Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Forestdb: A repository for generative models (forestdb.org)
63 points by pizza 8 hours ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





This is very interesting, and a good collection of algorithms. But before digging I didn't know what Church [0] was, and took me a while to figure out that this is what the algorithms are written in. You may want to put a note on the page somewhere for those new to the language.

[0] http://projects.csail.mit.edu/church/wiki/Church

reply


The Github repository because the link on the page returns 404: https://github.com/forestdb/forestdb.org

reply


This is not about procedural 3D models but something unspecified I have no clue about.

reply


It is about generative models - models that let us draw samples from complicated distributions.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: