Forestdb: A repository for generative models
(
forestdb.org
)
63 points
by
pizza
8 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
binarymax
5 hours ago
This is very interesting, and a good collection of algorithms. But before digging I didn't know what Church [0] was, and took me a while to figure out that this is what the algorithms are written in. You may want to put a note on the page somewhere for those new to the language.
[0]
http://projects.csail.mit.edu/church/wiki/Church
brudgers
7 hours ago
The Github repository because the link on the page returns 404:
https://github.com/forestdb/forestdb.org
anc84
5 hours ago
This is not about procedural 3D models but something unspecified I have no clue about.
dandermotj
4 hours ago
It is about generative models - models that let us draw samples from complicated distributions.
