If you look at most of the processes running on a Mac, how many of those need to be running on the power-hungrier Intel chip? You could easily offload much of the kernel, Dock, compositor, Twitter desktop, etc to a lower-power ARM. In the case where you aren't running any x64 apps, you could then power that chip down and run solely on ARM.
Ultimately, the 2016 MBPs are a great example of why Apple needs to divest from Intel. The poor timing for Kaby Lake mobile processors and lack of low-power RAM were both Apple's reasons stated when the topic of "the MBP isn't keeping up with the competition" arises.
And who's to say that macOS.next will be anything similar to the current macOS?
That's not what the article is talking about and it's a bad idea for UX reasons (no touchscreen).
And who's to say that macOS.next will be anything similar to the current macOS?
Don't even go there; a vocal minority of Mac users including me do not want anything like that. And getting back to the article, if the OS is radically different then presumably it doesn't need both Intel and ARM processors.
Apple has invested a ton in macOS. If they didn't care about it, do you really think they'd have bothered with the touch bar (like it or not)? Do you think they'd have made the radical port changes that pissed off the old-guard? No, they'd have just slightly upped the specs on the 2015 Macbook Pro and called it a day.
So the test to apply is: will this enable a headline feature? In this case, if it lets Apple put a significantly bigger battery life number on the product page, I'd bet on it.
Honestly, pretty much every complex electronic device (and quite a few not so!) out there has a bunch of ARMs inside of it doing system management. This is borderline a non-story IMO.
Hell, an ARM7TDMI was a pretty common core to use on SD cards a few years back. The damn things are everywhere.
But the idea that they have the Mac OS running on their own ARM chips -- Apple shareholders should be annoyed if the company weren't doing this.
OS X was running for a long time on Intel before anyone decided to make Intel based Macs.
And if the company wasn't floating the idea of switching. Should at least give them leverage in negotiations with Intel.
Guess we are going to see more of that soon.
Eh, the instruction set doesn't matter that much for modern CPU designers (within reason). Apple's in house expertise came (in part) from their acquisition of P.A. Semi and their PowerPC engineers; Apple it seems immediately redirected them to working on ARM designs. And the Transmeta guys proved that a third party can put out an interesting x86 chip if you can get access to the licenses.
Man, I hated hearing that question. It was so utterly retarded, but trying to explain to the person who asked why it was a retarded thing to say always came off as damage control.
>Yep, not IBM compatible. Not interested.
Maybe Apple can get away with their own chips now. It sounds like they just want to take more R&D away from Mac though. "Just stick an A10 in it."
