You can construct an arduino, as in drag it together in an editor similar to this one, run the USB port emulator on your local machine and run the arduino IDE against your simulated circuit, and program stuff to control servos or relays.
They've got such drivers for USB, serial, parallel (if you install a version of windows ancient enough to support parallel ports) and ethernet if memory serves. No wifi though.
I loved developing like that.
Full disclosure: i am on the team building Multisim Live (https://beta.multisim.com) which is in this space.
