PCs as being predominantly owned by individuals or even individuals with a specific interest in technology.

Correct! Compare it to a group that care about their PC, i.e. gamers, 50% of Steam users run Windows 10.

https://www.pcgamesn.com/steam-hardware-survey-windows-10-ad...

Maybe I'm misreading your comment but I think you're implying that people who care (like gamers) are less likely to be using Windows 10, but it's the opposite - 50% is far higher than the total market share Windows 10 has.

If I misunderstood your meaning, then this comment can just be a clarification instead of a correction :)

Presumably gamers are after newer directx versions, which are only provided in windows10, no?

The thing is, people don't upgrade Windows, in the large. They use the version of Windows their computer came with until they replace it. Microsoft has done more work getting people to upgrade to 10 than any previous version of Windows. I don't see what more they can do.

Stopped reading at: "There is no question that Windows 10 is an impressive piece of software, and quite the most secure operating system ever devised."

Well that was weird.

tldr;

Windows has 92% OS share. Windows 10 only accounts for 24% (maybe).

Windows 10 is so, so secure. How to make people upgrade?

Windows 10 new update will have advertising. Other OS's sure look good now.

I feel like this section of the Economist doesn't get much editorial review.

> Windows 10 new update will have advertising.

And I don't see anybody blinks here on HN about that. Why?

https://www.thurrott.com/windows/windows-10/85341/microsoft-...

"So Windows 10 pops-up little advertising windows—sorry, tips—on the Edge icon in the taskbar, or in the Action Center UI, or in the Settings interface where you can change your defaults, because it really, really, really doesn’t want you to exercise free will and make a better decision for yourself."

"For the next version of Windows 10, Microsoft is even experimenting with ads—sorry, tips—that will appear in File Explorer. You don’t get any more “in the OS user interface” than that, folks, unless Microsoft starts displaying ads in event logs next. Don’t laugh.

So repeat after me: There are ads all over Windows. And it’s just getting worse."

> Chromebooks are now outselling MacBooks in the crucial education market, where long-term preferences tend to be established.

Apple has historically held a dominant position in the education market, so how does one square the "long-term preferences tend to be established" portion of that sentence with the 8% marketshare MacOS commands?

Even if people would prefer macs and perceive them to be superior (regardless of whether this is true), most aren't willing to shell out the cash for one.

Unfortunately, Chromebooks will struggle with the engineering crowd, where software like ANSYS, Matlab, AutoCAD, etc. are required.

Plus the crowd who cannot have data go to external servers. I would love to use something like Chromebooks but the lack of a local storage server and user management kill it. I got to follow the rules after all.

If I could get a group of Chromebooks that sync with an on-site server then do my backups to someone like Tarsnap, I would be happy and following the local rules.

Windows 10 is a great operating system, but if you have an existing business-critical workflow, why would you update your major version? Stick with what works unless you have a reason to update. It's why some multinational companies are still running COBOL programs after nearly sixty years.

The basic problem with Windows 10 is that it was intended for tablets/mobile first. On a desktop, there's just not much need for it.

Microsoft is their own worst enemy. My wife can't transition fully from XP to the Windows 7 PC I built for her, because it doesn't have Outlook Express or any reasonable substitute. We can't upgrade the living room PC because Windows 10 doesn't include Media Center.

I'm also not fond of the way Windows 10 updates are so aggressive, you'll essentially be replacing your OS every so often without any say-so. If I had any faith that this would be painless I might be tempted to try it, but see above. Windows 7 is darn near perfect, you can pry it from my cold dead hands.

It's a paid option, but I've found Postbox to be the least annoying those rare instances when I need to check my email on my gaming PC. https://www.postbox-inc.com

> I'm also not fond of the way Windows 10 updates are so aggressive, you'll essentially be replacing your OS every so often without any say-so.

If you have the pro version, you can control this. I don't even have regular updates install automatically.

Windows Live Mail was the replacement for Outlook Express. Microsoft ended support last month and pulled the download links, but I found a direct link here: http://wl.dlservice.microsoft.com/download/C/1/B/C1BA42D6-6A...

Outlook Mail and Calendar is the replacement for Windows Live Mail. https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/p/mail-and-calendar/9w...

reply


But apparently you need Windows 10 to use it. Not gonna happen, see above.

There was a version of it for Windows 8 as well. I was completing the chain for anyone curious about application lineage that wasn't opposed to Windows 8+.

Yes, there were substitutes available, but didn't meet one requirement or another. And Windows 7 appears to fall into a gap where Microsoft was changing email strategies and left it completely uncovered.

