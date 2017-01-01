Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Online classes to become a data engineer?
1 point by pastaking 15 minutes ago
Are there are online classes one can take to become a professional data engineer? That is, become good at data modelling, data cleaning, building pipelines, monitor data quality, etc?

This question is inspired by the Google Data Engineer certification exam: https://cloud.google.com/certification/guides/google-certified-professional-data-engineer.pdf

More detail on exam here: https://cloud.google.com/blog/big-data/2017/01/registration-now-open-for-google-data-engineer-certification-exam-in-beta






