|Ask HN: Online classes to become a data engineer?
|Are there are online classes one can take to become a professional data engineer? That is, become good at data modelling, data cleaning, building pipelines, monitor data quality, etc?
This question is inspired by the Google Data Engineer certification exam: https://cloud.google.com/certification/guides/google-certified-professional-data-engineer.pdf
More detail on exam here: https://cloud.google.com/blog/big-data/2017/01/registration-now-open-for-google-data-engineer-certification-exam-in-beta
