|Ask HN: How should I go about learning C?
2 points by bobajett 25 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|I've mostly ever heard scary stories about C (or the "you need to get down to C for performance"). Since KRC was written in 1988 (2nd ed.) - how should I go about learning C? Is there a resource that captures all the gotchas, pitfalls that people have tripped over - over the past 2 decades? Should I even start with KRC or are there better resources to start with? I'm coming from a Ruby/Python background.
