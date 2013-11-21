Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Introducing PureScript Erlang back end (nwolverson.uk)
121 points by pka 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





Looks like we just got compile-time type safety and higher-kinded polymorphism on the BEAM VM.

reply


Well, it's complicated. I'm not trying to criticize this work, which is really cool, but it doesn't really tackle the hard part of types in an Erlang-style concurrent system.

To learn about the challenges of typing complex concurrent systems and some of the cool approaches for doing it, I highly recommend this talk by Zeeshan Lakhani: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8jLRThHuFQ

reply


I'm not sure I understand how static types and existing Erlang OTP patterns are supposed to work together.

What is the type of a gen_server? It can literally become anything.

What is is the type of become messages? http://joearms.github.io/2013/11/21/My-favorite-erlang-progr...

reply


You can do success type-checking w/ dialyzer, so there's already a way to think about this. An instance of a gen_server is a pid, the become message in this example is a tuple of an atom and function.

http://erlang.org/doc/reference_manual/typespec.html

reply


of course, but I wouldn't assume success typing (dialyzer) is compatible with static parametric typing, ala purescript

reply


That's quite interesting! Perhaps you already know it, but it may be interesting for functional programmers who don't know Erlang : anonymous functions are not as efficient as they would be if they were declared as named functions (I read that it was because they're not inlined by the compiler, maybe someone with more experience could explain the inners of the compiler? =)

reply


Anonymous functions in Erlang are lambda-lifted into named functions during compilation (during Core Erlang -> Kernel Erlang transformation IIRC). So there isn't much difference in terms of the final representation.

Erlang's compiler will do some inlining but it tends to be done at very specific points in time so lambda lifting might be done after the inline passes. I believe the lists module gets inlined most of the time though so I bet a lot of the lambda forms end up with very similar output when compared to hand-rolled recursive calls.

The real overhead comes with allocation of the "closure" state. There isn't much of any optimization to keep this in BEAM registers when the function call isn't inlined... but I might be wrong. It's been awhile since I've compared internal representations between different forms.

If you're curious, I'd be happy to provide some pointers on how to dig into these intermediate forms.

reply


If they're not curious, then I am :)

reply


I wonder how feasible it would be to develop PureScript back-ends for Swift (for the Apple platforms), Java (for Android), and C# (for Windows).

reply


We recently added a way to dump out the compiler's intermediate representation as JSON, so it's actually very straightforward to create new backends by transforming that output [1].

The representation is fairly compact, so the requirements for a PureScript compiler backend are fairly minimal. You just have to translate all of the features of the IR:

- Functions with lexical scoping - Support for the primitive types defined by PureScript (we need to define some of these types more concretely in a specification) - A way to encode records. This could be something like JavaScript's objects, or just a map data structure.

The JS backend actually does more optimizations before code generation, but it starts from the same intermediate representation.

[1] https://github.com/paf31/24-days-of-purescript-2016/blob/mas...

reply


There is https://github.com/andyarvanitis/purescript-native for C++11.

reply


Why not compile directly to BEAM bytecode?

reply


Elixir, LFE and a lot of other languages past and present that share the BEAM use this approach. As far as I understand it, the BEAM byte code isn't documented all that well and emitting Erlang terms is more straight forward.

This approach also makes keeping your language up to date with the BEAM easier. If you implement against the byte code directly and the byte code changes then you have to make big changes in your compiler. By emitting Erlang terms you can make direct usage of the Erlang compiler (which should be more stable) in a later compilation stage. It's a similar situation for the LLVM and why they suggest you output LLVM IR and not bitcode.

reply


Worth noting that Elixir and LFE apparently use different target languages (although you're correct, neither compile straight to BEAM).

Elixir compiles to Erlang, LFE compiles to Core Erlang, which is an intermediate form used by the Erlang compiler.

reply


One of PureScript's main goals is to generate JS that can be read by humans. I'm guessing the author wanted to follow the PureScript spirit when creating purerl.

reply


Could PureScript become a more viable and practical Haskell?

I'd love to see it evolve in targeting more platforms, Python next maybe?

reply


Maybe, but Phil (the author of PureScript) stated that he has no desire to compete with Haskell generally and he rather focus on polishing the JS backend.

There are already a few backends for PureScript[1] (including python!) but most backends went stale as the language progressed, maybe they'll get more love after 1.0?

[1]: https://github.com/purescript/documentation/blob/master/ecos...

reply


An active C++ backend. I'm now more and more interested.

I'm not suggesting competing with Haskell, but Haskell doesn't really target industry, never has and never will.

PureScript is very industry focused. With a solid Erlang and JavaScript backend, it gives you quite a nice single language for a lot of industry use cases, and with a possible C++ backend, might even work out for more cases.

Haskell pushes the envelope of typed FP even further, and adds laziness to it all. But I think there's room for something like PureScript to bridge the gap. If the Polish is there, and the tooling, and a strong commitment to stability, I can see a bright future.

reply


> Haskell doesn't really target industry, never has and never will.

Why do you say that?

reply


It's not that Haskell can't be used by industry, it's just that the language has mostly been used by enthusiasts and academia (that's not a bad thing). No big companies have really committed to making Haskell industry focused. Facebook has dabbled in it and even made some improvements to the GHC compiler but I don't think they are replacing swaths of their tech with Haskell.

I agree with the "never has" part of the statement but a little skeptical on the "never will" cause we can't really predict that. I feel like the language itself has been picking up popularity in recent years so who knows.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: