Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple Said to Work on Mac Chip That Would Lessen Intel Role (bloomberg.com)
66 points by VeXocide 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 54 comments | favorite





I think that in the long run you'll see a hybrid ARM/x64 Mac sharing the same case in the same way we have hybrid graphics.

If you look at most of the processes running on a Mac, how many of those need to be running on the power-hungrier Intel chip? You could easily offload much of the kernel, Dock, compositor, Twitter desktop, etc to a lower-power ARM. In the case where you aren't running any x64 apps, you could then power that chip down and run solely on ARM.

reply


Why doesn't Intel include an Atom core on their CPUs as a next level speed step, like ARMs big.little? It has to be much easier to keep both the high and low power parts the same architecture.

reply


There already are ARM chips in the new MBPRs, for example - the touchbar and touch ID with its secure enclave runs on ARM. I could easily foresee them putting in more powerful ARM chips and offloading some tasks to them.

reply


Hope it's less crashy/buggy in the future than my current touchbar :/

reply


This sounds incredibly kludgey and at odds with Apple's de-investment in macOS. (As in "reduced investment", not "divestment".) Adding massive complexity to eke out another hour or two of battery life seems like a poor choice when there are so many things to be fixed in the OS.

reply


Why so? A Mac is a very high ASP item - why not, for example allow iOS apps to run in macOS (using the ARM processor).

Ultimately, the 2016 MBPs are a great example of why Apple needs to divest from Intel. The poor timing for Kaby Lake mobile processors and lack of low-power RAM were both Apple's reasons stated when the topic of "the MBP isn't keeping up with the competition" arises.

And who's to say that macOS.next will be anything similar to the current macOS?

reply


why not, for example allow iOS apps to run in macOS

That's not what the article is talking about and it's a bad idea for UX reasons (no touchscreen).

And who's to say that macOS.next will be anything similar to the current macOS?

Don't even go there; a vocal minority of Mac users including me do not want anything like that. And getting back to the article, if the OS is radically different then presumably it doesn't need both Intel and ARM processors.


Because there is no de-investment in macOS? Kludgey because it removes dependence on Intel which is precisely one of the root causes of a lot of disappointment in the new MacBook Pro lineup?

Apple has invested a ton in macOS. If they didn't care about it, do you really think they'd have bothered with the touch bar (like it or not)? Do you think they'd have made the radical port changes that pissed off the old-guard? No, they'd have just slightly upped the specs on the 2015 Macbook Pro and called it a day.

reply


Is apple divesting its mac offering? Sounds like FUD.

reply


Divestment is an oversimplification of the direction Apple seems to be taking the Mac. Consolidation would be a better term: trying to prune the product line into a lineup of hits and nothing else, often to the exclusion of non-mainstream (professional) users.

So the test to apply is: will this enable a headline feature? In this case, if it lets Apple put a significantly bigger battery life number on the product page, I'd bet on it.

reply


This seems... suspect. There are definitely serious concerns (see the Mac Pro), but given the continued yearly releases of macOS and and the (much maligned, but a company spanning effort) touchbar, it hardly seems like they have plans to divest.

reply


The Playstation 4 does this as the south bridge is really just an ARM chip. So I think you are right.

reply


And the PS3 before it. And the WiiU, and the Wii. And every AMD chip since about 2013 (AMD Platform Security Processor, their equivalent of Intel's ME).

Honestly, pretty much every complex electronic device (and quite a few not so!) out there has a bunch of ARMs inside of it doing system management. This is borderline a non-story IMO.

Hell, an ARM7TDMI was a pretty common core to use on SD cards a few years back. The damn things are everywhere.

reply


Anyone interested in this should watch the CCC talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AoHGJ1g9aM

reply


Yeah dude that talk was awesome.

reply


Not really, the ARM in the SB is much more like a ILOM system; not much different from the various processors scattered around hardware these days, be it ARM or some other more niche architecture, or even special-purpose archs.

reply


Doesn't that complicate the mainboard design vastly? Memory & caching, clocks & time, concurrency, etc.

reply


Thankfully Intel has already done alot of new work in this area - allowing PCI devices (GPU, Xeon Phi) etc, to share computing resources more evenly.

reply


Both CPUs are connected with a PCI bus and as far as the main SOC is concerned its a bunch of peripherals on PCI

https://media.ccc.de/v/33c3-7946-console_hacking_2016

reply


Definitely going to complicate things but it could easily end up worth it for a laptop if it can reduce power usage to almost that of a phone when not doing anything particularly demanding.

reply


There is only one piece of "news" (possibly speculation) in this article: that they may offload some processing to the ARM coprocessor as a transitional step. Interesting idea!

But the idea that they have the Mac OS running on their own ARM chips -- Apple shareholders should be annoyed if the company weren't doing this.

OS X was running for a long time on Intel before anyone decided to make Intel based Macs.

reply


...or iOS will be graduating up to be the new OS across both mobile and desktop platforms?

