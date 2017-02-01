Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Learning how to lose weight and avoid being judgemental (lcamtuf.blogspot.com)
25 points by jor-el 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Losing and maintaining weight is hard, and I agree with Michał that there are no quick and easy solutions. It's about making a firm decision and sticking to it for the rest of your life.

Incidentally, I found that losing ~10kg (22lbs) is the easy part. The really hard part is losing those last 2-3kg or burning the remaining fat.

And all of that becomes more difficult as you age.

reply


I found this guys webpage some years ago, he has done awesome work casting resin cogs and other shapes in CNC milled molds. [1]

Regarding the post, I'm not a nutritional expert, but cooking yourself is a great method to keep better track of what enters your body.

[1] http://lcamtuf.coredump.cx/gcnc/ch4/

reply


Some more specifics would be great. I've never managed to hold off weight long term.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: