Ask HN: Worth switching from PHP to Java?

I have around 8 years experience in PHP, and am not happy with how much I earn. From cursory research it seems Java devs can get much more. Is it worth retraining in Java, or would the time it takes to get to a reasonably high level outweigh the salary benefits? Or am I wrong about the salary benefits?
Those Java jobs that pay a lot in the banking sector etc are soul crushing. Slow release cycles and being a very little cog in a big machine...
For ultimate developer happiness look into modern Perl!
reply