You can pretty easily install media center on windows 10 manually: http://www.windowscentral.com/install-media-center-windows-1...

You can disable the Windows Update service.

I'm sure theres a hack but this is not possible in Windows 10 home.

And a good thing, too. I'm tired of fighting botnets.

Media Center? Why dont you use Kodi (former XBMC)?

Because it already came with Windows and was exactly what we needed. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. If the PC dies someday and needs to be replaced, I might look into avoiding Windows altogether.

Media center was pretty good when it was released but it's kind of "meh" these days. I understand "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." but sometimes it's actually nice to have something new.

IMO the success of Windows 7 was an exception, not the norm. Comparing the adoption rate of Windows 10 to that of Windows 7 might be a little harsh. 24% isn't actually that bad, considering Windows 7 is still good enough.

I'm normally very fond of The Economist, but this is one of their "blog posts", which seem to not receive quite the same careful, nuanced care that their other articles for their weekly edition do.

Part of the challenge of Windows 10 was the transformation of Windows from a large-release product into a trickle-release service with much faster cycle times with an incremental and continuously-learned approach to ongoing product changes.

At it's core, that's a valid and (I think) mostly welcome change, but Microsoft's solution to the impedance mismatch between the two categories of offering was to force it down and ask for forgiveness later. :/

Do users actually desire changes to the actual user experience of modern operating systems. I would be totally fine with the OS experience itself I had on Windows 2000 or OS X from 2010. Software that runs on top of the OS and support of it is a different issue. Of course also security and driver support. To me OS user experience is a solved problem and most changed to what I'm used to just make things different without providing value, but require me to retrain muscle memory. I do upgrade regularly because security. If that wasn't an issue I would never upgrade.

reply


reply


> There is no question that Windows 10 is ... quite the most secure operating system ever devised.

reply


* Secure Boot

* BitLocker: Hard-drive encryption backed by TPM & Secure Boot

With the above two and DMA protection, physical access attacks become very difficult.

* Virtual Secure Mode (VSM) - separate OS running on the hypervisor that can perform sensitive operations. Which enables:

1. Device Guard - Runs code integrity protection, i.e. only allowing signed code to run, from within the VSM.

2. Credential Guard - Runs user-mode security subsystem (LSA) inside VSM.

Regarding hard drive encryption backed by TPM, a) this has been a thing since Win7, and b) google tells me it only works OOTB on Win10 if you sign into Windows with your Microsoft account; how many people do that?

If that's the secret sauce that makes Win10 so much better, color me unimpressed. And neither of those features offer additional protection against zero-days (neither does VSM), which are what the TFA discusses.

It only works OOTB with a Microsoft Account because the OS needs a place to backup the key. The alternative is that if the user forgets their password, they lose their data forever. You can still turn it on manually very easily with a local account.

I am running Bitlocker without a Microsoft Account. You can just print out the recovery key instead (or you can just configure bitlocker through command line).

> With the above two and DMA protection, physical access attacks become very difficult.

Physical attacks aren't part of my threat model on a desktop PC. Indeed these protections feel more like DRM - trying to protect the computer from the (legitimate) user.

Weren't all of those in 8?

I question it. In my opinion, OpenBSD is the most secure OS that is likely to be used on a home computer. As for the most secure OS devised for any commercially available computing-capable device, I'd probably pick VxWorks.

But for an RMS-level of paranoia, I might have to go with RTEMS on a FPGA acting as a J-Core (SuperH-2) CPU.

Well, the most secure OS is something that's going to be endlessly arguable, but its probably the most secure Windows considering how people use computers today and how many attack surfaces a modern OS has.

A lot of security features found in the previously stand-alone EMET are slowly being ported over natively to Win10, for example. It comes with a built-in AV which is pretty good. Smartscreen is unusually good at warning about suspicious executables and I've seen it stop ransomware attacks. VBS makes it harder for hackers to modify system or protected files. Secureboot and bitlocker support are useful in some scenarios. Device guard is supposed to helpful but I'm not sure how it works. Windows hello can replace the traditional password with camera or fingerprint auth cooked-in, which is probably a step in the right direction, although I'd rather see passphrases become more common. Cameras and fingerprints seem gimmmicky and not all my computers have those things.

Windows Hello is the new platform for authentication. I imagine that all authentication APIs are grouped into Windows Hello, including traditional passphrases.

Compared to BSD? (One of the BSDs, that focuses on security, I forget which one.) Yeah, I don't buy it. But I bet the writer at The Economist never heard of BSD...

i must give windows10 credit for one thing -- it finally convinced me to dive into linux

I installed it yesterday for the first time and it still seems to have problems.

