Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: When and how should I release my open source tool?
21 points by flaque 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite
I'm very new to the open source world, but I built a command line tool for myself that I think other people could use too. I'm in the process of building a few new features that I think would be helpful to people (and to myself). Should I hold off on telling people about it until I finish those features? Or should I market it and then see which features people want? How do I find out what makes a tool "good" for other people?

Also, what's the correct way to tell people about a tool like this?






I think you should release it now. It's often times hard for open source tools to gain attention as they don't have the same marketing that tools from companies have, but you've just hit the front page of HN. So I think you should capitalize on this opportunity and release it if you think it is in a useable state as this websites attention span is in 6 hour increments at best.

reply


Okay! In response to what "toomuchtodo" mentioned, I posted it as a "Shown HN:" https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13546486

Hopefully someone finds it useful!

reply


Just upvoted.

reply


When I released my first ruby gem for rspec test suite parallelisation I decided to write a short blog post about it. If you don't have your own blog you can write the post on your company blog. Thanks to that you will get some promotion because your company or colleagues can tweet or share it on Facebook.

Another thing I did was to post my article on Reddit in the ruby group. This seems to be a validated way of getting some traction. Make sure your friend read the blog post before publishing so you can iterate after feedback to make it interesting for people who will first time hear about your tool. :)

Oh, and here is my blog post: http://blog.lunarlogic.io/2014/parallel-your-specs-and-dont-...

reply


Release it straight away.

Don't worry about the code looking dirty, embryonic code always does. If it's a big enough tool it may warrant setting up a GitHub Pages site for it, just to make it a bit easier to find when somebody is suffering from the same problems you were.

In terms of new features, once you've put the repo on GitHub (or wherever) other people will likely suggest features as issues or modify the program themselves (and hopefully open a PR).

reply


Okay, I made a github pages site for it: https://flaque.github.io/thaum/

Is using `wget` or `curl` the correct way to distribute the binary?

reply


Release it now!

> Also, what's the correct way to tell people about a tool like this?

https://news.ycombinator.com/submit

Preface title with "Show HN: "

Might also share it on an appropriate Reddit subreddit.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: