Ask HN: Coding notes – how do you do them? by osullivj 12 minutes ago For years I kept my coding notes in spiral bound A4 and A5 notebooks. Handwritten notes are quick to create, but hard to search. So these days I make notes in a series of flat files I edit in Notepad++. The files will have design ideas, debugging tips like favourite windbg commands, notes on existing code, scraps of SQL, stack traces for critical pieces of code, test results and timings, HOWTO notes on build and config, URLs, draft blogs and outline plans. Notepad++'s Find in Files is invaluable for navigating them. There was a thread last year on paper notes [1], but I'm wondering how folk keep soft copies of notes. Back in the late 80s I used GrandView [2]. What new solutions are there for capturing and organizing coding notes? How do you do it? [1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11890742 [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GrandView_(software)