Somehow Chrome always freezes every few minutes. Didn't do this on Win8.1 or Win7 :/

Just fix fucking font rendering, I did use Windows machine as my workstation for 4 year (although being in love with linux), But I had to switch to Ubuntu, because of ridiculous font rendering. I don't have money to pay for new monitor every 2 year, and I am quite happy with my dual monitor 27 inch 1080p until windows 10 changed font rendering to DirectWrite. It is fucking disaster in low dpi monitor.

As always Microsoft ignored their current users in pursue of new users. I haven't seen this attitude from any other company. I haven't seen apple make font rendering on old MacBook worse to force people to switch to new MacBooks. Or I haven't seen something similar from Google.

This is fucking total disaster.

As someone who reads text for whole day (programmer) I care about my eyes and it fucking hurts my eye to see font rendering in new UI (UWP) and Edge.

p.s. Old/win32 application do use old rendering engine and are acceptable.

Yeah, I honestly thought I had a hardware issue on a computer I built for my son with a 24" 1080p monitor and it turned out to be Windows 10 font rendering changes.

I use Ubuntu at work and my other Windows 10 machine has 1920x1200 monitors at a distance that makes the rendering regression not easily noticeable.

It's great for small 1080p screens on laptops and 4k monitors though. :-/

Exactly, That was my whole point, Microsoft tried vigorously to ignore me and you (their current users) to compete with apple and google.

Do you see the irony? Microsoft does suffer from mismanagement.

You should never ever mess with your current user experience to improve your imaginary users experience.

We're re-vamping some of our Windows products this year to support high-DPI usage under Windows 10, so if you could be so kind, I would be curious as to what exactly you're seeing that is causing your issue: is it that older Windows applications look blurry because they aren't high-DPI-aware and Windows 10 auto-scales them, or is it that you don't like the high-DPI look because it's too sharp/jagged, looks weird on older monitors, etc. ?

I don't want to piss off our customers by making their usage experience poorer under Windows 10, so I would really appreciate any input you can provide.

Quite the opposite, Microsoft changed their font rendering engine to introduce GreyScale (IIRC), But the problem with this new engine is it is horrible on low-dpi monitor.

Traditionally Windows does have problem with high dpi monitors, but I think there is workaround it (scaling and etc), but with windows 10, fonts on low dpi (by low dpi I mean most of the monitors sold until 1,2 years ago, 20+ inch with 1080p) windows looks like shit (literally). If you are using old framework (WPF and etc) it is okay, because underlying framework is same. Same good old rendering (not in par with Mac or FreeType, but quite acceptable). But if you are using UWP, then quite honestly you are in trouble, in low-dpi monitors. Because Microsoft UWP only does have DirectWrite engine.

The problem with old engine (which is used in Win32, WPF, etc) was it was slow on mobile, and as always Microsoft wanted to compete with Apple and Google on Mobile platform and because they have 99% market share of mobile os. So what is better option than ruining people experience in desktop to force them to switch to WinRT/UWP bullshit ? (I am being sarcastic)

Correct. I use Linux at home. Ubuntu and Mint have nice rendering OOTB, Arch got that great with the Infinality package.

OSX also has decent rendering (albeit too fat for my taste), Windows' subpixelrendering + matching fonts used to give sharp letters, yes too skinny, but legible.

With their new engine, texts are less legible. The letters are still skinny, but now they're also blurry.

All this to cater to the very small fraction that uses Windows on a mobile device; throwing existing desktop users under the bus.

Oh. Is that why the text on the Win10 lock screen on my 1080p monitor looks like it's rendering on a 640x480 display? I'd wondered why it seemed so damn ugly.

This is so strange. I assume I'm blind to those types of things? I can't find any difference between apps here that you can see so clearly. Do you know of a site that goes into detail on what the differences are? I could just be font-rendering blind in the same way some people don't mind bad aspect ratios on their widescreen TV...

There was huge discussion about it in Reddit, I don't know any technical site or blog post about this issue. But the conclusion was Microsoft is not going to fix this issue, unless users make noise.

reply


reply


reply


reply


This is not true !

UWP (which most of the internal app are porting into it), does use DirectWrite and there is no way to change its font rendering engine to ClearType.

reply


Discussion of technical challenge is here: https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/oldnewthing/20150129-00/?p=...

reply


It got better for Edge after anniversary update. But I would not call that "fixed", because it is not on par with ClearType.

Microsoft can go fuck himself, I am not going change my monitor/hardware everytime he wants. I would be much much happy with my Fedora/Ubuntu, or if I want good support there is always apple much superior to Microsoft.

