Computer Scientist's Trivia (keon.io)
    2^10 = Kilo ~ 10^3
    2^20 = Mega ~ 10^6
    2^30 = Giga ~ 10^9
    2^40 = Tera ~ 10^12
This is wrong - power-of-two magnitudes are called kibi-, mebi-, gibi- and tebibytes. Kilo, Mega, Giga and Tera are prefixes used by the SI unit system, and denote powers of ten.

The confusion comes from Microsoft using power of two numbers in calculations, but SI power of ten prefixes in labels.

A kilobyte is 1000 bytes, not 1024 bytes.

OT: beautiful choice of colors and fonts for his blog, I was immediately struck by how pleasant it was to read.

Shift, add instead of multiply or divide

This is usually not worth it on modern superscalar processors, where multiply is fast and pipelined. It's a win mostly on Arduino-class CPUs. If you need more than one operation to replace a multiply, such as an add and shift or a bit operation, the replacement is probably slower.

The costly operation in the example is accessing a large 2D array along the non-dense axis. For big enough arrays, that's a cache miss every time.

I think adding sources would not only be polite, but make it easier for interested readers to delve more deeply into the matter. E.g., as in https://gist.github.com/jboner/2841832

