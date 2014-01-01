Ask HN: When and how should I release my open source tool?

I'm very new to the open source world, but I built a command line tool for myself that I think other people could use too. I'm in the process of building a few new features that I think would be helpful to people (and to myself). Should I hold off on telling people about it until I finish those features? Or should I market it and then see which features people want? How do I find out what makes a tool "good" for other people? Also, what's the correct way to tell people about a tool like this?