Circuit simulator and schematic capture tool
I really like proteus from labcenter electronics. It isn't as pretty as this tool (by a million miles), but it can actually simulate microcontrollers and even full-fledged ARM processors.

You can construct an arduino, as in drag it together in an editor similar to this one, run the USB port emulator on your local machine and run the arduino IDE against your simulated circuit, and program stuff to control servos or relays.

They've got such drivers for USB, serial, parallel (if you install a version of windows ancient enough to support parallel ports) and ethernet if memory serves. No wifi though.

I loved developing like that.

what kind of platform was used to develop this? Cool to see it running in the browser and on mobile.

There are a number of cool online circuit simulation tools and some are quite powerful.

Full disclosure: i am on the team building Multisim Live (https://beta.multisim.com) which is in this space.

Is Multidimensional live going to add microcontroller simulation, like Proteus?

This looks interesting. How does it differentiate from other web simulation tools like CircuitLab, Multisim Live, and PartSim?

Really long load time on browser, like a couple minutes. I'm used to circuitjs, which loads & simulates instantly.

It's a mobile app.

It's really easy to use

This is very much along the lines of (at least the example in) Bret Victor's media for thinking the unthinkable. Looks great.

I really need one of these to be able to simulate vacuum tubes!

Should not be excessively hard to add (at least with cathode already fully heated).

