Probabilistic Models of Cognition (probmods.org)
Probabilistic Models of Cognition (probmods.org)
103 points by pizza 5 hours ago





I'd like to mention that the research center behind this, the Center for Brains, Minds, and Machines (CBMM), has a great youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGoxKRfTs0jQP52cfHCyyRQ

Some of my favourite videos:

- Neural Representations of Language Meaning - Tom Mitchell https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRBf8BWAG3k

- Computational cognitive science - Josh Tenenbaum (co-author of probmods) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WQO9e5Mdj4

Just a heads up that church has now been replaced by webppl: http://webppl.org.

Indeed. And there is now a webppl version of the probmods textbook: http://probmods.org/v2

You mean replaced as a language, or just replaced in a new version of the book?

Either way, :(.

Both. (source: I've worked on both languages and versions of the book).

But give webppl a shot -- it's a good language!

Curious -- do you have any insider perspective on the reason for the changeover from Church?

I will. I don't doubt it's good. It's the Smug Lisp Weenie in me that's sad.

Very interesting and well presented. If it were me I would try to provide a few concrete examples, ideally with figures, in the introduction but I'm a visual person.

The JS version of the text ("v2") linked above seems to answer your wishes. Interactive in your browser.

I really like the concept but I don't really want to learn a niche programming language to interact with the site.

Church was the original probabilistic programming language used for the book, and as per another comment in this thread and a draft PhD dissertation[1], WebPPL is the successor to Church.

"Niche" is probably in the eyes of the beholder if the audience is deliberately diving into probabilistic programming languages and probabilistic cognitive models.

[1] http://library.meritology.com/fundamentals/chapters/1a-In_a_...

You can always use PyMC or some other probabilistic programming library/language.

