Ask HN: Which cloud server backup service to use?

I've seen a couple different threads for backups (tarsnap, rsync.net, BB B2, etc.) and those seem fine if we write our own scripts. I've been using Rackspace Cloud Backup for a while and for the most part it's effective. Some of the things I like about it: * notifies from their service (not the server) if a backup is missed * dedups the vault * stolen API key from server can't delete previous backups * only transfers files that have changed * web-based configuration and selective restorations * linux agent that handles the server-side backup portion * separate vaults/silos per server and for daily and weekly backups * fast restore times One thing I don't like though is that isn't very detailed on what files changed when. I can only pick a prior day and have to manually inspect. However, Rackspace Cloud Backup is only for Rackspace Cloud servers. I've tested it with other cloud provider servers and it works fine, but not supported. So, I'm investigating other services. I've done some looking but haven't found too many other services that operate similarly. Does anyone know of any similar alternatives for Linux servers or can recommend one? Thanks!