Not everybody wishes to use a terminal multiplexer in all cases, either.
They have to choose the feature set, and if other programs can provide a feature that some users want, that seems like a feature ripe for pruning. I think they made the right choice.
There are several reasons, but the biggest is that I'm pretty sure it's not possible to get more than a screenfull of text to my local X11 PRIMARY selection.
Non-goals:
unlimited scrollback buffer (done by dvtm)
void (handler[LASTEvent]) (XEvent ) = {
[ButtonPress] = buttonpress,
[ConfigureRequest] = configurerequest,
[DestroyNotify] = destroynotify,
[EnterNotify] = enternotify,
[LeaveNotify] = leavenotify,
[KeyPress] = keypress,
[MappingNotify] = mappingnotify,
[MapRequest] = maprequest,
[PropertyNotify] = propertynotify,
[UnmapNotify] = unmapnotify
};
What's this feature called?
From the st man page:
Alt-Shift-Page Up
Increase font size.
Alt-Shift-Page Down
Decrease font size.
Alt-Shift-Home
Reset to default font size.
We hack so much into a text interface it's really easy to accumulate bugs.