Earlier today via HN....

http://www.macworld.com/article/3163248/ios/the-future-of-io...

reply


People have been saying this since the inception of iOS; given the trajectory of Cocoa vs UIKit, I don't see much sign of this.

reply


> But the idea that they have the Mac OS running on their own ARM chips -- Apple shareholders should be annoyed if the company weren't doing this.

And if the company wasn't floating the idea of switching. Should at least give them leverage in negotiations with Intel.

reply


This sounds weird. Are they going to have two versions of every executable? One arm and one intel? Or would this low power/power nap mode only support a tiny subset of functionality that apple chooses to include in their OS release?

reply


There's always a hedge afoot. Apple had OS 7 running on Intel as early as 1992.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Trek_project

reply


I would be shocked if Apple didn't have macOS running on some ARM development systems internally. It's not even that much of a stretch -- both systems use nearly the same kernel, and the iOS userspace runs on x86 as part of the iOS Simulator.

reply


System 7 on top of DrDOS... If only this could be released somehow, its an amazing bit of history, a copy has to exist somewhere.

reply


NeXT had an Intel version as a hedge as well. Seems those two projects were destined to merge together.

reply


That was actually their product rather than a 'hedge' for a while.

reply


Sounds similar to big.LITTLE where by big are Intel cores for performance and power nap and maybe in the future less power intensive tasks are handled by LITTLE (ARM part).

reply


Totally expected, because they need to increase performance and lower battery consumption. Now the extent of taking job from main Intel's CPU and spectrum of possibilities of ARM coprocessors are yet to be seen. I can see it doing some hardware related tasks that do not interfere with actual higher stack of macOS and x86 space. But this is all pretty common. This title looks little clickbaity imho.

reply


I'd always be open to Apple putting a supercharged ARM chip in a prosumer laptop. We could always run a variant of linux on the laptop if OS X were too buggy.

reply


Can you just imagine how long the battery would last on an arm based macbook? Days?!

reply


It is actually quite difficult to beat Intel on power efficiency once you start talking about laptop class CPUs. The combination of Intel's advanced fabrication tech and their highly efficient core family of microarchitectures gives them a significant advantage outside of the ultra-low-power space.

reply


It would definitely be advertised as such.

reply


Apple should just buy AMD. It would only cost them about 15 Billion or so and they would get an x86 license. If they really want to control their own destiny this would be the way to go.

reply


IIRC AMD's cross-licensing deals with Intel over certain key patents are null and void if AMD is bought, which puts a real damper on the main reason anyone would consider purchasing the company.

reply


I believe this is the agreement you're referring to and it looks like it applies even to a change in ownership of 50% of the company:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2488/000119312509236...

reply


From my understanding the x86 license is not transferable upon purchase.

reply


I believe the licensing deal would terminate if AMD is sold

reply


As long as it's still x86/AMD64 we're good. I really don't want to see PPC/Intel fragmentation again.

reply


I thought it was mostly painless. Vast majority of applications provided an Intel binary right away without many issues. Rosetta wasn't too terrible for simple tasks for the rest of them.

reply


It wasn't that great for Adobe product users.

reply


Remember the time when software X on wintel ran circles around software X on macos/ppc and people pretended it was not the case?

Guess we are going to see more of that soon.

reply


Speculating about what Apple's going to do is a great way to be wrong but I don't really see it. In both of their CPU migrations the switch was to substantially more powerful CPUs. I can see them making more 'pro' iOS devices, Macs with ARMs as coprocessors, etc. Ditching Intel altogether? I can't think of ways the advantages would outweigh the disadvantages.

reply


Licensing x86/AMD64 requires licenses from both Intel and AMD, which probably would be quite expensive, even if they can threaten to go ARM otherwise, and engineers with the low-level experience probably are way harder to find than for ARM (where quite a few companies hold various levels of licensing, and Apple likely already has quite a lot of talent inhouse)

reply


> engineers with the low-level experience probably are way harder to find than for ARM

Eh, the instruction set doesn't matter that much for modern CPU designers (within reason). Apple's in house expertise came (in part) from their acquisition of P.A. Semi and their PowerPC engineers; Apple it seems immediately redirected them to working on ARM designs. And the Transmeta guys proved that a third party can put out an interesting x86 chip if you can get access to the licenses.

reply


Probably arm this time around and if you look at the linux ecosystem you'll see that there's nothing to fear.

reply


No he means that running x86 legacy mac programs on an arm mac with an emulator as a compatibility shim would be slow. Linux is totally different, because you can clone an entire DISTRO, cross compile it, and have a native arm environment with no compatibility shims slowing things down.

reply


What?

reply


Apple does not have an x86 license.

reply


>Is it IBM compatible though?

Man, I hated hearing that question. It was so utterly retarded, but trying to explain to the person who asked why it was a retarded thing to say always came off as damage control.

>Yep, not IBM compatible. Not interested.

Maybe Apple can get away with their own chips now. It sounds like they just want to take more R&D away from Mac though. "Just stick an A10 in it."

reply


The need for IBM PC compatibility has been dead longer than software sold in boxes. Longer than compaq has been gone. Longer than USB has been a thing. Longer than current CS students have been alive, even!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: