https://youtu.be/Hvx4xXhZMrU
(~11 mins)
It offers insight into how old-school game developers worked within the limitations of the hardware they designed for.
I think I even included a "code sample" }}}}}}}}}}. Brian did not like that at all!!
Once my 12 year old hubris ran out, I gave up on trying to make "AAA" games by myself :-)
/edit here is my old shame. So much cringe, but I was a kid so whatever.
http://l-s-d_studios.tripod.com
Also, love that "Sign my guestbook"/"View my guestbook", brings back old-internet memories.
http://www.smbc-comics.com/comic/2011-02-17
I also made a small "hunt the wumpus"-ish game for CGA too http://runtimeterror.com/games/cgacave/ - this time the shots are from my IBM PC and not the 286. Also as a bonus a small program i wrote in Delphi 1.0 in Windows 3.1 to create the tiles :-). I've actually done a bunch of stuff in Delphi 1.0 because is a nice middle road between retro and modern (considering that i do a lot of "serious" stuff in Lazarus anyway). Last year i wrote a 3D editor for Windows 3.1 on it (http://i.imgur.com/eG34QXV.png and http://i.imgur.com/BZz6f9l.png the second one took a 486 laptop i have here some hours to render :-P).
I have a bunch of other stuff on my YouTube channel, most are random things i'm working on but i also have a few retrocoding works like another 3D maze in VB1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxhXjkogahs (i extended that a bit later http://imgur.com/gJXwCoj but got bored after a while) and an ultima-like engine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXRjdbUjZX0 (this one has its own scripting language, image editor and map editor too - you can see them here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W70_G9LeByE) which i've managed to run in my 286 too with an IBM CGA monitor (the 286 has an EGA compatible graphic card with a CGA compatibility mode... sadly it is 16bit ISA and it doesn't work on the IBM PC because i'd like to have an IBM EGA card - and an IBM EGA monitor, but those are very rare and even more expensive).
Bonus photos from my IBM PC (without the monitor, i took those before i finished building it):
http://i.imgur.com/506cuFP.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/4tEvp24.jpg
http://i.imgur.com/8bz9IdR.jpg
Also i have and collect a bunch of old development software (mainly from ebay), including Borland C++ 5, C++ Builder 1, Visual Basic 4, Visual Basic 5, Klik&Play (including the manual), Delphi 2, JBuilder and some other things i forget. I usually image those to play around in VMs and keep the disks on my shelf.
Interestingly enough i found a couple of those actually useful (specifically Borland C++ 5 and C++ Builder) and i'm now using for beyond just playing around (mainly Borland C++ 5 because the IDE is lightning fast for compiling C code). Also i wrote a few patches for old games with C++ Builder which made it deal because of the small executable size and being able to design the window visually :-).
You've inspired me to pick up Turbo Pascal again and write some DOS software just for fun.
Me too, I only switched after they lost many of their key developers like Anders, sold their developer division and went enterprise.
Turbo Vision, Object Windows Library and Visual Components Library were all way better than MFC ever was.
And of course, Turbo Pascal 6.0 and 7 on MS-DOS were already great Pascal dialects. Oh well....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBkNBP00wJE
