Non-military federal agencies purchases of guns, ammunition, etc (2016) (openthebooks.com)
24 points by warsaw 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Most of these agencies have some statutory responsibility to enforce law and investigate crimes under their purview. This includes enforcing court orders and arresting suspects in unknown and potentially dangerous situations. Also investigating fraud.

Many of these agencies maintain large facilities to serve their core purposes and have to provide security for their facilities.

Little in this report is anywhere as alarming as the reports authors would like to make it out to be. OpenTheBooks.com seems to take the view that all government spending is wasteful, and by describing it out of context seeks to present it as abuse. For instance they present research grants to Ivy League schools as government subsidy of those schools [1] and The US Government employing a lot of lawyers as somehow suspect [2].

[1] http://www.openthebooks.com/openthebooks_oversight_report_%E...

[2] http://www.openthebooks.com/openthebooks_snapshot_oversight_...

Hmm, FDA stockpiling weapons... It looks like it fits actions of food corporations in "Daemon" and "Freedom" by Daniel Suarez.

I would happily discuss the topic - if I could access the article :(

Strange, works here (and I don't think it is supposed to be paywalled or something). Archive.org has a copy, does that work for you? https://web.archive.org/web/20170201035533/https://www.opent...

Link works ok for me. Chrome 55.0.2883 on Windows.

Click web above, then open in private tab.