Apple uses grayscale font rendering too, not even pixel aligned. It looks nice because all of their devices are high DPI.

Exactly, They know their hardware, and trying to optimize their software for their hardware.

Microsoft do know what hardware people use (in third world country I would say 99% of people do use low dpi monitor), but they changed and ruined people experience anyway. That is the main point, they don't care about existing user.

I bet if apple monitors was low-dpi monitor, apple would do everything they can to improve font rendering in their low-dpi monitors.

Do you see the mindset?

In which the economist finally succumbs to clickbait.

WEAK.

I also don't think you can have this discussion without talking about the influence the NSA and OGA's are having on big tech companies products. If game developers really pulled their shit together and started doing AAA/AA titles on linux you would quickly see the piss taken out of the likes of M$.

I miss Windows 7. It did work just like Windows 95. It was just downhill from that.

Well, the reason why corporate users are holding on to W7 is easy: training costs. With XP and even W7, you could at least switch the majority of the GUI to look and feel like good old W95/98/ME... no way to do so with W10.

Also many companies don't want the legal risk associated with telemetry (you never know what data leaves your premises and heads towards MS), and small-ish businesses are afraid of the non-disableable automatic updates - I certainly wouldn't want to get into the office and $essential_program has stopped working over night due to an update gone bad.

>The business world has been even more recalcitrant. In a recent study by Softchoice, an info-tech consultancy, corporate computers were found to be running a whole gamut of legacy versions of Windows. Fewer than 1% of them had been upgraded to Windows 10.

One thing I've learned over the years: you don't need a high IQ to run a successful business. Without a lot of smarts you're never going to compete with google, but you don't need to compete with google to make a living running your own business.

>Chromebooks are now outselling MacBooks in the crucial education market, where long-term preferences tend to be established.

It's unfortunate that proprietary software ever came to dominate schooling. Hopefully ChromeOS will open things up just enough so that cross platform tools become the norm. Schools using both Windows and Chrome will be more aware of proprietary/incompatible software and file formats and choose to use open formats.

>It is impossible to retrofit older Windows versions with the sort of defense-in-depth that has been built into Windows 10. Nor would Microsoft do so even if it could. If anything, it is about to do the opposite. Windows 7 users will soon lose access to a stand-alone toolkit for mitigating zero-day exploits.

Another reason why Windows is a joke OS for serious tech enthusiasts.

>A word of warning, though: such upgrades do not necessarily go without a hitch. A Windows 10 tablet your correspondent relied upon for much of his mobile computing was broken irreparably when a recent update corrupted the display driver, rendering the touchscreen useless.

......... makes you wonder why they lock these things down, are tech enthusiasts even designing them?

>But he has also dusted down his four-year-old Apple MacBook Pro and upgraded his Windows 7 desktop to the latest version of Linux Mint rather than Windows 10.

Yes I prefer Linux to Windows in most cases too. I never have good long term experiences with Windows.

>It used to be that only free software came with advertising; users paid a fee, if they chose to do so, to get the software free of advertising. Microsoft charges top dollar for Windows 10 ($120 or $200, depending on the edition) and now wants to bombard users with sales pitches to boot—without so much as by your leave, let alone the option to turn the nuisance off. Despite their idiosyncrasies, Macintosh and Linux have never looked so attractive.

Yeah these days pretty much the only people who are using Windows are people who don't know any better. Most people aren't even exposed to Linux except those of us in the tech sector, and it seems to be just as popular as windows and OS X at the shops I've worked at.

What makes a serious tech enthusiast? I consider myself one and I enjoy using Windows 10 as my desktop PC. I have had almost no issues or qualms with how Windows 10 has performed for me since launch.

It appears that I have reached some kind of "article limit"

  More than 700m of the world's 1.5bn or so computers continue
  to run on Windows 7, a piece of software three generations old
Win 7, Win 8, Win 10; 2 generations old. Preeeetty easy to check, WSJ. If your lede carries such a glaring mistake, why do I trust anything in this article.

> Preeeetty easy to check, WSJ.

How can I trust your nit-picky, pedantic complaint when you believe the article is in the WSJ rather than the Economist?

Maybe they're including Win 8.1? In that case it is 3 generations. Although Win 8.1 was an update to 8 so you could argue whether or not it should be included but lots of version lists list it separately.

They probably count 8.1 extra which was a pretty significant overhaul compared to 8.

significant in that they put the start menu back.

I imagine they're counting 8.1 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windows_8.1

They are probably counting Windows 8.1.

They're definetely counting 8.1. While it wasn't as a jump as 7->8 or 9.1->10, I'd consider it major enough to be counted as it's own release.

