To learn about the challenges of typing complex concurrent systems and some of the cool approaches for doing it, I highly recommend this talk by Zeeshan Lakhani: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8jLRThHuFQ
What is the type of a gen_server? It can literally become anything.
What is is the type of become messages?
Erlang's compiler will do some inlining but it tends to be done at very specific points in time so lambda lifting might be done after the inline passes. I believe the lists module gets inlined most of the time though so I bet a lot of the lambda forms end up with very similar output when compared to hand-rolled recursive calls.
The real overhead comes with allocation of the "closure" state. There isn't much of any optimization to keep this in BEAM registers when the function call isn't inlined... but I might be wrong. It's been awhile since I've compared internal representations between different forms.
If you're curious, I'd be happy to provide some pointers on how to dig into these intermediate forms.
The representation is fairly compact, so the requirements for a PureScript compiler backend are fairly minimal. You just have to translate all of the features of the IR:
- Functions with lexical scoping
- Support for the primitive types defined by PureScript (we need to define some of these types more concretely in a specification)
- A way to encode records. This could be something like JavaScript's objects, or just a map data structure.
The JS backend actually does more optimizations before code generation, but it starts from the same intermediate representation.
This approach also makes keeping your language up to date with the BEAM easier. If you implement against the byte code directly and the byte code changes then you have to make big changes in your compiler. By emitting Erlang terms you can make direct usage of the Erlang compiler (which should be more stable) in a later compilation stage. It's a similar situation for the LLVM and why they suggest you output LLVM IR and not bitcode.
Elixir compiles to Erlang, LFE compiles to Core Erlang, which is an intermediate form used by the Erlang compiler.
I'd love to see it evolve in targeting more platforms, Python next maybe?
There are already a few backends for PureScript[1] (including python!) but most backends went stale as the language progressed, maybe they'll get more love after 1.0?
I'm not suggesting competing with Haskell, but Haskell doesn't really target industry, never has and never will.
PureScript is very industry focused. With a solid Erlang and JavaScript backend, it gives you quite a nice single language for a lot of industry use cases, and with a possible C++ backend, might even work out for more cases.
Haskell pushes the envelope of typed FP even further, and adds laziness to it all. But I think there's room for something like PureScript to bridge the gap. If the Polish is there, and the tooling, and a strong commitment to stability, I can see a bright future.
Why do you say that?
I agree with the "never has" part of the statement but a little skeptical on the "never will" cause we can't really predict that. I feel like the language itself has been picking up popularity in recent years so who knows.
