Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
st – a simple terminal implementation for X (suckless.org)
48 points by pmoriarty 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 21 comments | favorite





I like the principles behind its design, but not supporting scrollback and saying "that functionality should be provided by tmux or something similar" is baffling when it's done in the name of removing bloat and complexity.

Not everybody wishes to use a terminal multiplexer in all cases, either.

reply


...and does it not support pasting from the X clipboard ? It's not accepting in my installation, anyway... :/

reply


I can't believe they added serial line support and not scrollback. If you're going to claim bloat, serial line support definitely ranks lower on priority than scrollback.

reply


Different people want different features. There's no way they're going to remain minimal and please everyone.

They have to choose the feature set, and if other programs can provide a feature that some users want, that seems like a feature ripe for pruning. I think they made the right choice.

reply


I always find tmux's scrollback to be vastly inferior to a native terminal's though.

There are several reasons, but the biggest is that I'm pretty sure it's not possible to get more than a screenfull of text to my local X11 PRIMARY selection.

reply


I know that there is an option for integrating tmux's internal clipboard with X11's but I haven't bothered with them because I prefer to keep the clipboards of the various terminal apps I use separate.

reply


I just use tmux's native copy/paste mechanism, using the keyboard. Using that it's possible to get the full scrollback buffer, or any part of it.

reply


And I want to paste it into a non-terminal application running locally while the tmux is on a remote host?


Scrollback is implemented as a patch: http://st.suckless.org/patches/scrollback

reply


They use patches of the source code for plugin style functionality so it remains as minimal as they want and we can add features at will. There is one for scrollback

reply


It is explained in the info that scrollback is implemented in dvtm. Duplicating the functionality would probably go against the general minimalist Suckless design philosophy.

    Non-goals:
    unlimited scrollback buffer (done by dvtm)

reply


Interesting. Thanks for the pointer to dvtm. I'm not sure I can see using it when I'm already fairly hooked on tmux, but it does seem kind of nice.

reply


I don't use C for a couple of years and I see this:

void (handler[LASTEvent]) (XEvent ) = { [ButtonPress] = buttonpress, [ConfigureRequest] = configurerequest, [DestroyNotify] = destroynotify, [EnterNotify] = enternotify, [LeaveNotify] = leavenotify, [KeyPress] = keypress, [MappingNotify] = mappingnotify, [MapRequest] = maprequest, [PropertyNotify] = propertynotify, [UnmapNotify] = unmapnotify };

What's this feature called?

reply


Designated initializers. It's in C99.

reply


I used st for a good year and it worked really well! I've switched recently for features like the ability to change the font size without recompiling, etc. Despite its spartan feature set, st is quite usable.

reply


You don't have to recompile st in order to change fonts. You can just pass it the -f flag with the font you want to use.

reply


What do you use now? Keyboard shortcut for font size change is a must for me.

reply


"Keyboard shortcut for font size change is a must for me."

From the st man page:

       Alt-Shift-Page Up
              Increase font size.

       Alt-Shift-Page Down
              Decrease font size.

       Alt-Shift-Home
              Reset to default font size.

reply


Why do people care so much about terminal emulators and their supposed "bloat" and "complexity"?

reply


There have been many times when vim starts glitching out or something because of the terminal emulator I'm using. Even well tested ones like X-term and gnome-terminal. I never had that problem using st.

We hack so much into a text interface it's really easy to accumulate bugs.

reply


Have you considered using neovim?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: